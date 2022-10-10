ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9NEWS

Shelter-in-place lifted after fatal shooting in Jeffco

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has lifted a shelter-in-place that was issued Wednesday morning after a man was found with a gunshot wound in a pickup truck. The shelter-in-place was issued for part of a neighborhood west of South Sheridan Boulevard and south of U.S....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
Shameel Shams

Colorado Girl Found Safe Days after She Disappeared from High School Football Game

Police said a 14-year-old girl from Colorado was found safe 10 days after she went missing during a high school football game. Police in Boulder, Colorado, said Monday night that a 14-year-old Colorado teen who had been missing for more than a week had been found safe. According to police, the teen, Chloe Campbell, appears to have fled her home and was not being held against her will.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

2 people killed in crash on I-25

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Two people are dead after they were struck by a car alongside Interstate 25 in Castle Rock on Wednesday night. The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said they were standing on the shoulder of the northbound lanes near their disabled car when they were hit at around 10:30 p.m. It wasn't clear whether their car was on the highway or the shoulder.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
CBS Denver

1 dead, 1 arrested: shooting linked to extra-marital affair

A shooting on Friday that left one woman dead at a storage facility is believed to be part of a fight stemming from a romantic relationship. Sheryl Salzbrenner was arrested on Saturday by Westminster police. She's accused of shooting and killing Tanya Scowden. Scowden, 47, was the manager of the Storage Etc. self-storage facility and lived on the property. According to an arrest warrant and affidavit, Salzbrenner, 44, entered the main office and shot Scowden in the head, killing her.  Westminster detectives talked to several people at the facility and found out Scowden was in a relationship with Salzbrenner's estranged husband. Detectives used surveillance video to identify Salzbrenner and arrested her a day after the shooting. During the investigation on Friday, Cleo Wallace Academy and a nearby daycare facility were placed on secure lockdown as a precaution.Online court records show Salzbrenner is being held without bond at the Jeffco Detention Facility on charges of first-degree murder. A filing of charges is expected during a hearing on Oct. 14. 
WESTMINSTER, CO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Halfway house escapee charged with El Paso County murder through jail phone calls, DNA evidence

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man, who had allegedly escaped from a halfway house in Denver in April, has been charged with the 2nd degree-murder of 30-year-old Jermaine Trevion Wilson on May 24, 2022, at the 4600 block of Old Stage Road. After months of investigation, the El Paso County Sheriff's The post Halfway house escapee charged with El Paso County murder through jail phone calls, DNA evidence appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Storage facility manager fatally shot while working

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A woman arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder is accused of fatally shooting her husband's girlfriend at the Westminster storage facility where the victim worked. Officers responded to the 8300 block of Church Ranch Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 7 and found the victim behind...
WESTMINSTER, CO
9NEWS

Motorcyclist searching for driver who nearly killed him in hit-and-run crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The cars are constant. The pain a single unknown driver left behind is also nonstop. "Very scary. Pretty traumatic situation," said Don Lambuth Jr., a motorcyclist who survived a hit and run in September. "It’s hard to get back on track of normal life knowing that something like that just happened to you. It just takes time. I’ll get back on the saddle someday."
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Police search for suspects who shot into car on 6th Avenue

Police in Denver searched for the suspects wanted for questioning after shots were fired into a moving vehicle. The shooting happened Oct. 8 in the eastbound lanes of West 6th Avenue to the southbound I-25 on-ramp. Anyone who knows the identities of those on the motorcycles is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, (720) 913-7867 or (720) 913-STOPTo be eligible for the award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line.Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police.Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week   
DENVER, CO
nbc11news.com

Denver-based anti-bullying group sues District 51 for negligence following severe beating

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two years ago, video of an altercation between two students at Orchard Mesa Middle School surfaced on social media. The video shows one student repeatedly punching a special needs student in the face. Now, two years later, the student’s parents are suing District 51 with the help of Bullying Recovery Resource Center, a Denver-based advocacy group.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

