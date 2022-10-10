Veteran Chicago Police Officer, Frederick Collins, is running for mayor to fight for the best of Chicago. Born and raised on the west side of Chicago, his parents instilled in him the traditional American values of truth, honesty, justice, respect, and love for his fellow man. Collins has been active in community activism, politics, and public service since he was 17. With 29 years of dedicated public service as a Chicago police officer, Collins says he is a man of action who wants to make Chicago a safe, clean, and fun city to live in.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO