Read full article on original website
Related
castlecountryradio.com
Spartan volleyball makes it 2-0 in region play over the Dinos
When the Spartans and Dinos meet, it makes no difference what the sport, it always makes for an interesting event. On Wednesday , the Lady Dino volleyball squad hosted Emery and once again, the Spartans got the better of the Dinos in straight sets. This marked the third time that...
castlecountryradio.com
Emery’s soccer season ends with road loss to No. 2 Canyon View
The Emery Lady Spartans suffered a season ending loss to the Canyon View Falcons in the second round of the 3A State Tournament Wednesday afternoon in Cedar City. Ranked No. 15 in the 3A classification, the Lady Spartans traveled to meet the No. 2 ranked Falcons for the third time this season. In the end the Falcons proved to be too much as they grabbed a hefty a 9-0 victory.
midutahradio.com
Man Arrested After Shots Fired At Redmond Lake
On Oct. 8 just before 5:30 a.m. Sevier County deputies were dispatched to a shots fired call at Redmond Lake where someone was shot. When the first deputy arrived on scene he was met by a male, Allen Napier age 36 of Salina, with his hands up. Another male, Joshua Browne age 30 of Salina, was observed standing next to a pickup. He fell on the ground and started to yell that he was shot. When a backup officer from the Utah Highway Patrol arrived, they were able to place Napier in hand cuffs and removed a firearm off the side of his hip.
kslnewsradio.com
Warrant for a burglary suspect in Richfield turns into drug bust
RICHFIELD, Utah — What started as a search warrant for stolen items from a Richfield man’s car, ended as a large-scale drug bust and seizure of several illegally owned weapons. The victim blamed the burglary on the fact that he didn’t lock his car. Police found no signs...
Comments / 0