Sirens: DUI Arrests; Anger Over Increased Cost of Coke in Drive Thru; Driver Falls Asleep, Knocks Out Power

Chronicle
Sirens: Robbery; Counterfeiting; Morton and Mossyrock Reports; Drug Violation
• An unidentified subject or subjects reportedly stole merchandise from a business in the 140 block of West High Street and hit a witness with their vehicle as they fled the scene. The witness sustained a possible injury to his hand. The case is under investigation. • A woman reportedly...
Chronicle
25-Year-Old Chehalis Man Airlifted After Crash on Airport Road Wednesday
A 25-year-old Chehalis man was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after he crashed into a guardrail in the 2500 block of Airport Road Wednesday evening. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was last known to be in stable condition, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
q13fox.com
Tacoma woman takes recovery measures into her own hands when vehicle is stolen
TACOMA, Wash. - A Tacoma woman took matters into her own hands when her ex-boyfriend's car was stolen. Hannah Odell says she couldn't wait for police when her ex-boyfriend's Mazda Protégé was stolen. She told FOX 13 that the first place she looked a was a lot on South Tacoma Way in Lakewood last week, and lo and behold, the vehicle was there.
Chronicle
A Cutting Torch Was Used to Steal $100 in Quarters From Car Wash, Thurston County Police Say
Lacey police are looking for three people suspected of stealing $100 in quarters from an area car wash. About 3:50 a.m. Monday, police say the three suspects showed up at the Wave Car Wash at 185 Marvin Road SE in a U-haul pick-up truck. One person, who was wearing a...
Chronicle
Thurston County Man, 90, Faces Charges for Trying to Move Trailer With Bulldozer, Police Say
A 90-year-old Tumwater man was arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes Monday afternoon after he tried to evict some people on his property by using a bulldozer, according to police. About 3:30 p.m. Monday, Tumwater police were dispatched to the 2300 block of Trosper Road Southwest after a report of...
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Monday, October 10, 2022
On 10/10/22 at 11:13 p.m. in the 600 block of Sleater Kinney Rd SE, police arrested William Wiley Stone, 35, on suspicion of second-degree trespassing. On 10/10/22 at 9:52 p.m. in the 9200 block of White Fir Dr NE, police arrested Michael Dushawn Gilmore, 54, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
Chronicle
Randle Man Charged With Vehicular Assault, DUI After Driving Over Forest Road Embankment
A Randle man who drove over an embankment on Forest Road 73 northwest of Morton just after 6:20 p.m. on Sunday — injuring himself and two passengers — has been charged with vehicular assault and driving under the influence. Jeremy Paul Ashe Jr., 22, reportedly failed to negotiate...
Driver crashes in yard after being shot in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A man was shot while driving a car in Tacoma’s South End early Wednesday. At 3:20 a.m., officers were called to reports of shots fired and a car that had crashed in a yard at South 76th Street and Tacoma Avenue. Police found a 42-year-old...
KXRO.com
Aberdeen man dies in motorcycle vs dump truck accident
An Aberdeen man died when he ran his motorcycle into a dump truck. In their report, the Washington State Patrol states that 76-year-old William Meeks, of Aberdeen, was on his 2003 Harley Davidson behind a 2007 Kenworth Dump Truck on SR 105 at the Westport Y, both traveling south. As...
ghscanner.com
Motorcyclist Killed After Colliding With Dump Truck On SR 105 Tuesday
The Washington State Patrol says that a 76-year-old Aberdeen man (name withheld pending next of kin notification) was killed in a motorcycle verses dump truck collision near Westport Tuesday afternoon. The collision occurred on State Route 105 at south Montesano Street (Westport Y) at 3:07 PM on October 11th, 2022.
KIMA TV
Police investigating after series of attempted ATM thefts in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Puyallup police are investigating a series of attempted robberies at three businesses Monday afternoon into early Tuesday morning where the suspects appear to have been trying to steal ATMs. The attempted break-ins occurred at U.S. Bank in the 200 block of 39th Ave. SW, Wells Fargo...
Woman killed by driver while walking to work in Orting
ORTING, Wash. — A 66-year-old woman was killed while walking to work at a Safeway in Orting early Wednesday morning. The fatal collision took place in the 300 block of Washington Avenue. She was crossing the street near the Orting Primary School when she was struck by a car.
Puyallup businesses damaged in apparent attempts to breach ATMs
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Puyallup police officers are busy investigating three overnight incidents where a car was used to damage property. It’s unclear if the crimes are related, but one of those incidents happened at a bank. Police said that just after 2 a.m., they got a call about...
Chronicle
Toledo Woman Convicted of Animal Cruelty to Serve 60 Days in Jail, Is Prohibited From Owning Animals
A woman accused of animal cruelty related to “horrific” conditions on her Toledo property will serve 60 days in jail and is permanently prohibited from owning, caring for or residing with any animal after she entered Alford pleas to animal cruelty charges in Lewis County Superior Court. Alice...
thejoltnews.com
Man accused of stealing Olympia City property
A Tacoma man was arrested on suspicion of stealing kayaking equipment owned by the City of Olympia. Joshua D Towler, 38, was arrested on Sept. 30 after a city employee reported that a man at the Lee Creighton Justice Center on Plum Street SE was stealing items from kayaks at the location.
kptv.com
Family of 5 loses nearly everything in Longview house fire
LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - A family of five lost nearly everything after a fire broke out in their house on Tuesday afternoon in Longview. The family said they are still in shock over what happened. Shane Bell was at work an hour away from home when he received a phone...
Chronicle
Assault Charge Against Babysitter Accused of Spanking Child in 2017 Refiled in Lewis County Superior Court
The felony case against a Centralia woman accused of spanking a child she was babysitting hard enough to leave bruises in 2017 was refiled in Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday. The case, consisting of one third-degree assault of a child charge, was initially filed in April 2019 but was...
q13fox.com
Auburn Police seek help identifying burglary suspect
AUBURN, Wash. - The Auburn Police Department (APD) is asking the public for help in identifying a burglary suspect. According to the APD, this woman attempted to break into an apartment complex earlier this week. Based on security camera video, the suspect appears to be a white woman with long,...
Multiple agencies respond to brush fire in Yelm
Multiple agencies responded to help put out a brush fire in Yelm on Wednesday, the Southeast Thurston Fire Authority announced. The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted about the fire around 12:15 p.m., as it had blocked State Route 507 in both directions at milepost 29 near Vancil Road just after noon.
q13fox.com
Officials: Man dies at Point Defiance trying to escape tide coming in
TACOMA, Wash. - A 42-year-old man was killed after trying to escape the tide coming in at Point Defiance Park on Sunday. According to police, a woman and her husband were walking on the beach under the Dalco Passage viewpoint around 4:11 p.m. when the tide started coming in. The pair became separated.
