ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampshire County, MA

Comments / 0

Related
franklincountynow.com

2-Story House Fire In Hatfield

(Hatfield, MA) Wednesday afternoon just before 4 p.m. a fire broke out from the second floor in a building on North Street in Hatfield. As crews began to fight the fire, it spread to the attic. The heavy fire and high heat caused crews to “withdraw from the building and move to a defensive attack.” Crews were then able to extinguish the fire. The house was vacant and no one was injured. Mutual aid was provided by South Deerfield, Whately, Hadley, Northampton, and Williamsburg Fire Departments.
HATFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bay State, MA
County
Hampshire County, MA
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Springfield, MA
MassLive.com

10 least expensive homes sold in Hampden County Oct. 2-8

A condo in Springfield that sold for $41,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampden County between Oct. 2 and Oct. 8. In total, 73 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $302,422, $207 per square foot.
westernmassnews.com

Stolen catalytic converters impact some Agawam, West Springfield school buses

House fire on North Street in Hatfield deemed a ‘total loss’. Hatfield, Whately, South Deerfield, and Hadley Fire crews all responded to the scene. City councilor hopes Indian Orchard double homicide brings community together. Updated: 5 hours ago. Ward 8 City Councilor Zaida Govan said that incidents like this...
AGAWAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#On Liberty#Wggb Wshm
westernmassnews.com

Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Agawam Police Department is urging people to lock their vehicles after a recent string of car break-ins. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts.
AGAWAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
westernmassnews.com

Ludlow crews respond to house fire on Jerad Drive

Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts. WNEU setting up free legal kiosks...
AGAWAM, MA
MassLive.com

C&S Wholesale Grocers warehouse in Hatfield sold for $15.8 million

HATFIELD — The vacant C&S Wholesale Grocers South warehouse at 142 Elm St. sold last month for $15.5 million, according to a deed on file at the Hampshire Registry of Deeds. C&S has made a retrenchment after its one-time customer Stop & Shop in 2021 opened its own distribution center in Manchester, Connecticut. Last year, C&S laid off 175 employees from its Suffield, Connecticut, location, citing Stop & Shop’s decision to do its own distribution.
HATFIELD, MA
WTNH

As heating prices increase, here’s how you can save

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – Get ready for higher heating bills this winter. This comes as energy companies are warning consumers about the supply of crude oil taking a hit. Fuel companies are back at it, filling up oil tanks to ensure customers are ready for winter. News 8 caught up with Sean Flewelling of Mitchell […]
WINDSOR, CT
westernmassnews.com

Concerns arise over error in Baker Administration’s tax rebate checks

Police searching for van that hit 13-year-old on Route 9 in Hadley. Investigators are looking for the public’s help in locating the driver of a van that reportedly struck a young teenager along Route 9 in Hadley. Updated: 2 hours ago. Tests show students across the board saw learning...
HADLEY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy