newschannel6now.com
Fowler Elementary gives back for Custodian Appreciation Day
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The faculty at Fowler Elementary went out of their way to show their appreciation to some very hard-working members of their staff, for Custodian Appreciation Day. Grateful teachers and staff recognized their amazing custodians with tons of tasty treats, posters and cards. “Mr. Freddy works...
olneyenterprise.com
Jo Grace Barker
Jo Grace Barker, of Olney, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in Wichita Falls, Texas. She was 76 years old. Jo was born on July 22, 1946, in Ryan, Oklahoma to Ed and Jewell (Smith) Wells. A memorial service will be held 2pm October 16, 2022 at the...
cw39.com
Wichita Falls musician, Clint Vines, arrested on drug charges
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — A popular Wichita Falls musician was arrested Monday after a traffic stop lead to the discovery of a hidden compartment in his vehicle that contained “homemade gummy bears.”. Clinton Vines, 35, also known as Clint Vines was arrested Monday, October 10, 2022, for...
newschannel6now.com
Supporters help BBBS of Wichita County get back on the road after theft
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Wichita County were facing a bit of a dilemma after a thief stole the catalytic converter from their van. However, thanks to 15 wonderful supporters they were able to get the necessary repairs to get the van back on the road!
newschannel6now.com
BBBS gets generous donation after catalytic converter is stolen
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After one recent scare, Big Brothers Big Sisters received an out pour of love. The non-profit organization realized that someone stole their catalytic converter which caused them a lot of issues and more expenses. Jean Hall, Marketing and Developing Manager said their van also known...
What is the Strangest Things People Have Given Out on Halloween in Wichita Falls?
It's a debate I have with myself every year, what kind of candy should I give out on Halloween? However some folks don't give out candy and these are the people we need to shame today. To the folks that do not want to participate in the holiday of Halloween....
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls Mayor wins Crime Stoppers’ 1st Armadillo Derby
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s been more than a month since the 2022 Texoma Gives and Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers awarded their winner for the first Armadillo Derby on Tuesday. For their Texoma Gives campaign, Crime Stoppers hosted an online Armadillo Derby. Four armadillos represented four public figures...
kswo.com
Cotton County grassfire started by 4-wheeler
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple fire departments were dispatched to a grass fire in Cotton County around 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning near North 2450 road and 1810 road. Officials with Cotton County Emergency Management said a 4-wheeler started the fire by accident. The grass fire burned a portion of...
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls ISD provides update on new high schools
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two new high schools in Wichita Falls are still on track to open in fall of 2024, even though there have been a few hiccups along the way. Wichita Falls ISD held a board meeting on Tuesday and received the latest updates on the schools.
Full List of Wichita Falls Trunk or Treat Events for 2022
I am a big believer in Halloween happens on Halloween. So you go trick or treating on October 31st, NO EXCEPTIONS. However, a trunk or treat before hand a few days later. I am cool with. Before we get into it, if I miss someone I apologize. Below is everyone...
Hispanic Heritage: DFW man brings dream to Wichita Falls
"Ever since I was young when I was a kid, a teenager, I always loved cars. Especially, classic cars," Ruben's House of Classics Owner Ruben Rodriguez said.
newschannel6now.com
Wichita County approves $4.5 million to expand water lines
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - $4.5 million of Wichita County’s ARPA funds are being allocated to the Wichita Valley Water Supply Corporation for a major project. They are going to expand water lines to areas around the county. It’s not that they don’t have access to water already, but in areas of Iowa Park and Burkburnett, many properties don’t have large distribution lines.
newschannel6now.com
Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America hosts longhorn cattle sale
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hundreds of the best of the best longhorn cattle are now in Wichita Falls!. The Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America is holding a 3-day event at the JS Bridwell Ag Center and the MPEC this weekend. More than 200 Texas Longhorns are on-site for measuring and judging.
newschannel6now.com
Vernon community holds Candlelight vigil for Andre Sandoval
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Members of the Vernon community are mourning the loss of Andre Sandoval, a 27-year-old who was shot and killed earlier this week. Bradford Thompson has been arrested and charged with Sandoval’s murder, and on Wednesday Sandoval’s family spoke with News Channel 6 about the shooting, as they continue looking for ways to carry on his legacy.
texomashomepage.com
Popular Wichita Falls tamale factory to close its doors
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you plan on adding tamales to your Christmas dinner, you might look elsewhere after a popular tortilla and tamales factory is closing its doors. Rodriguez Tortilla & Tamales Factory announced on its Facebook page that they are closing its doors permanently. The Facebook post...
newschannel6now.com
Wednesday Cold Front
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong cold front arrives Wednesday morning with gusty north winds behind it. Temperatures will remain warm with highs in the 80s with cooler weather arriving at night and Thursday. We’ll warm back up Friday and Saturday, but a second stronger front is here for Sunday. Right now it looks cool and possibly wet into early next week.
texomashomepage.com
Hirschi parents express concern following racial comments, brawl in Graham
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hirschi parents and the Graham Independent School District Superintendent are speaking out following Friday night’s Hirschi versus Graham football game that quickly turned negative in the third quarter when a fight broke out and the game was suspended. Both schools and administrations are dealing...
newschannel6now.com
Rain chances taper off after Tuesday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Tuesday, we will have a high of 84 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 68 with mostly clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 84 with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 50. Thursday, we will have a high of 80 with mostly sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 50 with clear skies.
That’s not sap all over your car
If you grew up thinking you knew what it was that would always end up covering your car, think again.
texomashomepage.com
WFISD addresses progress on new high schools
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Independent School District’s Board of Trustees met on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, with the district’s two new high schools among the items to be discussed. On the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting was a progress update on the ongoing...
