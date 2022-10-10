Read full article on original website
Utility pole damaged in Agawam car accident, nearby residents without power
A rollover car accident in Agawam has damaged a utility pole at the intersection of Maple and Walnut Street Thursday afternoon.
Car hits house on Union Street in West Springfield
Two families are without a home temporarily after a vehicle hit a house on Monday.
$17.5 million convention center and travel stop to be built off Route 20 in Sturbridge
STURBRIDGE — The pocket off Route 20 where trucks stopped for servicing for many years will be flattened for a $17.5 million multifaceted project come 2023. The seven-acre property, which was last active as New England Truck Stop Inc., was purchased by Noble Energy Real Estate Holdings in 2020. Michael Frisbie, owner of the...
2-Story House Fire In Hatfield
(Hatfield, MA) Wednesday afternoon just before 4 p.m. a fire broke out from the second floor in a building on North Street in Hatfield. As crews began to fight the fire, it spread to the attic. The heavy fire and high heat caused crews to “withdraw from the building and move to a defensive attack.” Crews were then able to extinguish the fire. The house was vacant and no one was injured. Mutual aid was provided by South Deerfield, Whately, Hadley, Northampton, and Williamsburg Fire Departments.
10 least expensive homes sold in Hampden County Oct. 2-8
A condo in Springfield that sold for $41,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampden County between Oct. 2 and Oct. 8. In total, 73 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $302,422, $207 per square foot.
All Hampden County real estate sales from Oct. 2-8
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Oct 2 to Oct 8. There were 87 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,764-square-foot home on Grayson Drive in Springfield that sold for $275,000.
Scott Tower in Holyoke trail being improved under Anniversary Hill Park restoration project
Holyoke is one of the 10 municipalities in Massachusetts to receive grant funding to further protect natural resources.
Stolen catalytic converters impact some Agawam, West Springfield school buses
CT's new winery, Worthington Winery & Vineyard in Somers, offers pond and garden views
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mark and Karen Murdoch's winemaking journey started with a crabapple tree in the front yard of their former East Windsor home. They turned their abundant crops into jam, but then tried their hand at making wine out of the...
Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Agawam Police Department is urging people to lock their vehicles after a recent string of car break-ins. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts.
Armata’s Market reopens at new Hampden location nearly a year after devastating fire
Two pedestrians hit by car on Bay Street in Springfield
Two teenagers were taken to the hospital after being struck by a car on Bay Street in Springfield Saturday evening.
This Place In Berkshire County That People Near and Far Come To See Is Closing Soon
One of my family's favorite places to go is the summit of Mount Greylock. Scott, Pablo( the chihuahua), and I went up to visit and have a picnic a few weekends ago. It was a nice warm day when we got there all kinds of people had the same idea we did and were enjoying the wonderful vista views of Massachusetts and beyond.
WEATHER ALERT: Heavy rain, strong winds Thursday evening
The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert Thursday afternoon and evening for heavy rain and strong gusty winds.
Ludlow crews respond to house fire on Jerad Drive
Agawam city councilor calls for more action after latest catalytic converter thefts
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - For the second time in just over a year, catalytic converters were stolen from school buses in Agawam, impacting students in two communities. Now, one local leader is saying more needs to be done. The targeted buses transport children with special needs to schools in Agawam...
C&S Wholesale Grocers warehouse in Hatfield sold for $15.8 million
HATFIELD — The vacant C&S Wholesale Grocers South warehouse at 142 Elm St. sold last month for $15.5 million, according to a deed on file at the Hampshire Registry of Deeds. C&S has made a retrenchment after its one-time customer Stop & Shop in 2021 opened its own distribution center in Manchester, Connecticut. Last year, C&S laid off 175 employees from its Suffield, Connecticut, location, citing Stop & Shop’s decision to do its own distribution.
A Massachusetts man will be having a grand retirement thanks to hitting $1 million on State Lottery ticket
Most people look forward to their retirement, but a Massachusetts man will be loving his even more after hitting big money on a State Lottery scratch ticket. According to Massachusetts State Lottery, Terrence Moore is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “15,000,000 Money Maker” instant ticket game.
As heating prices increase, here’s how you can save
WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – Get ready for higher heating bills this winter. This comes as energy companies are warning consumers about the supply of crude oil taking a hit. Fuel companies are back at it, filling up oil tanks to ensure customers are ready for winter. News 8 caught up with Sean Flewelling of Mitchell […]
Concerns arise over error in Baker Administration’s tax rebate checks
