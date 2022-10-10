ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On October 10, 2022, at approximately 12:17 am, the Avoyelles 911 Communication Center received a 911 call reporting a suspicious person at 250 Business Loop Road, Marksville, LA in the Fifth Ward Community. Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) Deputies responded to the scene. Further investigation by APSO revealed that there was a domestic disturbance at that residence. At least two or three gunshots were reportedly fired at that residence. No one was shot during this incident. 29-year-old Tyler Daigrepont and 25-year-old Chelsie Daigrepont were arrested by APSO and booked into the Avoyelles Parish DC-1 Jail facility.

MARKSVILLE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO