Read full article on original website
Related
Russian Soldier Nicknamed 'Cannibal' Complains He Needs More Men: Ukraine
A Russian soldier nicknamed "Cannibal" complained he does not have enough troops as losses continue to pile up in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the Ukraine "special military operation" on February 24, hoping for a quick victory, but his military has faced a number of weaknesses including difficulty recruiting and maintaining motivated, well-trained soldiers.
nationalinterest.org
China Calls for Ceasefire in Ukraine After Russian Mobilization
“China calls on relevant parties to properly resolve their differences through dialogue and consultation,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a press conference. A spokesman for China’s foreign ministry urged Russia and Ukraine to reach a “ceasefire through dialogue” on Wednesday after Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of Russia’s conscripted reservists—a step that could mark an escalation of the Russian invasion and has already led to protests in Moscow and Saint Petersburg.
American in Ukraine Details Fighting Unarmed Russians: 'It's Just Insane'
The morale of the Ukrainian military is high, and so is that of one particular American soldier fighting alongside it. That American combatant, referred to by the alias Jeffrey Barnes, spoke to Newsweek exclusively on the condition of anonymity for safety reasons. Barnes, 32, is an Iraq War veteran from...
Kearney Hub
A shadowy key player emerges in Ukraine
BERLIN — As Russia suffers one devastating military setback after another in Ukraine, a key player in the conflict is stepping out of the shadows: the private army known as the Wagner Group. Despite the Kremlin’s longtime practice of publicly distancing itself from the paramilitary organization, Wagner mercenaries —...
RELATED PEOPLE
Daily Beast
Putin’s Own Allies Turn On Him as Ukraine Unleashes Hell in Stolen Russian Tanks
Hot on the heels of embarrassing reports of Russian recruits fighting each other and Moscow loyalists calling for Kremlin ministers to kill themselves, it seems the rage against Vladimir Putin’s handling of his invasion of Ukraine is now openly being conveyed to the man himself by members of his own inner circle.
International Business Times
Ukraine Army Successfully Shoots Down An Entire Russian Platoon In 1 Minute, Soldier Reveals
The Armed Forces of Ukraine has successfully shot down an entire Russian military unit in one minute amid its counteroffensive operation on the eastern front, according to a soldier who survived the attack. In a new video posted Sunday by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), a Russian soldier, whose...
Ukraine Details How to Spot Putin's New Troops on the Battlefield
Russian President Vladimir Putin recently announced a partial mobilization of troops to help support the ongoing war with Ukraine.
Business Insider
Putin should be worried about Ukraine capturing one of Russia's new T-90M tanks
Ukraine has captured hundreds of Russian tanks, many of which it will use against Russian forces. Russia's new T-90M, one of which Ukrainian troops reportedly recovered, is likely to be examined. It could give Western militaries critical details about one of Russia's most advanced armored vehicles. Ukraine has captured a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Retired general: Intercepted intelligence reveals two things about Putin
Brig. Gen. Mark Kimmitt (Ret.) responds to a CNN report that Russian President Vladimir Putin is personally giving directions to Russian forces on the ground in Ukraine.
Shocking selfie video shows the blast from a Russian missile attack narrowly missing a young Ukrainian woman in Kyiv
Video captured the moment a blast from a Russian missile attack narrowly missed a young woman in Kyiv. "My hands are shaking because I just saw a rocket fly and I heard it," the unidentified woman says in the video, moments before the strike. The Russian military on Monday launched...
The Jewish Press
Using Israeli Intelligence, Ukraine Easily Destroys Russia’s Iranian-Made Kamikaze Drones
The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that had been launched on Monday by Russia in a long-range blitz on city centers across Ukraine were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems (Hopeless ‘kamikaze’ drones show Vladimir Putin’s war machine is floundering), and many were destroyed before hitting their targets.
Fact Check: Do Videos Show Missile Hitting Russia's Kerch Bridge in Crimea?
Footage which appeared to show an aerial missile strike was posted hours after the attack in Crimea, but OSINT analysts are skeptical.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ukraine is no longer low on artillery ammo because Russia abandoned so much in recent retreats, report says
Ukraine's well supplied with artillery ammo taken as Russia retreated, The Wall Street Journal said. Ukraine's forces had faced severe shortages of ammunition earlier in the war. As much of Ukraine's arsenal is Soviet or Russian-made, there are limited sources for resupplying. Ammunition left behind by fleeing Russian troops is...
Swedes refuse Russian request for pipeline probe info
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s prime minister says that her country cannot share with Russia details from its probe into last month’s underwater explosions that ruptured two key gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, citing confidentiality surrounding the investigation. “In Sweden there is secrecy around preliminary investigation and that also applies in this case,” Magdalena Andersson said of the blast and ruptures that happened in international waters off Sweden’s Baltic coastline but within the country’s exclusive economic zone. The explosions ruptured the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which until Russia cut off supplies at the end of August was its main gas supply route to Germany. They also damaged the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which never entered service as Germany suspended its certification process shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The damaged pipelines discharged huge amounts of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, into the air. Russia formally asked Sweden’s government to be part of the Swedish investigation in a letter dated Oct. 6.
Ukrainian Kamikaze Drone Attacks Bomber Base Deep In Russia (Updated)
A Ukrainian drone attacked a Russian Tu-22M bomber base, which has been a hub for strikes on Ukrainian targets, far across the border. A Ukrainian suicide drone exploded at a Russian airbase destroying two bombers, two Ukrainian intelligence sources tell The War Zone. The attack took place at the Shaykovka...
Russian General Admits Dire Reality of Putin's War: 'Lying Has to Stop'
Russian Colonel General Andrey Kartapolov admitted the Kremlin's military is facing a dire situation in Ukraine during a recent appearance on Russian-state television. Kartapolov's admission comes more than seven months after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the Ukraine invasion on February 24. Kremlin officials first hoped for a quick defeat against their Eastern European neighbor. However, the "special military operation" revealed several weaknesses in their military including challenges recruiting and maintaining motivated troops as well as leadership issues.
Ukraine Close to Controlling Crimea as Russia's Southern Front Collapses
Breakthroughs by Kyiv's forces against Russian troops in the south of Ukraine, near a key point that supplies water for Crimea, have put at risk Moscow's control of the peninsula it annexed in 2014. The military blog, Military Land.net tweeted this week that Ukrainian forces were continuing to push south...
Russia says Germany 'crossed' red line in arms supply to Ukraine
Russia's ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev told state-owned media on Friday that Germany had "crossed" a red line by proving arms to Ukraine. "Supplying the Ukrainian regime with German weapons is not only against Russian servicemen, but also against the Donbas civilians," Nechayev told RT. "It is certainly the red line which the German authorities should not have crossed."
How Ukraine could liberate Crimea and win war in WEEKS with three-pronged blitz through collapsing Russian army
UKRAINE could liberate Crimea and win its war with Russia with a three pronged offensive, it was reported. As Vladimir Putin's army continues to collapse, attention has begun to focus on how the Ukraine war could end. could seize back Crimea as. The humiliated Russian president has seen his troops...
G7 Lays out Demands for Lukashenko as Russia Fires Missiles from Belarus
The leaders of all Group of Seven (G7) countries broadly denounced Russia's most recent escalation of its war in Ukraine as a potential war crime following the widespread shelling of civilian targets across the country that left nearly two dozen dead and dozens more injured. In a joint statement Tuesday,...
Comments / 0