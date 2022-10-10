Read full article on original website
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky fall fire season and local burn bans
Fall Wildfire season is beginning in Kentucky, bringing restrictions about when and where you can have fires. From Oct. 1 through Dec. 15, residents cannot burn between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if they are within 150 ft. of any woodlands, brush, dry grass, or other flammable materials.
wpsdlocal6.com
Cave-in-Rock resumes service after temporary closure due to high winds
The Cave-in-Rock Ferry resumed service at 6 p.m. Thursday. Service had been halted since about 1 p.m. due to high winds pm the Ohio River. The ferry connects Kentucky 91 in Crittenden County to Illinois Route 1 in Hardin County. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the ferry is now running...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local 6 area under red flag warning Thursday and Friday as NWS warns conditions 'will result in critical fire danger'
Have you ever heard of a red flag warning? That National Weather Service says red flag warnings mean a combination of weather conditions are present that create an increased risk of wildfires. On Thursday, gusty west to northwest winds are expected, along with a relative drop in humidity around 20%....
wpsdlocal6.com
Amber Alert canceled after troopers find Kentucky teen
ELISABETHTOWN, KY — An Amber Alert has been issued for a Kentucky teen who was last seen getting into a car in Elizabethtown. The alert says 16-year-old Julissa Lovick was last seen at 11 a.m. Tuesday, getting into a blue Lexus ES350 at the College View campus in Elizabethtown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear seeks details on marijuana possession convictions
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says he’s asking for a review of how many Kentuckians have marijuana possession convictions. The request comes as the Democratic governor considers President Joe Biden’s request that governors issue pardons for people convicted of state marijuana offenses. Beshear says he’s...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky Supreme Court to hear oral arguments in case involving governor, legislative leaders
FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear sued Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers and Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne in 2021 in response to the passage of legislation that limited his powers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Stivers and Osborne filed a motion to be dismissed from the suit, claiming they...
Comments / 0