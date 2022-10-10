ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Neal Brown Baylor Postgame 10/13/22

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown compares a few of the differences between West Virginia's winning effort against Baylor and the Texas loss.
Grading the Mountaineers: WVU matches Baylor blow for blow

In a back-and-forth game in which each team traded haymaker after haymaker, West Virginia got in the last blow with a big Tony Mathis run and a Casey Legg field goal to upset the Bears 43-40 in Morgantown. There were still several problems that plagued the Mountaineers, but in the end getting a much-needed win was the most important thing.
Breaks falls WVU's way

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — No one will ever confuse West Virginia football coach Neal Brown with Samuel Clemens, who is far better known by his pen name of Mark Twain. It was Clemens, aka Twain, who once said, "The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated."
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Baylor Bears

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Images from an entertaining, if mostly defense-free, 43-40 West Virginia win over Baylor on Thursday night. The Mountaineers evened their overall record at 3-3 and got their first Big 12 win of the season.
Inside the matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers — Baylor Bears

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As the season nears the halfway point, it's not as if improvement is tossed away as an improvement goal, but it's also unrealistic to believe that most teams can make major gains in multiple areas. There are refinements and mistake-reduction hopes, to be sure, and the incremental gains from experience of seeing more and more reps can also help with overall play, but at this point it's as much about identifying what you do well, emphasizing those areas, and using them to attack your opponent.
Baylor vs West Virginia | 2022 College Football Highlights

Baylor vs West Virginia highlights from week 7 of the 2022 College Football Season.
LC's Swiger, B-U's Falkenstein win Big 10 titles

PRESTON W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County senior Slate Swiger wasn't sure if he would be able to compete in the Big 10 Championships on Thursday. Recently, while playing pickup basketball, he took a knee to his leg and suffered a deep muscle bruise. He wasn't able to walk the first three hours after it happened. His chiropractor wasn't optimistic at first.
Ravenswood set for meeting with powerful Doddridge

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) – For Ravenswood football, it doesn't get any easier. One week after taking on undefeated Wahama, Eric Hupp's Red Devils will get on the road and face off with Doddridge County tonight (Friday) in West Union.
Liberty volleyball tops RCB, both teams sweep North Marion

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — It took a rally from down one set, but Liberty volleyball notched its second win of the year over crosstown and section rival Robert C. Byrd. Both the Mountaineers and the Flying Eagles swept North Marion as part of a tri-match Thursday at RCB. But the centerpiece of the night was the match between the hosts and Liberty as an energetic crowd with student sections from both schools lit up the RCB gym.
James Hunter Sowders

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — James Hunter Sowders, 33, of the Sunnyside Road Community in Doddridge County, departed this life on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV, surrounded by his loving family. Hunter was born August 29, 1989, in Maryville, TN, a son...
GC Fire Marshal's office urges "Close before you doze"

OAKLAND — The Garrett County Fire Marshal's Office is meeting with area residents to promote the "Close Before You Doze" fire safety campaign, an ongoing public outreach initiative aimed at spreading this potentially life-saving message and helping keep family members safe in the event of a fire.
Republican candidate Meet and Greet planned

OAKLAND — The Garrett County Republican Central Committee will hold a Republican candidate Meet and Greet on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Don Patron Mexican Restaurant immediately following the Autumn Glory Parade in Oakland. Maryland Senate candidate Mike McKay is sponsoring the event and will be offering nachos at...
