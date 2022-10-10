Read full article on original website
Chicago Defender
Police Veteran Frederick Collins Running for Mayor to Make Public Safety A Top Priority
Veteran Chicago Police Officer, Frederick Collins, is running for mayor to fight for the best of Chicago. Born and raised on the west side of Chicago, his parents instilled in him the traditional American values of truth, honesty, justice, respect, and love for his fellow man. Collins has been active in community activism, politics, and public service since he was 17. With 29 years of dedicated public service as a Chicago police officer, Collins says he is a man of action who wants to make Chicago a safe, clean, and fun city to live in.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago’s Black contractor numbers still too low, City Council’s Black Caucus says
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration paid $763 million to prime contractors through July 31 of this year, but only 11% of that total — $82 million — went to companies owned by African-Americans. Hispanics fared better. Their share was $109 million or 14% of the citywide...
Chicago couples say South Loop wedding venues closed with little warning, no refunds given
Chicago brides and grooms say they're out thousands of dollars after their South Loop wedding venue closed with little warning.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Field Museum workers announce union organizing drive
CHICAGO - Workers at Chicago’s Field Museum went public Thursday with a drive to unionize with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, following campaigns among employees at the Art Institute of Chicago and its school and the Newberry Library. Museum workers issued a public letter signed...
fox32chicago.com
New Chicago facility will tell story of public housing in United States
CHICAGO - A new museum in Chicago will be the first to tell the story of public housing. The museum has been in the planning and development stages for 15 years, and organizers finally broke ground on Tuesday. The museum will open on the site of the former CHA Jane...
wgnradio.com
Check washing in Chicago mailboxes
Steve Bernas, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, joins Bob Sirott to discuss check washing. Thieves are stealing checks sent in the mail and washing them to rewrite them with any amount they wish. Send your scams, and spams our way… 312-981-7200 & BobShow@WGNradio.com.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
30 years isn’t too late to start
(This column was first published in The Regional News on Nov. 12, 2014.) It took 30 years, but I finally made it to the Regional News. I’ve covered Chicagoland since 1975, but it was in 1985 when I ended my eight years at the Daily Southtown and almost started work at the Regional News.
fox32chicago.com
Ex-school clerk admits scamming CPS out of money for Disney cruise in midst of Byrd-Bennett scandal
CHICAGO - A former business clerk at Caldwell Math and Science Academy admitted Thursday that she scammed Chicago Public Schools out of thousands of dollars to help pay for a Disney cruise — all while the district was reeling from a kickback scandal involving its ex-CEO. Ashley Beard, 33,...
Chicago sees increase in ‘check washing’ scams
David Maimon, associate professor of criminal justice and criminology at Georgia State University, joins Lisa Dent to explain what check washing scams are and what you can do to protect yourself from becoming a victim of fraud. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
wgnradio.com
The push to have ‘tiny homes’ in Chicago
Brien Cron, the president and founder of Chicago Tiny House joins Lisa Dent to discuss his organization’s pilot project to construct affordable, 500 square-feet homes around the city. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Stay Café to Open on Chicago’s Near Northwest Side
Chef “Taco” Jesse Martinez has created a menu of American fare with a wide range of dishes for breakfast, brunch, lunch, afternoon snacking and dinner
WGNtv.com
Where did Chicago’s nickname, “The Windy City,” come from?
Where did Chicago’s nickname, “The Windy City,” come from? I have always wondered about that. Indeed, Chicago is a rather windy city, but it certainly isn’t the windiest. With an average wind speed of about 10.3 mph, Chicago ranks 12th windiest among the nation’s major cities. Boston, with an average wind speed of 12.4 mph, is the windiest.
fox32chicago.com
Without a deal, City Colleges of Chicago faculty and staff plan to strike
CHICAGO - A potential strike for faculty and staff at City Colleges of Chicago now has a date. If they don't reach a tentative agreement with their employer, they plan to go on strike the week of October 24. Their contracts expired in July and the Cook County College Teachers...
Dog Seen Punched And Thrown In Lincoln Park Video Is Euthanized, Source Says
LINCOLN PARK — A 6-year-old pitbull mix whose owner was seen on video punching and throwing him in Lincoln Park was euthanized over the weekend, though the reasons for putting down the dog were not immediately clear, according to a source. Zeus was euthanized due to his “state of...
Plans to turn parts of all Chicago expressways into tollways
Some drivers aren't happy about the proposal.
firefighternation.com
Chicago (IL) Fire Department Entrance Exam Draws Majority Black and Hispanic Applicants
As the Chicago Fire Department application period for the firefighter’s entrance exam draws to a close, the department is seeing an uptick in minority applicants. More than half of applicants, so far, are Hispanic or Black, Fox 32 reports. Activists have faulted the department for its overwhelmingly white ranks in recent years.
Walter E. Smithe Jr., Founder of Popular Chicago-Area Furniture Company, Dies at 86
The founder of well-known Chicago-area furniture company Walter E. Smithe has died, his family announced Wednesday. The 86-year-old patriarch of the Smithe family, Walter Edward Smithe Jr., "died peacefully with his beloved wife of 64 years, Florence Flynn Smithe, by his side," his family wrote in an obituary. "Walt is...
fox32chicago.com
Bid on a piece of Chicago history: Al Capone's rare letters to be put up for auction
CHICAGO - If you want to own a notorious piece of Chicago history and have a couple thousand dollars just lying around you might want to attend an upcoming auction. Three handwritten letters by Al Capone and a gun he's believed to have used are hitting the auction block. One...
fox32chicago.com
Pregnant Chicago woman missing from Chinatown, family says
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing pregnant woman from Chinatown. According to police, Bilian Fang was last seen October 9, 2022, in the 3000 block of South Lock Street. Fang's family tells FOX 32 Chicago she's nine months pregnant, and that the 40-year-old...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Thanksgiving Parade making a comeback this year
CHICAGO - Chicago's Thanksgiving Parade is making a comeback. The 88th edition of the parade will march off at 8 a.m. on Nov. 24. The parade was created in 1934 to uplift residents enduring the Great Depression.
