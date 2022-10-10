ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?

Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
smithmountainlake.com

US economy will soon start losing 175,000 jobs a month, Bank of America warns

The Federal Reserve's fight to squash inflation will cause the US economy to start losing tens of thousands of jobs a month beginning early next year, Bank of America warns. Although the jobs market remained surprisingly strong in September, the Fed is working hard to change that by aggressively raising interest rates to ease demand for everything from cars and homes to appliances.
MSNBC

Americans are foolishly ignoring the threat of a debt crisis

Upon the news this week that America’s gross national debt now exceeds $31 trillion, Jason Furman, former director of the National Economic Council under Barack Obama, told The New York Times, “We were sort of at the edge of ‘OK’ before, and we are past ‘OK’ now. The deficit path is almost certainly too high.”
Fortune

‘This debate to some extent is over.’ Major economies are already in a global recession, Morgan Stanley strategist says

The world’s largest economies are either in a recession, or they seem to be getting awfully close to one. For weeks, the World Trade Organization and the World Bank have warned that a global recession is now likelier than ever. Economic growth forecasts have soured, and rising inflation is forcing central banks worldwide to tighten financial conditions and slow down their economies, threatening to tip many countries into a recession.
CoinTelegraph

US lawmaker says crypto regulation from SEC is 'needed now'

John Hickenlooper, a United States Senator representing Colorado, has penned a letter to Gary Gensler urging the Securities and Exchange Commission chair to establish “clear rules” for the crypto market. In an Oct. 13 letter, Hickenlooper called on the SEC to take action on regulatory issues including identifying...
forkast.news

Fed’s top bank watchdog eyes new regulation for banks doing crypto

Crypto-asset related activities may pose “novel risks” to banks and their customers, prompting the U.S. Federal Reserve to develop further regulations, Fed vice chair for supervision Michael Barr said in a speech Wednesday at D.C. Fintech Week. Fast facts. “The board is working with our colleagues at the...
The US Sun

Urgent calls for radiation pills and survival training for EVERY family as Britain ‘woefully unprepared’ for nuclear war

BRIT families have been urged to stockpile supplies while the government should distribute radiation-fighting iodine tablets to households, defence experts have warned. Amid soaring tensions with Russia, British army veterans and academics on disaster response have warned that the UK is woefully unprepared for tackling any form of Russian strike, whether nuclear, high-speed missile, or cyberattack.
thedefiant.io

MakerDAO To Deploy $500M In Treasuries And Corporate Bonds

The largest DeFi lender will soon invest up to $500M in USDC into U.S. Treasuries and corporate bonds. A $1M test transaction has already been initiated with the full amount to follow shortly. MakerDAO aims to increase the productivity of USDC, the largest asset on Maker’s balance sheet, according to a February forum post which preceded a governance vote in May.
Mother Jones

The Biden Administration Just Proposed a Rule That Could Change Work for Millions

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Tuesday, the Department of Labor released a new proposal for determining whether independent contractors are employees, according to the New York Times. The measure would be a small but significant lowering of a Trump-era standard that could allow more workers to gain the benefits of employment, like guaranteed minimum wage and overtime.
ihodl.com

OCC Head Urges Not to Rush to Regulate Cryptocurrencies

According to the acting head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), Michael Hsu, supervisory authorities should not rush to regulate the cryptocurrency sector, adhering to high standards in their work. During a speech at Harvard Law School, he has pointed out that agencies must "learn and...
