Chicago Defender

Police Veteran Frederick Collins Running for Mayor to Make Public Safety A Top Priority

Veteran Chicago Police Officer, Frederick Collins, is running for mayor to fight for the best of Chicago. Born and raised on the west side of Chicago, his parents instilled in him the traditional American values of truth, honesty, justice, respect, and love for his fellow man. Collins has been active in community activism, politics, and public service since he was 17. With 29 years of dedicated public service as a Chicago police officer, Collins says he is a man of action who wants to make Chicago a safe, clean, and fun city to live in.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago Field Museum workers announce union organizing drive

CHICAGO - Workers at Chicago’s Field Museum went public Thursday with a drive to unionize with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, following campaigns among employees at the Art Institute of Chicago and its school and the Newberry Library. Museum workers issued a public letter signed...
wgnradio.com

Check washing in Chicago mailboxes

Steve Bernas, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, joins Bob Sirott to discuss check washing. Thieves are stealing checks sent in the mail and washing them to rewrite them with any amount they wish. Send your scams, and spams our way… 312-981-7200 & BobShow@WGNradio.com.
southwestregionalpublishing.com

30 years isn’t too late to start

(This column was first published in The Regional News on Nov. 12, 2014.) It took 30 years, but I finally made it to the Regional News. I’ve covered Chicagoland since 1975, but it was in 1985 when I ended my eight years at the Daily Southtown and almost started work at the Regional News.
Lori Lightfoot
WGN Radio

Chicago sees increase in ‘check washing’ scams

David Maimon, associate professor of criminal justice and criminology at Georgia State University, joins Lisa Dent to explain what check washing scams are and what you can do to protect yourself from becoming a victim of fraud. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
wgnradio.com

The push to have ‘tiny homes’ in Chicago

Brien Cron, the president and founder of Chicago Tiny House joins Lisa Dent to discuss his organization’s pilot project to construct affordable, 500 square-feet homes around the city. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
WGNtv.com

Where did Chicago’s nickname, “The Windy City,” come from?

Where did Chicago’s nickname, “The Windy City,” come from? I have always wondered about that. Indeed, Chicago is a rather windy city, but it certainly isn’t the windiest. With an average wind speed of about 10.3 mph, Chicago ranks 12th windiest among the nation’s major cities. Boston, with an average wind speed of 12.4 mph, is the windiest.
fox32chicago.com

Pregnant Chicago woman missing from Chinatown, family says

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing pregnant woman from Chinatown. According to police, Bilian Fang was last seen October 9, 2022, in the 3000 block of South Lock Street. Fang's family tells FOX 32 Chicago she's nine months pregnant, and that the 40-year-old...
