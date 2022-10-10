Read full article on original website
The Green Bay Police Department is sending out a warning to be cautious about counterfeit cash and “REPLICA” or “MOTION PICTURE” money that may be in circulation.
wiproud.com
Three responsible for ‘significant meth distribution’ in Wisconsin sentenced to federal prison
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people responsible for ‘significant methamphetamine distribution’ in Manitowoc County have been sentenced to federal prison. According to a Facebook post from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the Manitowoc Metro Drug Unit identified the three subjects distributing methamphetamine within Manitowoc County.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Police seize over $1,000 in fake money, warn of circulation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are warning of counterfeit cash being passed around the city. The fake money will often be marked with the terms “replica” or “motion picture money.” Recently, officers have been finding fake bills that appear to have the “replica” scratched off.
WBAY Green Bay
Man convicted of stealing thousands in gold coins from Kimberly store
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Minnesota man has been convicted in the theft of thousands of dollars worth of gold coins from a store in Kimberly. Travis Burrell, 38, appeared in Outagamie County Court where he pleaded no contest to a charge of felony Retail Theft as Party to a Crime. The court found him guilty.
WBAY Green Bay
Attorney General Kaul looks at Green Bay community police program
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The general election is a few weeks away, and the Wisconsin attorney general’s office will be on the ballot November 8. Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, is running for re-election against Republican Eric Toney, the Fond du Lac County district attorney. Toney was...
WBAY Green Bay
Menominee plant says warehouse is total loss but machinery spared; governor declares state of emergency
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - A spokesman for Resolute Forest Products says the warehouse and offices at the paper mill in Menominee are a total loss after last week’s fire that continues to burn. Seth Kursman, vice president of communications and public affairs, tells Action 2 News the machinery in...
WBAY Green Bay
Attorney general candidates in Northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The race for Wisconsin attorney general saw both candidates in Northeast Wisconsin on Wednesday. Whoever wins on November 8 will play a key role in deciding enforcement policy, from crime and abortion to immigration and the environment. Democrat Josh Kaul is seeking his second term...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Man Arrested Following Fentanyl Overdose Death
A Green Bay man is facing charges after the death of a 38-year-old man in July. The Green Bay Police Department responded to a home on South Point Road where they located the deceased man. An autopsy found a mix of drugs in his system, including fentanyl. His death was...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - October 11, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac police describe chase that netted 4 arrests, drugs and a stolen gun
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - For the first time, Fond du Lac police officers are breaking down what happened during a chase that landed a teen from Milwaukee and three people from Fond du Lac in jail. Officers say they did everything possible to keep the situation Sunday afternoon...
WBAY Green Bay
Hispanic Heritage Month: Guatemalan family shares journey of success in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On Kepler Dr. in Green Bay, you’ll find Pablo’s Mexican Grill and Cantina. Monday through Saturday, the owner Pablo Torres is cooking away in the kitchen. Five years ago, he opened the restaurant. It was a dream he’s had since moving to Titletown...
waupacanow.com
Waupaca convict returning to prison
Chief U.S. District Judge James Peterson sentenced Justin Baumgardt, 37, formerly of Waupaca, to nine years in federal prison. Baumgardt was convicted of possessing more than 100 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. His prison term will be followed by five years of extended supervision. On May 26, 2021,...
seehafernews.com
Two Infants Dead in Manitowoc County, Officials are Investigating
Law enforcement in Manitowoc County is investigating a pair of infant deaths that appear to be unrelated to each other. Details of the investigation are very scarce, but we do know that the death of a one-year-old boy on October 1st was reported to the Department of Children and Families’ Division of Safety and Permanence two days later.
hometownbroadcasting.com
10/11/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Tuesday
Police in Fond du Lac recovered a stolen firearm, methamphetamine, marijuana, and various forms of drug paraphernalia and packaging materials following a vehicle pursuit in the city Sunday afternoon. Four people were arrested including the 16-year-old Milwaukee boy driving the suspect vehicle, and a 20-year-old male, 34-year-old woman, and 16-year-old boy all from Fond du Lac. During the pursuit the suspect vehicle hit a fence and backed into a police squad car. Police and Sheriff’s deputies were eventually able to box in the suspect vehicle. All four suspects were taken into custody with the adults taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail and the juveniles to the Secure Detention facility. The suspect vehicle was initially pursued for reckless driving.
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Bourbon aged by Lake Michigan
ALGOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - For centuries, whiskey makers have used the oceans to help age one of the world’s most popular spirits--bourbon. A Wisconsin man has tried the approach with fresh water from Lake Michigan. After he could no longer easily find the fine bourbon he sought, Kerry Shaw Brown decided to make his own.
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac deputies nab burglary suspects, look for hidden tools
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Do you know a business that had tools stolen in a recent burglary?. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested three burglary suspects early Monday morning. Deputies recovered some stolen items but more are still missing, and they’re asking people to check their property.
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS: Algoma's bourbon boat
Events are free and open to all ages, and author events in-person for the first time since 2019. Can they inspire future authors?. Thank NASA if charging an electric car becomes as fast -- or faster -- than pumping gas. ThedaCare, Froedert plan "neighborhood hospitals" in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac.
ThedaCare, Froedtert Health announce two new health campuses
As a part of the joint venture, the partner organizations will be creating two health campuses that include hospital and outpatient care services in Fond du Lac and Oshkosh.
Dog bite at Outagamie County Dog Park in Little Chute under investigation
The bite was reported to have happened at the dog park on Friday, October 7th, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m.
whby.com
No jail time for woman that stole from American Legion
APPLETON, Wis–A Hortonville woman will not have to spend any time behind bars for stealing from an Appleton American Legion post. Instead, Jessica Behrendt is sentenced in Outagamie County Court to three years on probation for Theft in a Business Setting. Behrendt is also required to pay restitution to Post 38.
