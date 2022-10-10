Fortnite has now added a new "Pump Me Up" emote with music by Lizzo and moves by Jaedan Gomez. The emote can be purchased now for 300 V-Bucks. While players will have to decide for themselves if the emote is worth the purchase, a lot of fans seem happy with the new addition, and are excited to try it with some of the game's skins. Given the sheer number of skins currently available in Fortnite, there are a lot of fun combinations to try, and fans are already sharing videos of characters like Goku using it!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 23 MINUTES AGO