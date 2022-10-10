Read full article on original website
Prices are set to fall for homes, cars, and furniture. It's a sign the Fed may not need to risk a recession that punishes job seekers.
Signs point to prices of homes, cars, and furniture easing in the coming months. Some economists say that means the Federal Reserve doesn't need to squash jobs to cool inflation. If the Fed acts too soon, it may be difficult to reverse out of an economic downturn. Home prices across...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
Putin Declares 'American World Order' Is Ending, 'A Truly Multipolar World' Has Begun
This article was originally published on July 12, 2022. The war in Ukraine could mark the end of an international world order led by the United States, according to comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin. What Happened: Putin told lawmakers in Russia in July that the dominance of the U.S....
The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?
Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
smithmountainlake.com
US economy will soon start losing 175,000 jobs a month, Bank of America warns
The Federal Reserve's fight to squash inflation will cause the US economy to start losing tens of thousands of jobs a month beginning early next year, Bank of America warns. Although the jobs market remained surprisingly strong in September, the Fed is working hard to change that by aggressively raising interest rates to ease demand for everything from cars and homes to appliances.
MSNBC
Americans are foolishly ignoring the threat of a debt crisis
Upon the news this week that America’s gross national debt now exceeds $31 trillion, Jason Furman, former director of the National Economic Council under Barack Obama, told The New York Times, “We were sort of at the edge of ‘OK’ before, and we are past ‘OK’ now. The deficit path is almost certainly too high.”
Bank of America forecasts exactly how many jobs will be lost as the US economy takes a downturn — and how quickly
Whether it's more likely to be "mild" or severe is up for debate, but. and more experts are predicting that the US economy will enter into a recession of some form in 2023. If this does come to pass, the US economy could have thousands of fewer jobs, Bank of America told clients in a report last Friday.
Russia applauds OPEC+ for its huge oil output cut, reportedly saying it will counter the 'mayhem' the US has created in the market
Russia hailed OPEC+ for its "thoughtful" decision to slash oil production targets, per media reports Sunday. The move will balance the "mayhem" created by the US in energy markets, a Kremlin spokesman said. With midterm elections ahead, the White House slammed OPEC+ for "aligning" with Moscow on the oil market.
PayPal warned over speech restrictions by powerful financial regulator
A top financial regulator and liberal ally of Sen. Elizabeth Warren said he was considering investigating PayPal for a policy, now retracted, allowing the company to fine users $2,500 for spreading "misinformation."
‘This debate to some extent is over.’ Major economies are already in a global recession, Morgan Stanley strategist says
The world’s largest economies are either in a recession, or they seem to be getting awfully close to one. For weeks, the World Trade Organization and the World Bank have warned that a global recession is now likelier than ever. Economic growth forecasts have soured, and rising inflation is forcing central banks worldwide to tighten financial conditions and slow down their economies, threatening to tip many countries into a recession.
CoinTelegraph
US lawmaker says crypto regulation from SEC is 'needed now'
John Hickenlooper, a United States Senator representing Colorado, has penned a letter to Gary Gensler urging the Securities and Exchange Commission chair to establish “clear rules” for the crypto market. In an Oct. 13 letter, Hickenlooper called on the SEC to take action on regulatory issues including identifying...
Blockchain.com gets Singapore licence, second crypto firm to obtain approval this week
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Blockchain.com, a cryptocurrency exchange backed by investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners, said on Wednesday it had received approval from Singapore’s central bank to offer payment services in the city-state.
forkast.news
Fed’s top bank watchdog eyes new regulation for banks doing crypto
Crypto-asset related activities may pose “novel risks” to banks and their customers, prompting the U.S. Federal Reserve to develop further regulations, Fed vice chair for supervision Michael Barr said in a speech Wednesday at D.C. Fintech Week. Fast facts. “The board is working with our colleagues at the...
Civilians in 'annexed' Kherson flee to Russia as Ukrainians advance
KYIV/KUPIANSK, Ukraine, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Evacuees from Ukraine's southern Kherson region were expected to begin arriving in Russia on Friday after a Moscow-installed official suggested residents should leave for safety, a sign of Moscow's weakening hold on territory it claims to have annexed.
Urgent calls for radiation pills and survival training for EVERY family as Britain ‘woefully unprepared’ for nuclear war
BRIT families have been urged to stockpile supplies while the government should distribute radiation-fighting iodine tablets to households, defence experts have warned. Amid soaring tensions with Russia, British army veterans and academics on disaster response have warned that the UK is woefully unprepared for tackling any form of Russian strike, whether nuclear, high-speed missile, or cyberattack.
thedefiant.io
MakerDAO To Deploy $500M In Treasuries And Corporate Bonds
The largest DeFi lender will soon invest up to $500M in USDC into U.S. Treasuries and corporate bonds. A $1M test transaction has already been initiated with the full amount to follow shortly. MakerDAO aims to increase the productivity of USDC, the largest asset on Maker’s balance sheet, according to a February forum post which preceded a governance vote in May.
‘Time may be running out’: global debt crisis reaches critical point
Eclipsed by rich countries’ own problems, a crunch a decade in the making is coming to a head
The Biden Administration Just Proposed a Rule That Could Change Work for Millions
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Tuesday, the Department of Labor released a new proposal for determining whether independent contractors are employees, according to the New York Times. The measure would be a small but significant lowering of a Trump-era standard that could allow more workers to gain the benefits of employment, like guaranteed minimum wage and overtime.
ihodl.com
OCC Head Urges Not to Rush to Regulate Cryptocurrencies
According to the acting head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), Michael Hsu, supervisory authorities should not rush to regulate the cryptocurrency sector, adhering to high standards in their work. During a speech at Harvard Law School, he has pointed out that agencies must "learn and...
kitco.com
IMF: 'The worst is yet to come' as 2023 will feel like a recession for many
(Kitco News) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that 2023 will feel like a recession for many as it cut its global growth outlook for the next year, stating "the worst is yet to come." The updated forecast sees global growth at 2.7% next year, down from the July forecast...
