Utah State

Amazing First grade Readers

Our first grade students have the opportunity to earn a free book by completely filling in their take home reading log. Today three girls in Mrs Snow's class all finished and got to choose a book! Way to go Claire, Swayzie, and Jaizlynn!
10/12/22 SJHS Newsletter — 12/10/22 Boletín SJHS

Desplaza hacia abajo para Español. Happy Fall Break! Today is the end of first term, and students will be out of school until next Tuesday, October 18. Our PTA is hosting Red Ribbon Week the week after Fall Break. They have some fun activities planned for our students! Here is a schedule of the dress-up day themes for each day:
Spotlight - Miss Jennifer Grant

We are so excited to have our new principal, Jennifer Grant, at our school. This is her first year as a principal. She has taught second through fourth grade and worked as a district literacy instructional coach and a facilitator. We can’t wait to get to know her and see the amazing things that she will do for Brookside!
