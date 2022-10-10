Read full article on original website
Police probing lack of response to Providence laundromat assault
"It came out of nowhere," CJ Miller said. "I think that his pride might have got in the way."
Turnto10.com
Wild Birds Unlimited reopens after destructive crash
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Bird lovers from near and far are now able to go back to their favorite store in Warwick. Wild Birds Unlimited closed for nearly 3 weeks after a man charged with driving under the influence crashed through the front. It's a twist of fate that...
2 found guilty in 2018 Providence drive-by murder
A jury found Chandanoeuth Hay, 32, and Jaythan Hang, 23, guilty of murder, conspiracy, and gun charges in the death in the death of David Page.
independentri.com
SK police arrest four following large party on Kingstown Road
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown police who responded to a large party at a college rental house Saturday evening in South Kingstown saw between 350 and 400 people on the property and made four arrests. Police said the department is still investigating and may make more arrests, including...
ABC6.com
No good deed goes unpunished: Providence man assaulted after offering to pay for laundry
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — What was supposed to be a good deed, turned into a nightmare for one Providence resident. The incident happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday at Freeway Laundry on Broadway. Christian Miller told ABC6 news he was doing his laundry on Sunday when he overheard a...
Turnto10.com
Smithfield police chief explains why department passed on body cameras
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — Out of all of the cities and towns in the state of Rhode Island, only one police department didn’t join the Statewide Body-Worn Camera Program. Smithfield Police Chief Richard Saint Sauveur said the department isn’t obligated to join the program. He said an internal investigation showed the program isn’t necessary because his department is transparent and has a great relationship with the community.
Turnto10.com
Firefighters respond to fire at laundromat in Johnston
(WJAR) — Crews responded to a fire at a laundromat in Johnston early Thursday morning. The fire happened around 2:00 a.m. at the Atwood Superwash on Atwood Avenue. That business happens to be right next to a fire station. No injuries were reported. The State Fire Marshal is investigating...
Turnto10.com
Tanker fire shuts down Route 146 in Lincoln ahead of morning commute
(WJAR) — A tanker truck fire temporarily shut down parts of Route 146 in Lincoln ahead of the morning commute on Thursday. Crews responded to the northbound lanes near Exit 7 of Route 146 just before 4:00 a.m. As crews worked the fire, police detoured the traffic. An NBC...
78-year-old man hit by car, seriously injured in Taunton
An investigation is underway after a 78-year-old Taunton man was hit by a car Monday evening.
Turnto10.com
Providence men convicted in drive-by killing
Rhode Island prosecutors said Thursday that two men were convicted in the killing of a third man in a drive-by shooting in Providence. Attorney General Peter Neronha said Chandanoeuth Hay, 32, and Jaythan Hang, 23, both of Providence, were convicted of murder, conspiracy, and gun counts last week. Investigators said...
Tractor-trailer crash spills truckload of watermelons across Mass. highway
A tractor-trailer carrying a load of watermelons crashed on a highway in southeastern Massachusetts Tuesday night, spilling its sugary cargo across the roadway and requiring a several-hour-long cleanup. The tractor-trailer tipped over onto the highway median of Route 79 in Fall River, leaving broken watermelons across both sides of the...
GoLocalProv
Man Stabbed in Kennedy Plaza in Downtown Providence - Says Four Men Tried to Steal His Candy
A man was stabbed in downtown Providence early Tuesday morning. Police say the victim told them he had been sleeping -- when unknown assailants tried to take his bag of sour patch candy before attacking him. About Incident. Shortly after 2 AM Tuesday morning, police responded to the Hilton Hotel...
Police: RI man arrested after suspicious device found at Connecticut drive-in
Matthew Farley was arrested earlier this month and charged with criminal attempt to manufacture a bomb and breach of peace, according to Connecticut State Police.
GoLocalProv
Police Investigating Bank Robbery in Providence
Providence police are investigating a bank robbery in the city. Shortly before 1 PM on Tuesday, police responded to a report of a bank robbery at Santander Bank at 1025 Smith Street. According to bank employees, the suspect handed a teller a note demanding money -- claiming he was armed.
Turnto10.com
Multiple cars catch fire in Foxwoods Casino parking garage
(WJAR) — The Mashantucket Pequot Fire Department said three cars caught fire in the Foxwoods Casino parking garage on Tuesday. Firefighters worked for around 40 minutes to battle the flames of the cars. Fire officials said there were no injuries involved and the cause of the fire is unknown...
Man accused of critically injuring toddler charged with felony assault
An East Providence man accused of critically injuring a toddler in a shopping mall parking lot over the weekend has been charged with felony assault.
‘Road diet’ seeks to reduce crashes, speeding on Main Avenue in Warwick
The four-lane roadway will be reduced to three lanes, with one lane in each direction and a two-way left-turn lane in the center.
Turnto10.com
Police: Bomb threat aimed Cumberland High School was not credible
(WJAR) — The Cumberland Police Department investigated a bomb threat aimed at Cumberland High School on Thursday and found it was not credible. Police say the school administration became aware of a threat made through social media and contacted the department. The police department says an investigation into the...
ABC6.com
Mother says her 6-year-old overdosed on medication given by Woonsocket school nurse
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A Woonsocket mother said her 6-year-old is recovering Wednesday after he overdosed on his ADHD medication that he was given by a school nurse. Gianna Read said every morning after eating breakfast, her son Giovanni routinely takes his medicine called Quillivant XR, with a nurse at Harris Elementary School.
ABC6.com
Teen charged with stabbing man in Woonsocket, police say
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A teenager is accused of stabbing a 26-year-old man in Woonsocket on Sunday. Police Chief Thomas Oates said the stabbing happened just before 8 p.m. on Fairmount Street. The victim’s stab wound was serious but non-life threatening, according to Oates. The 16-year-old was arrested...
