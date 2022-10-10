Read full article on original website
Alexandria man accused of fentanyl possession
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested on fentanyl and gun charges following a traffic stop on Sunset Drive on Oct. 11. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office lists that D’Markius Sendell Duncan, 35, is charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court.
Trial set for suspect charged in Jan. 2022 shooting death of Deven Brooks
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A trial date has been set for Jan. 23, 2023, for Jamaria Randle, 22 of Alexandria, who is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the January 2022 death of Deven Brooks, 27, of Ball. Brooks’ body was found on the edge of the Red...
Pineville man arrested for narcotics at Alexandria apartment complex
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man was arrested during a SWAT team search of an apartment complex on Loblolly Lane in Alexandria on Oct. 11. Aaron James Green, 35, has been charged with the possession of marijuana, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. He was also booked on a warrant for a probation violation through the Louisiana Department of Corrections, Division of Probation and Parole as well as a Parish Probation warrant.
Opelousas man accused of releasing apple snails into community pond
Opelousas, LA (KPLC) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries say an Opelousas man was cited after he admitted to releasing apple snails into a neighborhood pond. Apple snails are an invasive species which have become a problem in parts of Louisiana. They were brought to the...
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating fugitive
St. Landry Crime Stoppers need help locating a wanted fugitive responsible for committing a series of theft.
Runaway juvenile: Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin. Za’Nayla is a 14-year-old Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 4′11″ tall and weighs 115 pounds. On Wednesday,...
Unrestrained Deville Man Killed in Rapides Parish Crash
Rapides Parish – On October 13, 2022, at approximately 6:25 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1207 near Louisiana Highway 1206. This crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Shannon Crochet. The initial investigation revealed a 2004 GMC pickup, driven by Crochet,...
Opelousas man arrested for drug possession in Creola
CREOLA, La. (KALB) - A man from Opelousas was arrested for possessing illegal narcotics during a traffic stop in Creola. The Creola Police Department said Prescott Dargin, 26, was pulled over near Highway 167 near Oak Lane on Oct. 7. CPD said they smelled the odor of marijuana during the stop. They also learned that Dargin had active warrants for his arrest out of St. Landry and Rapides Parish.
Former Leesville City Marshal’s Office employee accused of malfeasance in office
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - A former employee of the Leesville City Marshal’s Office has been accused of misappropriating funds while employed there. In March 2022, LCMO contacted Louisiana State Police, making the accusation against Gary Scott, 47. After some investigation into the matter, LSP obtained an arrest warrant for...
Shots fired during domestic disturbance in Avoyelles
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On October 10, 2022, at approximately 12:17 am, the Avoyelles 911 Communication Center received a 911 call reporting a suspicious person at 250 Business Loop Road, Marksville, LA in the Fifth Ward Community. Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) Deputies responded to the scene. Further investigation by APSO revealed that there was a domestic disturbance at that residence. At least two or three gunshots were reportedly fired at that residence. No one was shot during this incident. 29-year-old Tyler Daigrepont and 25-year-old Chelsie Daigrepont were arrested by APSO and booked into the Avoyelles Parish DC-1 Jail facility.
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana's Fake Nurse
A woman has stolen from multiple medical facilities in Acadiana and Mississippi.
Authorities seeking whereabouts of two La. families believed to be in Ariz. together
LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - Vernon Parish authorities are hoping to make contact with a Leesville family believed to be in Arizona on a religious journey that law enforcement calls “out of the ordinary.”. Sheriff Sam Craft said his office has been seeking information on the whereabouts of Justin and...
RADE Agents recover 10 pounds of Fentanyl; 3 Alexandria suspects arrested
We sat down with APD Police Chief Ronney Howard for clarification of why information about recent shootings is not being released. Meet this week's Golden Shield winner: Senior Corporal Mark Stroud of the Alexandria Police Department. Former LCU soccer coach under investigation amid a series of allegations. Updated: 4 hours...
Texas man arrested for robbing Chase Bank on Memorial Drive
NSU’s Javon Antonio carries on the legacy of the No. 1 jersey. Northwestern State University wide receiver Javon Antonio has made a name for himself on the field this season, as he has been the go-to-guy for the Demons in clinching moments, like making the game-winning catch against Nicholls State University.
Natchitoches Police arrest individual after fleeing from officers
Natchitoches Police Department officers responded to the 1400 block of Dixie Street in reference to gunshots in the area on Oct. 10. While officers were checking the area they attempted to stop a vehicle but the driver stopped his car in the middle of the street and fled on foot.
Natchitoches Parish inmate dies following apparent suicide attempt
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, an inmate in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center died from injuries sustained from an apparent suicide attempt. First responders arrived at the detention center on October 8 around 1 p.m. in response to a medical emergency involving an...
2 arrested after shots fired during domestic disturbance in Marksville
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, two people were arrested this week after a 911 call about a “suspicious person” on Business Loop Road in Marksville. At least two or three gunshots were reportedly fired at a residence in the area sometime around 12:17 a.m. on October 10.
Authorities searching for runaway DeRidder juvenile
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile from DeRidder. Aubree Morrison, 15, was last seen on Friendship Ln. on Oct. 10, 2022. She is described as a white female with strawberry-blonde hair. She is 5′1″...
Wanted: Breaux Bridge Man Accused in Alleged Scam of Elderly Woman in Acadia Parish
Authorities in Acadia Parish need your help trying to catch a suspect wanted for allegedly intimidating the victim into overpaying for work in her driveway.
Woman killed in deadly fire fell asleep while smoking
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The woman killed in the Thursday, Oct. 6, deadly fire on the 3600 block of 5th Street has been identified as 74-year-old Linda Berry. Alexandria Fire Department investigators determined the fire to be accidental. It appears Berry fell asleep on the couch while smoking. On Oct. 7, family at the scene of the fire shared with News Channel 5 that Berry lived in the home alone and could not get out in time.
