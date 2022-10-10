ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky fall fire season and local burn bans

Fall Wildfire season is beginning in Kentucky, bringing restrictions about when and where you can have fires. From Oct. 1 through Dec. 15, residents cannot burn between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if they are within 150 ft. of any woodlands, brush, dry grass, or other flammable materials.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Amber Alert canceled after troopers find Kentucky teen

ELISABETHTOWN, KY — An Amber Alert has been issued for a Kentucky teen who was last seen getting into a car in Elizabethtown. The alert says 16-year-old Julissa Lovick was last seen at 11 a.m. Tuesday, getting into a blue Lexus ES350 at the College View campus in Elizabethtown.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
City
Smyrna, TN
City
Sevierville, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Westmoreland, TN
City
Lebanon, TN
City
Gordonsville, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Sweetwater, TN
City
Mcewen, TN
City
Shelbyville, TN
City
Cookeville, TN
City
Greeneville, TN
City
Collierville, TN
City
Huntingdon, TN
City
Maryville, TN
City
Alcoa, TN
City
Munford, TN
City
Murfreesboro, TN
City
Karns, TN
City
Oakland, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Beshear seeks details on marijuana possession convictions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says he’s asking for a review of how many Kentuckians have marijuana possession convictions. The request comes as the Democratic governor considers President Joe Biden’s request that governors issue pardons for people convicted of state marijuana offenses. Beshear says he’s...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy