Providence, RI

Turnto10.com

Wild Birds Unlimited reopens after destructive crash

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Bird lovers from near and far are now able to go back to their favorite store in Warwick. Wild Birds Unlimited closed for nearly 3 weeks after a man charged with driving under the influence crashed through the front. It's a twist of fate that...
WARWICK, RI
independentri.com

SK police arrest four following large party on Kingstown Road

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown police who responded to a large party at a college rental house Saturday evening in South Kingstown saw between 350 and 400 people on the property and made four arrests. Police said the department is still investigating and may make more arrests, including...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Providence, RI
Accidents
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Providence, RI
Turnto10.com

Smithfield police chief explains why department passed on body cameras

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — Out of all of the cities and towns in the state of Rhode Island, only one police department didn’t join the Statewide Body-Worn Camera Program. Smithfield Police Chief Richard Saint Sauveur said the department isn’t obligated to join the program. He said an internal investigation showed the program isn’t necessary because his department is transparent and has a great relationship with the community.
SMITHFIELD, RI
Turnto10.com

Firefighters respond to fire at laundromat in Johnston

(WJAR) — Crews responded to a fire at a laundromat in Johnston early Thursday morning. The fire happened around 2:00 a.m. at the Atwood Superwash on Atwood Avenue. That business happens to be right next to a fire station. No injuries were reported. The State Fire Marshal is investigating...
JOHNSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Tanker fire shuts down Route 146 in Lincoln ahead of morning commute

(WJAR) — A tanker truck fire temporarily shut down parts of Route 146 in Lincoln ahead of the morning commute on Thursday. Crews responded to the northbound lanes near Exit 7 of Route 146 just before 4:00 a.m. As crews worked the fire, police detoured the traffic. An NBC...
LINCOLN, RI
#Accident
Turnto10.com

Providence men convicted in drive-by killing

Rhode Island prosecutors said Thursday that two men were convicted in the killing of a third man in a drive-by shooting in Providence. Attorney General Peter Neronha said Chandanoeuth Hay, 32, and Jaythan Hang, 23, both of Providence, were convicted of murder, conspiracy, and gun counts last week. Investigators said...
PROVIDENCE, RI
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
GoLocalProv

Police Investigating Bank Robbery in Providence

Providence police are investigating a bank robbery in the city. Shortly before 1 PM on Tuesday, police responded to a report of a bank robbery at Santander Bank at 1025 Smith Street. According to bank employees, the suspect handed a teller a note demanding money -- claiming he was armed.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Multiple cars catch fire in Foxwoods Casino parking garage

(WJAR) — The Mashantucket Pequot Fire Department said three cars caught fire in the Foxwoods Casino parking garage on Tuesday. Firefighters worked for around 40 minutes to battle the flames of the cars. Fire officials said there were no injuries involved and the cause of the fire is unknown...
LEDYARD, CT
Turnto10.com

Police: Bomb threat aimed Cumberland High School was not credible

(WJAR) — The Cumberland Police Department investigated a bomb threat aimed at Cumberland High School on Thursday and found it was not credible. Police say the school administration became aware of a threat made through social media and contacted the department. The police department says an investigation into the...
CUMBERLAND, RI
ABC6.com

Teen charged with stabbing man in Woonsocket, police say

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A teenager is accused of stabbing a 26-year-old man in Woonsocket on Sunday. Police Chief Thomas Oates said the stabbing happened just before 8 p.m. on Fairmount Street. The victim’s stab wound was serious but non-life threatening, according to Oates. The 16-year-old was arrested...
WOONSOCKET, RI

