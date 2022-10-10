Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
MW2 players will need a non-prepaid phone to play Multiplayer, just like Overwatch
Modern Warfare 2 is this year’s anticipated Call of Duty game that provides the most evolved version of the FPS franchise. The new game promises new Multiplayer features and modes, but it may come at a cost for players with pre-paid phones. According to the phone notifications help page on battle.net, players must provide a phone number to play Moder Warfare 2.
How to Transfer Overwatch 1 to Overwatch 2
When Overwatch 2 launched on Oct. 4 it also shut down the original game. The new sequel was meant to replace the old game. Many critics have pointed out that the returning maps and modes make Overwatch 2 appear to be more like an expansion update rather than a numeric sequel. Whether players agree or disagree those that feel bad about losing the original game should not be too stressed. Blizzard has designed Overwatch 2 to allow players to transfer their progression and items from the first game seamlessly to the new Overwatch 2. Here is a quick guide to transferring an old Overwatch account into Overwatch 2.
How to Accept a Friend Request on Overwatch 2
In order to play with friends in Overwatch 2, it helps to know how to accept a friend request. Playing Overwatch 2 with friends is arguably one of the better ways to enjoy the game. Now that Blizzard have made the team shooter free-to-play, more people have been inspired to give it a shot and join their friends in action. But before you start jumping into matches, you'll need to know how to make and accept friend requests in Overwatch 2.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Resurgence Delayed
The upcoming Star Trek video game Star Trek: Resurgence has officially been delayed. Previously set to release this year, the new video game from developer Dramatic Labs will now instead release in April 2023 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store.
How to Earn Free Reaper Skin for Overwatch 2
The debut of Overwatch 2 has been chaotic, to say the least. From requiring players to have to enter their cellphone numbers to many having to wait hours to find a match in the queue. To top it all off a large portion of the rooster had to be removed from the game. Besides promising to quickly patch and iron out these numerous issues Blizzard is offering an apology skin for Reaper.
dexerto.com
Activision confirms Modern Warfare 2 phone number requirement despite OW2 issues
Fans are eager to finally get their hands on Modern Warfare 2, but a new roadblock may prevent players from accessing the game. Activision Blizzard introduced a controversial phone number verification system to Overwatch 2. Unfortunately, players with certain phones or plans couldn’t access the game. After a wave...
ComicBook
Xbox Slams PlayStation Trolls in Viral Tweet
Since the days of the Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis, gamers have constantly been at war with one another over their preferred video game consoles. That longstanding tradition continues in the modern era with PlayStation and Xbox fans, often on social media. Not a day goes by where the official Xbox Twitter account doesn't post an innocuous Tweet, only for the company's social media person to be inundated with replies such as "PlayStation better." Xbox has now clapped back against the haters with a viral Tweet framed like a Halloween meme that's currently making the rounds.
IGN
Overwatch 2 Animated Short | “Kiriko”
The protector of Kanezaka strikes again. Discover the two sides of Kiriko, the loving daughter and the deadly protector. Play Overwatch 2 for free today on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch consoles.
ComicBook
Fortnite Adds New Lizzo-Inspired Emote and Song
Fortnite has now added a new "Pump Me Up" emote with music by Lizzo and moves by Jaedan Gomez. The emote can be purchased now for 300 V-Bucks. While players will have to decide for themselves if the emote is worth the purchase, a lot of fans seem happy with the new addition, and are excited to try it with some of the game's skins. Given the sheer number of skins currently available in Fortnite, there are a lot of fun combinations to try, and fans are already sharing videos of characters like Goku using it!
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Releases New Squad Up Live-Action Trailer
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to release at the end of October, and Activision Blizzard has released a new trailer to celebrate. The "Squad Up" trailer doesn't actually feature any new footage from the game or any specific details about it, instead focusing on squads around the world getting ready for the release. The trailer features a number of different celebrities throughout, including Nicki Minaj, Pete Davidson, Lil Baby, Lando Norris, Kane Brown, Bukayo Saka, Jalen Ramsey, David Long Jr., and Faze Clan's Nuke Squad.
The Verge
Microsoft takes the gloves off as it battles Sony for its Activision acquisition
Microsoft isn’t happy with Sony and the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority. The UK regulator signaled an in-depth review of Microsoft’s $68.7 billion deal to acquire Activision Blizzard last month, and the CMA has now published its full 76-page report (PDF) on its findings. The CMA says it has concerns that Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard deal could lessen competition in game consoles, subscriptions, and cloud gaming, but Microsoft thinks the regulator has simply been listening to Sony’s lawyers too much.
IGN
Overwatch Players Discover Game-Breaking That Turns Off Their PC; Console Players Claim Lack of Aim Assist Against PC Opponents
Overwatch 2 developers Blizzard have announced that they have been notified about a game-breaking bug in the hero shooter title that shuts down or restarts PCs of users during play. The issue has been present in-game ever since the title launched on October 4. Several players have posted about their...
Overwatch 2 Bug is Shutting Down Computers
Each new day brings another problem in Overwatch 2. It appears that issues in Overwatch 2 are still getting worse before they get better. A newly discovered bug has caused some players' computers to either shut down or reset. Overwatch 2 Bug Shutting Down Computers. Blizzard is currently investigating what...
New Xbox console already being teased by Microsoft
We’re fast approaching the two-year anniversaries of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Thanks to stock issues and scalpers, for some of us, it probably feels like significantly less time has passed since those fateful releases - Sony’s new-gen console in particular is still notoriously hard to come by at the recommended retail price.
Diablo Immortal now lets players craft 5-star gems – once every 9 months, enough time for an Overwatch 2 Legendary skin
Diablo Immortal's Telluric Pearls are hard to come by without spending money
ComicBook
Call of Duty Rumor Teases Surprising 2023 Plans
Call of Duty may look very different in 2023. Call of Duty has reliably delivered a new game in the series every year for the last 19 years. Sometimes it's at the cost of the game's quality and features, but Activision will get a game out the door no matter the cost. It has continued to lead the industry in game sales year to year and has generated billions of dollars. Every fall, you can count on a new Call of Duty game and a plethora of product tie-ins via Mountain Dew, Doritos, and other big food brands. However, things may change next year.
VALORANT Ion 2.0 Skins Leaked
VALORANT yet again has a new set of weapon skins being leaked prior to their release dates. With VALORANT Developers quiet with the upcoming Episode 5, Act 3 launch, leakers took it upon themselves to find news. This time around leakers found the VALORANT Ion 2.0 Skins Bundle. Here are the new VALORANT Ion 2.0 Skins.
Polygon
Modern Warfare 2’s phone number requirement isn’t the same as Overwatch 2’s
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will require PC players to use the same SMS text message verification process that frustrated Overwatch 2’s launch for many, but with an important exception: Any existing Call of Duty: Warzone players who have already verified their accounts won’t be required to give a real, text-enabled phone number to play Modern Warfare 2.
Overwatch 2: How to Change Your Crosshair
Learn how to edit your crosshair and change up how you aim in Overwatch 2.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 patch notes finally give players an explanation for their low ranking in Competitive
Many people jumping into Overwatch 2 for the first time are jumping straight into Competitive play, and now with the new rating system in the game, they’re also being placed pretty low. Some of this was intended, but with today’s patch notes, it seems not all of it was planned.
