Green Bay, WI

wiproud.com

Three responsible for ‘significant meth distribution’ in Wisconsin sentenced to federal prison

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people responsible for ‘significant methamphetamine distribution’ in Manitowoc County have been sentenced to federal prison. According to a Facebook post from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the Manitowoc Metro Drug Unit identified the three subjects distributing methamphetamine within Manitowoc County.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Police seize over $1,000 in fake money, warn of circulation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are warning of counterfeit cash being passed around the city. The fake money will often be marked with the terms “replica” or “motion picture money.” Recently, officers have been finding fake bills that appear to have the “replica” scratched off.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man convicted of stealing thousands in gold coins from Kimberly store

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Minnesota man has been convicted in the theft of thousands of dollars worth of gold coins from a store in Kimberly. Travis Burrell, 38, appeared in Outagamie County Court where he pleaded no contest to a charge of felony Retail Theft as Party to a Crime. The court found him guilty.
KIMBERLY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Attorney General Kaul looks at Green Bay community police program

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The general election is a few weeks away, and the Wisconsin attorney general’s office will be on the ballot November 8. Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, is running for re-election against Republican Eric Toney, the Fond du Lac County district attorney. Toney was...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Attorney general candidates in Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The race for Wisconsin attorney general saw both candidates in Northeast Wisconsin on Wednesday. Whoever wins on November 8 will play a key role in deciding enforcement policy, from crime and abortion to immigration and the environment. Democrat Josh Kaul is seeking his second term...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Man Arrested Following Fentanyl Overdose Death

A Green Bay man is facing charges after the death of a 38-year-old man in July. The Green Bay Police Department responded to a home on South Point Road where they located the deceased man. An autopsy found a mix of drugs in his system, including fentanyl. His death was...
GREEN BAY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - October 11, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday, October 11, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
waupacanow.com

Waupaca convict returning to prison

Chief U.S. District Judge James Peterson sentenced Justin Baumgardt, 37, formerly of Waupaca, to nine years in federal prison. Baumgardt was convicted of possessing more than 100 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. His prison term will be followed by five years of extended supervision. On May 26, 2021,...
WAUPACA, WI
Public Safety
seehafernews.com

Two Infants Dead in Manitowoc County, Officials are Investigating

Law enforcement in Manitowoc County is investigating a pair of infant deaths that appear to be unrelated to each other. Details of the investigation are very scarce, but we do know that the death of a one-year-old boy on October 1st was reported to the Department of Children and Families’ Division of Safety and Permanence two days later.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

10/11/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Tuesday

Police in Fond du Lac recovered a stolen firearm, methamphetamine, marijuana, and various forms of drug paraphernalia and packaging materials following a vehicle pursuit in the city Sunday afternoon. Four people were arrested including the 16-year-old Milwaukee boy driving the suspect vehicle, and a 20-year-old male, 34-year-old woman, and 16-year-old boy all from Fond du Lac. During the pursuit the suspect vehicle hit a fence and backed into a police squad car. Police and Sheriff’s deputies were eventually able to box in the suspect vehicle. All four suspects were taken into custody with the adults taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail and the juveniles to the Secure Detention facility. The suspect vehicle was initially pursued for reckless driving.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Bourbon aged by Lake Michigan

ALGOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - For centuries, whiskey makers have used the oceans to help age one of the world’s most popular spirits--bourbon. A Wisconsin man has tried the approach with fresh water from Lake Michigan. After he could no longer easily find the fine bourbon he sought, Kerry Shaw Brown decided to make his own.
ALGOMA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fond du Lac deputies nab burglary suspects, look for hidden tools

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Do you know a business that had tools stolen in a recent burglary?. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested three burglary suspects early Monday morning. Deputies recovered some stolen items but more are still missing, and they’re asking people to check their property.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

SMALL TOWNS: Algoma's bourbon boat

Events are free and open to all ages, and author events in-person for the first time since 2019. Can they inspire future authors?. Thank NASA if charging an electric car becomes as fast -- or faster -- than pumping gas. ThedaCare, Froedert plan "neighborhood hospitals" in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac.
ALGOMA, WI
whby.com

No jail time for woman that stole from American Legion

APPLETON, Wis–A Hortonville woman will not have to spend any time behind bars for stealing from an Appleton American Legion post. Instead, Jessica Behrendt is sentenced in Outagamie County Court to three years on probation for Theft in a Business Setting. Behrendt is also required to pay restitution to Post 38.
APPLETON, WI

