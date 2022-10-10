Read full article on original website
DIGITEC launches D3 Lite, a plug-and-play FX pricing engine for smaller market participants
DIGITEC has launched D3 Lite, a new plug-and-play FX pricing engine offered as a web-based SaaS solution to enable clients to go live within days with no coding or hardware requirements. The firm, which is also behind the D3 Multi-Asset Pricing Engine and the DIGITEC/360T Swaps Data Feed (SDF) developed...
Gabriel Peñailillo leaves Libertex to launch Compass Trading
Gabriel Peñailillo has parted ways with Libertex, as he launches a copy trading platform under the brand name ‘Compass Trading Solutions.’. He ends a two year tenure with Libertex where he was recently promoted to take on an expanded role as the company’s country head in Chile, a country in western South America.
TraditionData launches Scandinavian data package including FX, interest rate derivatives, inflation
TraditionDATA has released a comprehensive Scandinavian data package in response to growing demand for its unique, modular data packages in the region. The full suite of Scandinavian data includes data on foreign exchange (FX), interest rate derivatives (IRD) and inflation. Available directly from TraditionDATA as well as on Refinitiv under...
BidX Markets adds 120 Crypto CFDs to multi asset offering for pros and brokerages
London-based trading technology provider BidX Markets has added over 120 Crypto CFDs to its product portfolio catering to professional traders and brokerages. BidX Markets boasts a white label solution for brokerages that covers a wide range of markets, including FX, Commodities, share CFDs, and index CFDs. The turnkey solution features MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 and is connected to many leading broker hubs for liquidity distribution, including Your Bourse, Tools For Brokers, Solid., Gold-i, and FXCubic. As to connectivity, Beeks Financial Cloud, UltraFX VPS, and Liquidity Connect do the trick.
Plus500 reports weak financials for Q3, but YTD metrics remain robust
Israeli-based, but London-stock market listed Plus500 said it expects annual revenue and earnings to be ahead of analysts’ estimates even as trading levels normalised from record volumes in the third quarter. As reported by the fintech company in its financial statements submitted this afternoon to London Stock Exchange, the...
Alex Findlay joins TORA as US Sales Director
“I’m pleased to be joining TORA at an inflection point in the market where there’s a greater awareness of the benefits of the TORA all-in-one model.”. TORA has appointed Alex Findlay as the New York-based Director of Sales of the multi-asset order and execution management system (OEMS) and portfolio management system (PMS) provider.
FinanceFeeds Podcast Ep.#8: Chris Rowe’s consultancy for FX brokers is free of charge
The FinanceFeeds Podcast is back this week with Episode #8, featuring FX industry thought leader Chris Rowe, Director of Financial Technology Consultancy Service Ltd. Chris Rowe, who has recently published two editorials with us – on main challenges for brokers in KYC and on how to offer iOS compliant trading apps – spoke with FinanceFeeds Editor-in-Chief Nikolai Isayev about FX expos, his consultancy firm and what he can do for FX and CFD brokers, as well as how he managed to enter the FX industry.
Wedbush becomes largest outside shareholder of Velocity Trade
“The combination of Wedbush’s expertise and competencies, combined with Velocity’s unique foreign exchange, derivatives and global multi-asset distribution platform will provide more opportunities and products to deliver on Velocity’s client first model.”. Wedbush Financial Services has become the largest outside shareholder of Velocity Trade after a significant...
Clearstream to provide digital alternative to issuance of 80 percent of German securities
Clearstream will provide a fully digital alternative to conventional physical issuance for approximately 80 percent of German securities, including warrants and certificates with further asset classes and jurisdictions planned in the future. Clearstream, Deutsche Börse’s post-trade service provider, has reached created a digital instrument on D7, Deutsche Börse’s digital post-trade...
Blockchain.com wins coveted license to operate in Singapore
Singapore continues to issue approvals to more cryptocurrency firms to provide digital asset services in the city-state even as it maintains a stringent licensing regime. Cryptocurrency wallet provider Blockchain.com was the latest company to get the nod from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, according to a statement on Wednesday. The in-principal approval allows the firm to conduct a spectrum of virtual assets business under the Major Payment Institution (MPI) licence.
Venom Foundation secures ADGM license ahead of launch of Venom blockchain
“We should now focus on establishing the right platforms to allow the emergence of the new conversations needed for these ecosystems tackling the intersections between the technological, economical, and societal dimensions to make way for a more technologically efficient and humanly rewarding future during all these rapid changes.”. Venom Foundation...
SGX reports record month for FX, derivative volumes
The Singapore Exchange (SGX), the country’s paramount exchange operator, has released its monthly volumes across its FX, derivatives and commodities segments for September 2022. SGX’s derivatives trading volume jumped to a record on the back of heightened activity in foreign exchange and commodity futures, as challenging macro conditions spurred...
Trading 212 profit increases six-fold to £71 million
A boom in retail trading helped Trading 212 earn handsome fees from its clients’ trades, resulting in an 8 percent jump in revenue of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. Per its filing with the UK companies house, the FCA-regulated broker said revenue from online trading jumped to...
Match-Trade elevates Przemyslaw Wojtyna to head of payments solutions
California-based FX technology provider Match-Trade Technologies LLC announced the appointment of Przemyslaw Wojtyna in the role of head of payments solutions. Based in Limassol, Cyprus, with a global remit, Wojtyna will lead the payments growth business, delivering end-to-end payments solutions to customers globally, and continuing to promote the product modernization journey. His focus will be on supporting new and existing customers on their digital transformation journeys.
BNY Mellon officially launches its crypto custody service
BNY Mellon, which oversees about $47 trillion in assets, has set up a new unit dedicated to providing its clients with ‘an integrated service’ for digital assets, which would cover classic cryptocurrencies and could be extended to stablecoins. Upon launch, BNY customers will be able to store Bitcoin...
DappRadar report shows blockchain games keep enduring crypto winter
Blockchain analytics firm, DappRadar has published its Q3 Dapp Industry Report, which shows how certain segments within the dapp industry appears to have found consolidation levels months after surviving the collapse of Terra. The report shines a spotlight on how the industry shows early signs of recovery after it has...
Citi to launch 24/7 clearing for cross border payments all days, including holidays
Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions has plans to launch “24/7 Clearing” as a service, beginning with 24/7 USD Clearing in Q4 2022. 24/7 USD Clearing will enable Citi’s clients to make USD payments across Citi’s 1,500 financial institution customers globally 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, including holidays.
OECD to present Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework at G20 meeting
The CARF will look to ensure transparency with respect to crypto-asset transactions through automatically exchanging such information with the jurisdictions of residence of taxpayers on an annual basis, in a standardised manner similar to the CRS. The OECD’s Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) has responded to a G20 request to develop...
eToro says over a third of US investors are pulling back to cover household bills
“High-rate, high-inflation environments can be painful, so it’s no wonder investors are shifting their priorities.”. Social trading paltform eToro has released its quarterly Retail Investor Beat, which revealed retail investor confidence has fallen, but 61% are still confident in their portfolios. The report adds that investors are more defensive,...
Crypto ecosystem GLEEC secures nine regulatory licenses: Canada, Europe, Middle East, LATAM
“We aim to create a crypto ecosystem with a balanced regulatory framework.”. GLEEC has announced it obtained nine regulatory licenses, across eight countries in the Middle East, Latin America, and Europe, allowing it to set up blockchain, crypto and financial infrastructure across several countries. The British Columbia-registered crypto ecosystem offers...
