Zendaya Cozies Up To Tom Holland In A Blue Shirt Dress While Vacationing In Paris—See The Pics!

By Marissa Matozzo
 3 days ago
Splash News

Zendaya and Tom Holland just spent a romantic afternoon date at The Louvre together this week, and fans can’t get enough of their equally chic outfits! The Spider-Man: No Way Home stars, both 26, were spotted looking at art in the iconic museum just a few days after Zendaya made several stylish appearances at Paris Fashion Week shows.

For their day together, Zendaya donned a blue-and-white, button-up, long-sleeved shirt dress by Loewe, and looked like a Parisian ‘it’ girl with a crisp white collar and timeless pinstripe pattern. The Emmy winner’s piece was the Spanish luxury label’s ‘Pinstriped Poplin Shirt,’ that also featured a trendy thigh-skimming hemline. The Dune actress added black-and-white oxford shoes with white socks, and accessorized with a black watch around her wrist and black-string back worn over shoulder.

The Euphoria star tied her long, wavy brown tresses into an elegant updo, with tendrils elegantly falling at the sides of her face. She was photographed by fans and paparazzi holding hands with Holland, and she also wore tortoise shell framed glasses. Holland rocked a quintessential French look with a black-and-white, striped, long-sleeved shirt tucked into black trousers. To complete his look, the Uncharted actor rocked black shoes and a silver watch.

As everyone’s favorite young celebrity couple (affectionately dubbed by fans as ‘Tomdaya’) admired the art throughout the historical site, they also waved to fans, who later fawned over their sweet outing online. One user joked that seeing the duo together felt like looking at art, writing, “paintings of you two belong in The Louvre!” as another deemed them an “epically well-dressed couple.” We second that!

