(Hatfield, MA) Wednesday afternoon just before 4 p.m. a fire broke out from the second floor in a building on North Street in Hatfield. As crews began to fight the fire, it spread to the attic. The heavy fire and high heat caused crews to “withdraw from the building and move to a defensive attack.” Crews were then able to extinguish the fire. The house was vacant and no one was injured. Mutual aid was provided by South Deerfield, Whately, Hadley, Northampton, and Williamsburg Fire Departments.

HATFIELD, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO