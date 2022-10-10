ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Sony and Honda Plan to Start U.S. Deliveries of Their Electric Vehicle in 2026

Sony Honda Mobility aims to start taking pre-orders for its vehicle in the first half of 2025. SHM says it will look to explore "new entertainment possibilities through digital innovations such as the metaverse." According to the International Energy Agency, electric vehicle sales are on course to hit an all-time...
BUSINESS
NBC New York

Harvard Expert: The Twitter Deal Could Be Bad for Elon Musk—and for the Rest of Us

Elon Musk's controversial bid to buy Twitter could be bad news — for both the world's richest person and the general public, a Harvard expert says. The pending $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform could financially damage Musk's other companies, keep his eyes away from crucial research and development efforts and negatively impact the country's public discourse, says Bill George, a senior fellow at Harvard Business School and former CEO of medical technology company Medtronic.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jim Rowan
NBC New York

Tether, World's Biggest Stablecoin, Cuts Its Commercial Paper Holdings to Zero

Tether, the world's largest stablecoin, has slashed back its commercial paper holdings to zero, replacing them with U.S. Treasury bills instead, according to a blog post. The popular U.S.-dollar pegged cryptocurrency said the move is part of tether's "ongoing efforts to increase transparency" and back its tokens with "the most secure reserves in the market."
MARKETS
NBC New York

China Is No Longer Just Any Emerging Market — It Has Become Its Own Beast

The share of Chinese stocks in the benchmark MSCI emerging markets index fell from a peak of 43.2% in October 2020 to 32% in July 2022, Morgan Stanley analysts pointed out. WisdomTree last month became the latest firm to launch an emerging markets ex-China fund, following Goldman Sachs earlier in the year.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nickel#Gm#Linus Business#Linus Company Tesla#Gme Resources Limited#Mou#Ev#Fiat#Chrysler
NBC New York

Amazon Executives Overseeing Alexa, Hardware Group Depart the Company

Amazon has lost two high-profile executives, Tom Taylor and Gregg Zehr, the company confirmed. Both executives spent well over a decade at Amazon. Their departures add to a recent exodus of top talent at the company. Amazon has lost two high-profile executives who helped oversee the company's hardware efforts. Gregg...
BUSINESS
NBC New York

Xi Wanted China to Be at the Tech Frontier. 5 Years on, Tensions With the U.S. Have Dented That Goal

Xi Jinping once declared China should "prioritize innovation" in "cutting-edge frontier technologies, modern engineering technologies, and disruptive technologies." Five years on, at the Communist Party of China's 20th National Congress, Xi will take stock of China's achievements in science and technology, which have yielded mixed results. The global reality for...
POLITICS
NBC New York

Inflation Increased 0.4% in September, More Than Expected Despite Rate Hikes

Consumer prices rose 0.4% in September and were up 8.2% from a year ago, according to BLS data released Thursday. Excluding food and energy, the core consumer price index accelerated 0.6% and 6.6%, respectively. The yearly gain for core was the highest since August 1982. Worker wages took another hit,...
BUSINESS
NBC New York

Asian Economies May Have to Brace for Rising Debt and Capital Flight, IMF Warns

Asia's biggest economic problems next year will stem from rising interest rates. These will put increasing pressure on debt servicing in Asia and heighten capital flight from the region: IMF. The U.K. bond crisis will have limited impact on Asian markets although "anything that creates financial market turbulence will find...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
Australia
NBC New York

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Delta, Walgreens, Applied Materials and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Delta Air Lines (DAL) – The airline's stock rose 3.9% in the premarket on the strength of an upbeat current-quarter forecast as travel demand continues to rebound. For its most recent quarter, Delta earned an adjusted $1.51 per share, a number that was 2 cents below consensus but included a 3-cent impact from the effects of Hurricane Ian.
STOCKS
NBC New York

Bitcoin Recovers Above $19,000 After Finding a New Low for the Month

Cryptocurrency prices rebounded Thursday after sliding to new October lows following the release of a key U.S. inflation reading that came in hotter than expected. The price of bitcoin was last higher by 1.3% at $19,388.89 and ether lost 0.7% to trade at $1,289.20, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier in the day they fell as low as $18,201.00 and $1,192.80, respectively.
STOCKS
NBC New York

White House Is Pushing Ahead Research to Cool Earth by Reflecting Back Sunlight

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy is coordinating a five-year research plan to study ways of modifying the amount of sunlight that reaches the Earth in order to temporarily temper the effects of global warming. There are several kinds of sunlight-reflection technology being considered, including stratospheric aerosol...
POTUS
NBC New York

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Rises 2%, Asia Markets Gain After Wall Street's Rally

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific jumped on Friday, taking the lead from Wall Street overnight as investors shook off a strong inflation report. The Nikkei 225 in Japan was 2.69% higher in early trade, while the Topix gained more than 2%. Japan's yen...
STOCKS
NBC New York

Jim Cramer Says These 14 Stocks Are ‘About to Pop'

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. Markets have declined considerably this year due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, soaring inflation, the Fed's rate hikes and recession worries. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that...
STOCKS
NBC New York

UK Extends Deadline to Remove Huawei From 5G Networks After One Carrier Warned of Outages

LONDON — The U.K. government extended a deadline for telecom companies to remove equipment from Chinese tech giant Huawei from their 5G mobile networks. Telcos will now have until December 2023 to remove Huawei equipment, such as that used at phone mast sites and telephone exchanges, from their network "cores" — where some of the most sensitive data is processed. The government had originally ordered them to do so by January.
TECHNOLOGY
NBC New York

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Investors have a lot of numbers to chew on this morning. The consumer price index, a measure of inflation, came in hotter than expected. That report followed Wednesday's producer price index, which also came in higher than projected. Earnings are picking up, too. Delta Airlines reported Thursday morning, as did Walgreens and Domino's. (See more on Delta below.) Markets are coming off a subdued day for trading, as all three major U.S. indices fell slightly Wednesday. Futures fell sharply Thursday morning after the inflation report. Read live market updates here.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy