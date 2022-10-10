ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Newsom signs bills regarding patient health information and e-prescriptions into law

Gov. Gavin Newsom wrapped up the 2021-22 legislative session by signing numerous bills into law. These newly-signed bills include key health measures concerning patient health information, e-prescriptions, physician licenses, and health plan coverage of COVID-19 treatments. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Report suggests racial bias persists in Colorado health care delivery

In its latest health access survey, the Colorado Health Institute (CHI) estimates 4.2% or 148,000 Coloradans who sought health care in 2021 reported being treated with less respect or lower quality care than others, with income being the most common reason (representing 58.3% of respondents) among people of all races.
COLORADO STATE
Alaska health department leaders discuss focus areas following division of ADHSS

The transformation of Alaska’s Department of Health and Social Services into 2 departments in July meant big changes for the agency’s staff and divisions. The leaders of the 2 departments discussed adjustments that were made and initiatives they’re focusing on during the 2022 Alaska State of Reform Health Policy Conference’s Lunch Keynote.
ALASKA STATE
Arizona Center for Rural Health brief highlights worsening workforce shortages in rural areas, citing growing and aging patient population

The Arizona Center for Rural Health (AzCRH)’s recently released Physician Specialty Workforce Profile reveals the significant physician shortages in rural areas of the state. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Currently, Arizona meets only 37% of its primary care needs...
ARIZONA STATE
2023 Washington State of Reform Health Policy Conference

The 2023 Washington State of Reform Health Policy Conference is back and better than ever! This years event will take place in-person at the Westin Seattle on January 5th, 2023!. State of Reform conference is focused on bridging the gap between health policy and political reality. Too often, those with...
WASHINGTON STATE
Experts discuss Medicaid coverage landscape as they prepare for end of PHE

Although it is still unclear exactly when the public health emergency (PHE) will end, Washington health coverage professionals are working hard to prepare for Medicaid redeterminations and new procurements. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Anthony Woods, Aaron Wilson, and Charissa...
WASHINGTON STATE
Detailed Agenda

Our 2022 Colorado State of Reform Health Policy Conference Detailed Agenda is a list of nearly 60 speakers and experts from across the spectrum of care. The agenda and speaker list are driven by input from our Convening Panel of leaders in Colorado health care which makes it possible to look forward to a great event on November 2nd! If you’re not already registered, you can do so here.
COLORADO STATE
5 Things Texas: Conference keynotes, Panel coverage

It was great to see so many of you at the 2022 North Texas State of Reform Health Policy Conference last month! In this newsletter, we report on the keynotes and include Reporter Boram Kim’s coverage of several of the panel discussions from the event. Our Digital Media Specialist,...
TEXAS STATE

