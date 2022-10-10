Read full article on original website
Spartan volleyball makes it 2-0 in region play over the Dinos
When the Spartans and Dinos meet, it makes no difference what the sport, it always makes for an interesting event. On Wednesday , the Lady Dino volleyball squad hosted Emery and once again, the Spartans got the better of the Dinos in straight sets. This marked the third time that...
Garbage truck crashes into Spanish Fork home
SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – No one was injured in a Spanish Fork home after a garbage truck crashed into it on Tuesday morning, police say. Police were called to a Spanish Fork residence near 300 North and 200 East after a garbage truck crashed into a home around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. […]
Missing in Utah: A possible break in the 1982 disappearance of Robby Peay
After he was declared dead, Robby Peay's family had a headstone with his name and placed it on the family plot.
Man killed in rollover I-15 crash south of Nephi
JUAB COUNTY, Utah — A driver was killed Tuesday morning south of Nephi, Utah, in a single-car crash on Interstate 15. Utah’s Department of Pubic Safety said the man, was killed after rolling the van he was driving while heading north a couple of miles south of the city of Nephi at 6:41 a.m. at the time of the crash.
A Utah man gave a public prayer about 'evil' in schools. State superintendent calls it 'a dagger to my heart'
SALT LAKE CITY — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sydnee Dickson pushed back against remarks in a public prayer offered during a recent meeting of the Orem City Council that said "evil things" are being taught in schools. Allen Young, father of Orem Mayor David Young, offered the invocation...
Massive herd of sheep blocks roadway, making it impassable
PRICE, Utah (Gray News) – What’s the craziest reason you’ve ever been late for work?. How about a huge flock of sheep blocking the roadway?. It was a reality for some people in Manti-La Sal National Forest near Price, Utah, on Monday. Video captured by forest supervisor...
Protesters call for end to LGBTQ+ discrimination at BYU
A group of Brigham Young University students and community members gathered Tuesday to protest against discrimination based on sexuality.
UPDATE: All lanes open on I-15, delays remain in area
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – At this time, the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) reports that all lanes on Interstate-15 are now open. The agency adds that delays remain in the area. ORIGINAL STORY: UDOT: Crash, major delays on I-15 October 10, 2022 / 7:25 P.M. SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A crash that occurred in Sandy […]
USU Extension Emery County has a full calendar for the month of October
The USU Extension Emery County office has a calendar full of activities for the month of October. Extension Assistant Professor, Rowe Zwahlen stopped by Castle Country Radio to discuss all the details of the events. First up will be a course that is part of the Castle Country Gardens and...
Major delays on NB I-15 in Sandy due to multi-vehicle crash involving semi hauling mail
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Major delays were expected on northbound Interstate 15 near 9000 South in Sandy after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck hauling mail. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, the crash occurred shortly after 7 p.m. near the split of I-215. Roden stated that...
Man arrested, accused of inappropriately touching women in LDS Institute Building at UVU
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A Provo man was arrested after police say he inappropriately touched multiple women in the Utah Valley Institute of Religion building. David Duran Nava, 23, was booked on one charge of forcible sex abuse into the Utah County Jail. According to a probable cause statement,...
15 Best Restaurants in Provo, UT
If you’re in Provo and looking for something different to eat, you’ve come to the right place! We’ve compiled 15 of the best restaurants in Provo, so you don’t have to go through the frustration of rummaging through various websites. This post was inspired by the...
Utah’s largest school district changes dress code
AMERICAN FORK. Utah (ABC4) – The Alpine School District’s School Board approved a new dress code policy on Tuesday night. Executive Director of External Relations and Communications for the Alpine School District, David Stephenson said the original draft of this policy is over 30 years old and it needed to be brought into the 21st […]
Utah woman charged with hitting, killing 9-year-old boy riding e-bike in July
The woman who police say ran over two 9-year-old boys in South Jordan three months ago, resulting in the death of one of the boys, has been charged.
Man Arrested After Shots Fired At Redmond Lake
On Oct. 8 just before 5:30 a.m. Sevier County deputies were dispatched to a shots fired call at Redmond Lake where someone was shot. When the first deputy arrived on scene he was met by a male, Allen Napier age 36 of Salina, with his hands up. Another male, Joshua Browne age 30 of Salina, was observed standing next to a pickup. He fell on the ground and started to yell that he was shot. When a backup officer from the Utah Highway Patrol arrived, they were able to place Napier in hand cuffs and removed a firearm off the side of his hip.
Suspects arrested after stolen RV, trailers recovered from remote area in Utah County
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were arrested for their alleged involvement in stealing an RV and multiple trailers that have since been recovered. Deputies said after their initial post about the stolen RV, someone contacted them and said they recognized the woman in the photo from security video. She was later identified as 45-year-old Dana Leigh Conley of Salt Lake City.
Utah founder of Vivint donating $35M to Primary Children's Hospital
LEHI — A Utah family is donating $35 million to Primary Children's Hospital in the hope of inspiring others to open their wallets to improve children's health care in the growing southern end of Salt Lake County. Todd Pedersen, founder and chairman of Vivint Smart Home, and his wife...
Two suspects arrested for burglarizing building under construction, connected to stolen vehicles
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A man and a woman are accused of a string of vehicle thefts in Utah County after deputies witnessed them burglarizing a Vasa Fitness Saturday night. Dana Leigh Conley, 45, and Matthey Allan Rushton, 42, of Salt Lake City, were booked into the Utah County Jail on one count of felony burglary, one count of misdemeanor theft and three felony counts of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Utah father, son plead guilty in Capitol riot
A Utah father and his son pleaded guilty on Thursday to a misdemeanor from the U.S. Capitol insurrection.
Sandy Police recover stolen bike in parking lot sting operation
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy Police recovered a stolen bicycle after a successful sting operation in a Target parking lot Monday. Police arrested 31-year-old Chase Hamilton and booked him into Salt Lake County Jail on Class A misdemeanor charges of theft by receiving stolen property. Officials say that on October 3, they responded to a […]
