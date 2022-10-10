Read full article on original website
Related
nebo.edu
Amazing First grade Readers
Our first grade students have the opportunity to earn a free book by completely filling in their take home reading log. Today three girls in Mrs Snow's class all finished and got to choose a book! Way to go Claire, Swayzie, and Jaizlynn!
nebo.edu
10/12/22 SJHS Newsletter — 12/10/22 Boletín SJHS
Desplaza hacia abajo para Español. Happy Fall Break! Today is the end of first term, and students will be out of school until next Tuesday, October 18. Our PTA is hosting Red Ribbon Week the week after Fall Break. They have some fun activities planned for our students! Here is a schedule of the dress-up day themes for each day:
nebo.edu
Spotlight - Miss Jennifer Grant
We are so excited to have our new principal, Jennifer Grant, at our school. This is her first year as a principal. She has taught second through fourth grade and worked as a district literacy instructional coach and a facilitator. We can’t wait to get to know her and see the amazing things that she will do for Brookside!
Action News Jax
Department of Education released beta version of student loan forgiveness application
The Department of Education has released a beta version of the student loan forgiveness application Friday evening. According to the Washington Post, the beta version of the student relief application has been released ahead of a full rollout in order to test out the “viability of the platform” ahead of time.
Comments / 0