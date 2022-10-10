Read full article on original website
Man found 23 years ago near river in Colorado finally identified
A man found near a river in Colorado in 1999 has been identified 23 years later, and authorities hope his loved ones can find closure.
Suspect killed in Broomfield shootout with police had violent background
The suspect killed in a police shootout in Broomfield Sept. 29 had a violent background, a warrant out for his arrest and was a "person of interest" in a Denver homicide case, according to court records. The Adams County Coroner identified the suspect as Anthony Geovany Lainez, 25, of Arvada....
Shelter-in-place lifted after fatal shooting in Jeffco
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has lifted a shelter-in-place that was issued Wednesday morning after a man was found with a gunshot wound in a pickup truck. The shelter-in-place was issued for part of a neighborhood west of South Sheridan Boulevard and south of U.S....
Man shot near Federal and 10th in Denver
The Denver Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday morning.
Colorado Girl Found Safe Days after She Disappeared from High School Football Game
Police said a 14-year-old girl from Colorado was found safe 10 days after she went missing during a high school football game. Police in Boulder, Colorado, said Monday night that a 14-year-old Colorado teen who had been missing for more than a week had been found safe. According to police, the teen, Chloe Campbell, appears to have fled her home and was not being held against her will.
Missing Boulder teen found, case under investigation
The teen, who hasn't been heard from by family since September 30, was last seen at a football game at Boulder High School.
74-year-old man, woman die in murder-suicide
The Denver Police Department is investigating after a 74-year-old man and woman were found dead last week.
2 people killed in crash on I-25
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Two people are dead after they were struck by a car alongside Interstate 25 in Castle Rock on Wednesday night. The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said they were standing on the shoulder of the northbound lanes near their disabled car when they were hit at around 10:30 p.m. It wasn't clear whether their car was on the highway or the shoulder.
1 dead, 1 arrested: shooting linked to extra-marital affair
A shooting on Friday that left one woman dead at a storage facility is believed to be part of a fight stemming from a romantic relationship. Sheryl Salzbrenner was arrested on Saturday by Westminster police. She's accused of shooting and killing Tanya Scowden. Scowden, 47, was the manager of the Storage Etc. self-storage facility and lived on the property. According to an arrest warrant and affidavit, Salzbrenner, 44, entered the main office and shot Scowden in the head, killing her. Westminster detectives talked to several people at the facility and found out Scowden was in a relationship with Salzbrenner's estranged husband. Detectives used surveillance video to identify Salzbrenner and arrested her a day after the shooting. During the investigation on Friday, Cleo Wallace Academy and a nearby daycare facility were placed on secure lockdown as a precaution.Online court records show Salzbrenner is being held without bond at the Jeffco Detention Facility on charges of first-degree murder. A filing of charges is expected during a hearing on Oct. 14.
Denver police: Teen found dead along Highline Canal shot to death
A teenager whose body was found along the Highline Canal in the Green River area died of gunshot wounds, Denver Medical Examiner Steven Castro said. The cause of death for Alex Malone, 18, was homicide. Malone was found dead in the 21500 block of east 44th at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Denver 11-year-old runs to younger brother’s rescue in alleged abduction
Two brothers are safe at home after one was allegedly abducted by a woman in a Denver neighborhood Sunday.
Boulder County veterinarian accused of fraudulently obtaining fentanyl
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A Boulder County veterinarian is facing federal charges after she allegedly used her Drug Enforcement Administration registration number to fraudulently obtain fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Denver said. Prosecutors said Lindsay Oklesh, 37, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday. She is...
Halfway house escapee charged with El Paso County murder through jail phone calls, DNA evidence
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man, who had allegedly escaped from a halfway house in Denver in April, has been charged with the 2nd degree-murder of 30-year-old Jermaine Trevion Wilson on May 24, 2022, at the 4600 block of Old Stage Road. After months of investigation, the El Paso County Sheriff's The post Halfway house escapee charged with El Paso County murder through jail phone calls, DNA evidence appeared first on KRDO.
Denver police identify teenager's body found along Highline Canal
After Denver Police officers found the body of an 18 year old man along the Highline Canal trail Friday, they're investigating it as a homicide. The victim has been identified as Alex Malone, according to police. Malone's body was discovered near Picadilly Road, just south of Green Ranch Boulevard at...
Shootout closes Broadway at rush hour, suspects wanted
Broadway was closed at Colfax Avenue during rush hour Tuesday evening while police investigated a report of gunshots.
Storage facility manager fatally shot while working
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A woman arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder is accused of fatally shooting her husband's girlfriend at the Westminster storage facility where the victim worked. Officers responded to the 8300 block of Church Ranch Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 7 and found the victim behind...
Motorcyclist searching for driver who nearly killed him in hit-and-run crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The cars are constant. The pain a single unknown driver left behind is also nonstop. "Very scary. Pretty traumatic situation," said Don Lambuth Jr., a motorcyclist who survived a hit and run in September. "It’s hard to get back on track of normal life knowing that something like that just happened to you. It just takes time. I’ll get back on the saddle someday."
Police search for suspects who shot into car on 6th Avenue
Police in Denver searched for the suspects wanted for questioning after shots were fired into a moving vehicle. The shooting happened Oct. 8 in the eastbound lanes of West 6th Avenue to the southbound I-25 on-ramp. Anyone who knows the identities of those on the motorcycles is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, (720) 913-7867 or (720) 913-STOPTo be eligible for the award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line.Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police.Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week
Denver-based anti-bullying group sues District 51 for negligence following severe beating
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two years ago, video of an altercation between two students at Orchard Mesa Middle School surfaced on social media. The video shows one student repeatedly punching a special needs student in the face. Now, two years later, the student’s parents are suing District 51 with the help of Bullying Recovery Resource Center, a Denver-based advocacy group.
Parents: Missing 14-year-old last seen with ‘sketchy’ men
The family of missing 14-year-old Chloe Campbell is in anguish Saturday night after she's been gone for more than a week.
