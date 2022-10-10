ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Fowler Elementary gives back for Custodian Appreciation Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The faculty at Fowler Elementary went out of their way to show their appreciation to some very hard-working members of their staff, for Custodian Appreciation Day. Grateful teachers and staff recognized their amazing custodians with tons of tasty treats, posters and cards. “Mr. Freddy works...
Jo Grace Barker

Jo Grace Barker, of Olney, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in Wichita Falls, Texas. She was 76 years old. Jo was born on July 22, 1946, in Ryan, Oklahoma to Ed and Jewell (Smith) Wells. A memorial service will be held 2pm October 16, 2022 at the...
Wichita Falls musician, Clint Vines, arrested on drug charges

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — A popular Wichita Falls musician was arrested Monday after a traffic stop lead to the discovery of a hidden compartment in his vehicle that contained “homemade gummy bears.”. Clinton Vines, 35, also known as Clint Vines was arrested Monday, October 10, 2022, for...
Wichita Falls, TX
Texas
Wichita Falls, TX
Texas Government
BBBS gets generous donation after catalytic converter is stolen

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After one recent scare, Big Brothers Big Sisters received an out pour of love. The non-profit organization realized that someone stole their catalytic converter which caused them a lot of issues and more expenses. Jean Hall, Marketing and Developing Manager said their van also known...
Wichita Falls Mayor wins Crime Stoppers’ 1st Armadillo Derby

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s been more than a month since the 2022 Texoma Gives and Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers awarded their winner for the first Armadillo Derby on Tuesday. For their Texoma Gives campaign, Crime Stoppers hosted an online Armadillo Derby. Four armadillos represented four public figures...
Cotton County grassfire started by 4-wheeler

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple fire departments were dispatched to a grass fire in Cotton County around 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning near North 2450 road and 1810 road. Officials with Cotton County Emergency Management said a 4-wheeler started the fire by accident. The grass fire burned a portion of...
COTTON COUNTY, OK
Wichita Falls ISD provides update on new high schools

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two new high schools in Wichita Falls are still on track to open in fall of 2024, even though there have been a few hiccups along the way. Wichita Falls ISD held a board meeting on Tuesday and received the latest updates on the schools.
Wichita County approves $4.5 million to expand water lines

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - $4.5 million of Wichita County’s ARPA funds are being allocated to the Wichita Valley Water Supply Corporation for a major project. They are going to expand water lines to areas around the county. It’s not that they don’t have access to water already, but in areas of Iowa Park and Burkburnett, many properties don’t have large distribution lines.
Vernon community holds Candlelight vigil for Andre Sandoval

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Members of the Vernon community are mourning the loss of Andre Sandoval, a 27-year-old who was shot and killed earlier this week. Bradford Thompson has been arrested and charged with Sandoval’s murder, and on Wednesday Sandoval’s family spoke with News Channel 6 about the shooting, as they continue looking for ways to carry on his legacy.
Popular Wichita Falls tamale factory to close its doors

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you plan on adding tamales to your Christmas dinner, you might look elsewhere after a popular tortilla and tamales factory is closing its doors. Rodriguez Tortilla & Tamales Factory announced on its Facebook page that they are closing its doors permanently. The Facebook post...
Wednesday Cold Front

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong cold front arrives Wednesday morning with gusty north winds behind it. Temperatures will remain warm with highs in the 80s with cooler weather arriving at night and Thursday. We’ll warm back up Friday and Saturday, but a second stronger front is here for Sunday. Right now it looks cool and possibly wet into early next week.
Hirschi parents express concern following racial comments, brawl in Graham

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hirschi parents and the Graham Independent School District Superintendent are speaking out following Friday night’s Hirschi versus Graham football game that quickly turned negative in the third quarter when a fight broke out and the game was suspended. Both schools and administrations are dealing...
Rain chances taper off after Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Tuesday, we will have a high of 84 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 68 with mostly clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 84 with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 50. Thursday, we will have a high of 80 with mostly sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 50 with clear skies.
WFISD addresses progress on new high schools

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Independent School District’s Board of Trustees met on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, with the district’s two new high schools among the items to be discussed. On the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting was a progress update on the ongoing...
