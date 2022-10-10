Read full article on original website
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Neal Brown Baylor Postgame 10/13/22
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown compares a few of the differences between West Virginia's winning effort against Baylor and the Texas loss.
Grading the Mountaineers: WVU matches Baylor blow for blow
In a back-and-forth game in which each team traded haymaker after haymaker, West Virginia got in the last blow with a big Tony Mathis run and a Casey Legg field goal to upset the Bears 43-40 in Morgantown. There were still several problems that plagued the Mountaineers, but in the end getting a much-needed win was the most important thing.
Breaks falls WVU's way
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — No one will ever confuse West Virginia football coach Neal Brown with Samuel Clemens, who is far better known by his pen name of Mark Twain. It was Clemens, aka Twain, who once said, “The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated.”
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Baylor Bears
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Images from an entertaining, if mostly defense-free, 43-40 West Virginia win over Baylor on Thursday night. The Mountaineers evened their overall record at 3-3 and got their first Big 12 win of the season.
Inside the matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers — Baylor Bears
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As the season nears the halfway point, it's not as if improvement is tossed away as an improvement goal, but it's also unrealistic to believe that most teams can make major gains in multiple areas. There are refinements and mistake-reduction hopes, to be sure, and the incremental gains from experience of seeing more and more reps can also help with overall play, but at this point it's as much about identifying what you do well, emphasizing those areas, and using them to attack your opponent.
West Virginia beats Baylor, 43-40, behind timely big-play defense, strong offense
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If America was looking for something exciting to do on a Thursday night, it found it on FS1 as West Virginia and Baylor made everyone forget about the opening of hockey season, the NFL and the baseball playoffs. The game had everything except a...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Team Arrival Baylor Game 10/13/22
West Virginia arrives for Thursday night's game against Baylor.
Baylor vs West Virginia | 2022 College Football Highlights
Baylor vs West Virginia highlights from week 7 of the 2022 College Football Season.
On the Mark: The ratings game
Time is slowly winding down on the high school football season in West Virginia. Tonight (Friday) marks Week 8 of the 2022 season.
Trevor Williams leads late surge as Lincoln overcomes South Harrison, 4-1
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — The 4-1 scoreline in favor of the Lincoln Cougars didn’t tell the whole story of Thursday’s county clash at the South Harrison Hawks. The Hawks actually led for nearly half the game before the Cougars scored all four of their goals in the final 19 minutes.
LC's Swiger, B-U's Falkenstein win Big 10 titles
PRESTON W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County senior Slate Swiger wasn’t sure if he would be able to compete in the Big 10 Championships on Thursday. Recently, while playing pickup basketball, he took a knee to his leg and suffered a deep muscle bruise. He wasn’t able to walk the first three hours after it happened. His chiropractor wasn’t optimistic at first.
Ravenswood set for meeting with powerful Doddridge
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) – For Ravenswood football, it doesn’t get any easier. One week after taking on undefeated Wahama, Eric Hupp’s Red Devils will get on the road and face off with Doddridge County tonight (Friday) in West Union.
Liberty volleyball tops RCB, both teams sweep North Marion
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — It took a rally from down one set, but Liberty volleyball notched its second win of the year over crosstown and section rival Robert C. Byrd. Both the Mountaineers and the Flying Eagles swept North Marion as part of a tri-match Thursday at RCB. But the centerpiece of the night was the match between the hosts and Liberty as an energetic crowd with student sections from both schools lit up the RCB gym.
James Hunter Sowders
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — James Hunter Sowders, 33, of the Sunnyside Road Community in Doddridge County, departed this life on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV, surrounded by his loving family. Hunter was born August 29, 1989, in Maryville, TN, a son...
Friendsville Days contest winners noted
FRIENDSVILLE — Contest winners for the 41st annual Friendsville Days celebration have been announced.
GC Fire Marshal's office urges "Close before you doze"
OAKLAND — The Garrett County Fire Marshal’s Office is meeting with area residents to promote the “Close Before You Doze” fire safety campaign, an ongoing public outreach initiative aimed at spreading this potentially life-saving message and helping keep family members safe in the event of a fire.
Court filing: Children were among those in line of fire during moving shootout, police allege
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Criminal complaints against the three suspects in a moving shootout with law enforcement indicate two officers and multiple citizens narrowly escaped being shot. Sixteen charges were filed by veteran Bridgeport Detective Lt. Gary Weaver against Luis Manuel Lebron, 26, of Greenville, South Carolina, Wilber...
Republican candidate Meet and Greet planned
OAKLAND — The Garrett County Republican Central Committee will hold a Republican candidate Meet and Greet on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Don Patron Mexican Restaurant immediately following the Autumn Glory Parade in Oakland. Maryland Senate candidate Mike McKay is sponsoring the event and will be offering nachos at...
Clarksburg City Council begins interview of new tranche of city manager candidates
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Members of the Clarksburg City Council met Thursday to interview additional candidates for the city manager position. Although council members had planned to interview four candidates, they ultimately interviewed only three, as one candidate withdrew from the running, according to council member Will Hyman.
