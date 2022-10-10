COMMERCE CITY, Colo. – The 2022 Colorado Rapids failed to make the playoffs this year. They finished 10th in the Western Conference, four points off of the playoffs. Injuries to Jack Price and Braian Galván, among others, hurt the team’s quality and depth. Every defender regressed from last year. The departures of Cole Bassett and Kellyn Acosta left the midfield thin and limited. They were poor on the ball, defensively in transition, and on set pieces. Diego Rubio had his best offensive year ever, but his support was limited. Gyasi Zardes was helpful with nine goals as the DP forward signing, but more was needed from everyone. They traded Mark Anthony-Kaye in the summer hoping it would give them the flexibility to improve the team for the short and long term. That never materialized.

MLS ・ 13 HOURS AGO