Marijuana possession enforcement has ‘virtually vanished’ in New Orleans this year following council ordinance, NOPD policy change
After decades of responding to possession of marijuana with arrests or summons that led to prosecutions, jail time, and fines for thousands of citizens, the New Orleans Police Department’s enforcement of simple possession laws “virtually vanished” in 2022, according to a recent analysis that shows enforcement is down 97 percent compared to last year.
JPSO: Suspect wanted for Marrero double homicide, should be considered armed and dangerous
Jefferson Parish deputies are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting a man and woman in Marrero last month.
NOLA.com
After couple killed in Marrero double murder, JPSO identifies a suspect
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Marrero that left a Belle Chasse couple dead. Michael Harris, 33, of Harvey, is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder, according to Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Harris is...
pelicanpostonline.com
Details from Monday homicide in Donaldsonville
According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Monday October 10, at approximately 8:45 p.m. deputies responded to a shooting incident at a residence on Lessard Street in Donaldsonville. Upon arrival, deputies found Trevon Henderson, 21, deceased from a single gunshot wound. The suspect, Perry Smith Jr., 33 remained at the scene. He was arrested and is charged with negligent homicide and illegal use of weapons.
Car crashes into jail gate after woman shot in Mid-City
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in Mid-City that left two women injured. According to the NOPD, the gunfire happened in the 600 block of S. Gayoso Street, shortly after 7 p.m., Wednesday night. That’s just two blocks from the Orleans Justice Center. The...
Crime victims and victim advocates have one-on-one with Orleans DA
NEW ORLEANS — Victims, their families and victim advocates met at UNO Wednesday evening with District Attorney Jason WIlliams and Councilmember Eugene Greene. In attendance was Stephanie Uddo, the victim of a carjacking that happened last year. “They yelled at me give me your purse, give me your keys,...
L'Observateur
Two More Defendants from New Orleans Plead Guilty in Staged Automobile Collision Scheme
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that HERBERT ALLEN (“ALLEN”), age 37, and DION RIDLEY (“RIDLEY”), age 23, agreed to plead guilty to count one (1) of their indictment, charging Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371. In pleading guilty, each defendant faces a maximum penalty of five (5) years’ imprisonment; a term of supervised release of up to three (3) years; and a fine up to $250,000.00, or the greater of twice the gross gain to the defendant or twice the gross loss to any person under Title 18, United States Code, Section 3571, as well as a mandatory special assessment fee of $100.00. Today’s guilty plea brings the total number of defendants convicted in Operation Sideswipe to 41.
NOPD reports homicide in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department said on Thursday afternoon that they are investigating a homicide after a man was killed in New Orleans East. Authorities say a man was killed at the 5800 block of Plaza Drive, and that he was declared dead on the scene.
NOLA.com
DA Jason Williams wins delay over possible release of long-serving inmate
Thelma Smith hoisted her ailing, 78-year-old frame into a seat in the center of an Orleans Parish courtroom on Wednesday. She hoped it would be the day a judge freed her son after 36 years in prison over a murder that changed an Uptown neighborhood. William Long III and his...
NOPD seeks suspects accused of downtown vehicle burglaries
Officers say the burglaries happened between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Sunday (Oct.9) in the 700 block of Baronne street.
NOLA.com
NOPD officer charged with rape pleads not guilty in court
A New Orleans police officer accused of raping a police crime scene technician last year pleaded not guilty Tuesday, as a handful of protesters gathered outside the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court and called for his immediate removal from the police force. Gerry Paul, 30, is charged with second-degree rape....
WDSU
New Orleans police find man shot to death in Behrman area
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the Behrman area. The shooting happened Wednesday night in the 1400 block of Southlawn Boulevard. According to police, when officers arrived they found a man dead at the scene. Investigators are currently in the process...
NOLA.com
New NOPD policy addressing nonverbal intimidation coming by year's end, police monitor says
New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said this week that he is working with Independent Police Monitor Stella Cziment to draft a new policy that would address nonverbal intimidation by officers and calls involving elected officials. The guidance could be implemented by the end of the year. Cziment's office recently...
bigeasymagazine.com
Moreno Says Reassignment of Security Aide is Retaliation from Cantrell
City Council President Helena Moreno says that Deputy Greg Malveaux – an Orleans Parish deputy sheriff assigned to provide security to the council member since 2017 has been reassigned in what she believes is a political reprisal from Mayor LaToya Cantrell. The reassignment comes just two weeks after Fox 8 and the Metropolitan Crime Commission released reports alleging that Cantrell is living in a city-owned apartment without paying rent.
On the cusp of innocence, murder convict has appeal delayed yet again
In 1941, Bill Long Jr. had a dream that a bakery could be the catalyst of a vibrant new commercial corridor in the formerly hard-scrabble neighborhood along Freret Street in Uptown New Orleans. So he opened Long’s Bakery and Delicatessen at the corner of Freret and Jena streets, and over the next 44 years, turned the store into a neighborhood fixture.
NOPD: Man dies from single gunshot wound in N.O. East
Initial investigation shows that just before 12:50 , a report of an unresponsive man was called in for the 5800 block of Plaza Drive.
WDSU
NOPD questions police monitor report on officer response to a complaint of a public official
NEW ORLEANS — NOPD is questioning an independent investigation by the Office of Independent Police Monitoring found its officers mishandled a complaint against a city official. This all centers around allegations Belden Batiste made last year against Jay Banks, who was a city council member at that time. Batiste...
NOLA.com
A veteran cop stood by during a French Quarter rape. He said he wasn't trained to intervene.
The former Algiers deputy constable who stood by during a report of a nearby rape in progress in the French Quarter in July was a 20-year veteran of law enforcement who suggested that rushing to the scene would have gone against his training, newly released records show. The records identify...
Prosecutors seek death penalty for mother, boyfriend accused of killing toddler
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Wednesday, the Terrebonne Parish District Attorney’s Office filed a notice with the court to seek the death penalty against Maya Jones and Jermaine Robinson in the death of Ezekiel Harry. Ezekiel’s father, Trey, wore a t-shirt with pictures of the two-year-old on it during...
WDSU
NOPD officer accused of raping woman enters plea in court
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans police officer accused of rape was in court Tuesday, where he entered a not guilty plea. Gerry Paul, who is accused of violently assaulting a crime scene technician last year, was in court for his arraignment. Paul was charged in September, almost 16...
