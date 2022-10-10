Read full article on original website
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana expires in a matter of days
INDIANAPOLIS — In just a few days, someone will miss out on their chance to claim $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket sold in April will expire on Oct. 17. Someone purchased the ticket at Pilot #650 located at 1401 Ripley Street in Lake Station. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball for the April 18, 2022, drawing.
New record, highest percentage of US abnormally dry
INDIANAPOLIS – A new record has been set on the US Drought Monitor that includes the largest percentage of the country to be categorized as at least abnormally dry. The latest drought report came out this morning & includes more than 81% of the US in at least abnormally dry conditions! It’s 81.78% to be exact. That’s the largest % of the country ever–on record–to be abnormally dry. This new data now places October 11th, 2022 in front of the former leader, July 17th, 2012, in drought area coverage.
Indiana colleges hope to continue upward trend in student voting
In recent years, some Indiana colleges and universities say they've seen an upward trend in student voting, and many students and faculty members hope to see that increased participation continue. Indiana colleges hope to continue upward trend in …. In recent years, some Indiana colleges and universities say they've seen...
Police briefing on northwest side police shooting
IMPD gave an update on an incident involving a police shooting at a northwest side apartment complex. IMPD gave an update on an incident involving a police shooting at a northwest side apartment complex. New apprenticeship program aims to recruit special …. A new apprenticeship program aims to recruit more...
Abandoned log cabin burns to ground on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — An abandoned cabin sat on a remote patch of land on Indy’s northwest side burned to the ground on Wednesday, causing smoke to billow onto Interstate 74. According to the Pike Township Fire Department, the remote cabin was located in the woods off Salt Lake Road near I-74. Multiple fire crews including Wayne Township and Indianapolis Fire Department responded to assist in fighting the fire but had difficulties reaching the cabin due to its secluded location.
Bloomington limits scooter use hours after recent death, mounting injuries
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The City of Bloomington is directing all scooter companies to limit the hours in which scooters will be operational. This directive comes only weeks after an Indiana University student was struck and killed by an accused drunk driver in the overnight hours. Beginning Thursday at 11...
State updates guidance on Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund
INDIANAPOLIS – The state has updated some of its guidance regarding the Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund. The Auditor of State’s Office has received a “high volume” of calls and emails regarding specific cases in which refund checks have been made out to someone who has since died.
Unlicensed contractor owes thousands to Indy couple for roof repair
INDIANAPOLIS — An unlicensed contractor owes an Indy couple, who does not want to be identified, more than $20,000 after a judge’s ruling. The worker cashed the couple’s check and never returned for the work. To date, they have not received a penny from the company they...
I-65 pickup truck crash pins woman underneath vehicle, killing her
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Thursday, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Indiana State Police began to receive multiple calls about a serious crash on I-65 northbound at the 100.5 mile marker. Greenwood PD and Greenwood Fire were the first ones on the scene. When they arrived they found a pickup truck on...
2 charged in fatal fentanyl overdose of Vigo County woman
Two suspects in the overdose death of a Terre Haute woman are behind bars in Vigo County. 2 charged in fatal fentanyl overdose of Vigo County …. Two suspects in the overdose death of a Terre Haute woman are behind bars in Vigo County. Bernhard Raimann named Colts starting LT.
Deadly crash on US 31 under investigation in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A deadly crash is under investigation in Johnson County. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday on northbound U.S. 31 south of County Road 400S. Sheriff Duane Burgess said the crash involved a fatality. He identified the...
Indy mom pleading for justice after son found shot to death in pickup truck
An Indianapolis mother is looking for answers about who killed her son over the weekend. https://cbs4indy.com/news/indycrime/indy-mom-pleading-for-justice-after-son-found-shot-to-death-in-pickup-truck/. Indy mom pleading for justice after son found shot …. An Indianapolis mother is looking for answers about who killed her son over the weekend. https://cbs4indy.com/news/indycrime/indy-mom-pleading-for-justice-after-son-found-shot-to-death-in-pickup-truck/. Shots fired at undercover IMPD officer overnight. INDIANAPOLIS...
What is a red flag warning and what it means to you
INDIANAPOLIS — Here is what the red flag warning means for you. One of the criteria for a red flag warning to be issued is sustained wind speeds of 20 miles per hour or frequent gusts above 20 miles per hour for at least three hours. This means you may experience some strong winds throughout the day.
67-year-old man dies in Indianapolis motorcycle crash
INDIANAPOLIS – A 67-year-old man died in a Wednesday afternoon motorcycle crash on the south side of Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Southeast District officers responded around 1 p.m. Wednesday to a reported crash in the 1700 block of S. Madison Avenue. Police said the crash...
Breezy today; concerns over fire dangers growing
INDIANAPOLIS – We are starting off this morning wet and breezy. Winds will pick up out of the west gusting anywhere between 25 to 35 mph this afternoon. With that in mind, there are concerns over fire dangers for the day. Red flag warning, Fire weather watch issued. A...
IMPD: Fight at Wendy’s escalated into gunfire in Kroger parking lot, 1 woman critically injured
INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a disturbance that began as a fight at Wendy’s ended up escalating and spilling into a Kroger parking lot where a gunfight ensued and a woman ended up being shot and critically injured. “When you make the decision to go have a fight that...
Video tech startup creating 300 new jobs in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. — A technology startup is investing nearly $3 million to establish its headquarters in Fishers, with plans to create up to 300 new jobs by the end of 2026. The Indiana Economic Development Corporation said spokenote announced its plans Thursday to establish and grow its headquarters in Fishers. This technology startup was founded in 2021 and launched its first product in June of that year.
Rain is likely across central Indiana through Wednesday; dry and much cooler later this week
So far October has been free of precipitation and the extended dry spell for Indianapolis has now reached 17 days. This is the longest streak of dry days the city has had this year and once again abnormally dry soil conditions are spreading across the state. An approaching cold front...
Silver Alert issued for Morgan County man
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert is in effect for a missing Morgan County man. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, 69-year-old Duane Parker was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday in Monrovia. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.
Shots fired at undercover IMPD officer overnight
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for the person(s) who fired shots at an IMPD undercover officer overnight Wednesday. IMPD confirmed the shots were fired at an officer in his vehicle in the 3600 block of N. Ralston Avenue just before 1 a.m. It’s in an area just south of the Indiana State Fairground and across from Fall Creek.
