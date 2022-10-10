On Oct. 8 just before 5:30 a.m. Sevier County deputies were dispatched to a shots fired call at Redmond Lake where someone was shot. When the first deputy arrived on scene he was met by a male, Allen Napier age 36 of Salina, with his hands up. Another male, Joshua Browne age 30 of Salina, was observed standing next to a pickup. He fell on the ground and started to yell that he was shot. When a backup officer from the Utah Highway Patrol arrived, they were able to place Napier in hand cuffs and removed a firearm off the side of his hip.

