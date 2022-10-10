Read full article on original website
lastwordonsports.com
Last Word SC Radio: MLS Cup Playoffs 2022 First Round Preview
What’s up, Internet? This week on Last Word SC Radio, Rachael Kriger, Jamie Rooke and Harvey Cruz talk about the big results from MLS 2022 Decision Day, including Portland and Columbus narrowly missing out on playoff spots, while Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United are in for the West and Orlando City SC and Inter Miami are in for the East.
lastwordonsports.com
Exclusive Interview- Matt Polster Talks Rangers, Bouncing Back Next Year and Much More…
There haven’t been many more consistent performers for the New England Revolution over the last couple of years than Matt Polster. The American often goes under the radar at the base of midfield. I had the chance to chat with him 1-on-1, and so here it is. From Chicago to New England to Glasgow and everything in between.
lastwordonsports.com
Colorado Rapids 2022 Season Review: Regression and Rubio’s excellence
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. – The 2022 Colorado Rapids failed to make the playoffs this year. They finished 10th in the Western Conference, four points off of the playoffs. Injuries to Jack Price and Braian Galván, among others, hurt the team’s quality and depth. Every defender regressed from last year. The departures of Cole Bassett and Kellyn Acosta left the midfield thin and limited. They were poor on the ball, defensively in transition, and on set pieces. Diego Rubio had his best offensive year ever, but his support was limited. Gyasi Zardes was helpful with nine goals as the DP forward signing, but more was needed from everyone. They traded Mark Anthony-Kaye in the summer hoping it would give them the flexibility to improve the team for the short and long term. That never materialized.
lastwordonsports.com
Holding The High Line: 2022 Colorado Rapids in review
PODCAST – Hello Colorado Rapids fans. This week on Holding The High Line, we review the 2022 Colorado Rapids season. Rabbi and Red banter about Decision Day and spend way too much time reviewing the 1-1 draw with Austin FC. Yay Diego Rubio! Then we revisit the XI questions we asked back in February that would define the 2022 Colorado Rapids season. The guys do some initial offseason prognostication.
lastwordonsports.com
W Series Ends the 2022 Season – What to Know for 2023
The 2022 W Series season had to be abruptly stopped. But with an aim to return in 2023, what do we know so far about next year?. On Monday we got the unfortunate, but expected, announcement that the 2022 W Series season was over. After what had been a promising third campaign for the series, this will be a difficult, but not impossible, hurdle to overcome. Visibility and presentation definitely improved this season and several young drivers were beginning to emerge from the shadow of Jamie Chadwick. Let’s dive into a few questions.
T1 wrap up first place in Group A at Worlds group stage
T1 won all three of their matches on Thursday to wrap up first place in Group A at the League
