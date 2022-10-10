Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I-295 NB Double Lane Closure FridayMorristown MinuteMercer County, NJ
Stop-Work Orders, Subpoenas Issued to Two Contractors for Violations at Dunellen School Job SiteMorristown MinuteDunellen, NJ
Key Data Explored in StudyGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Local Sponsors Help NJ Charity Event Make Chemo-Related Hair Loss Treatment Accessable To More Cancer PatientsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
411mania.com
WWE News: Candice LeRae Beats Bayley on Raw, Johnny Gargano Defeats Austin Theory
– Candice LeRae picked up a huge win on WWE Raw, defeating Bayley on the season premiere. LeRae faced the Damage CTRL leader on tonight’s show and countered a Rose Plant into an inside cradle for the win. Damage CTRL attacked LeRae after and then assaulted Bianca Belair when she came out for the save.
411mania.com
Nate Diaz Posts Photo With WWE’s Triple H & Stephanie McMahon
– In a post on his Instagram account, UFC fighter Nate Diaz shared a photo of him together with WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon and her husband, WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H. In the caption, he wrote, “We’ll see what’s bout to happen next,” possibly teasing some future involvement with WWE. You can see his Instagram post below.
UFC・
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey on How WWE Is Booking Her as a Heel
– During a recent gameplay livestream on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey critiqued the segment on WWE SmackDown on Sept. 30 where Liv Morgan attacked her from behind after her match. Rousey stated on the segment (via WrestlingInc.com), “I feel like that’s a double standard that everybody else gets to...
411mania.com
Nyla Rose Continues To Taunt Jade Cargill Over Stolen TBS Title
In a post on Twitter, Nyla Rose taunted the AEW TBS champion Jade Cargill after stealing her belt on last week’s Rampage. Rose has been claiming she is now the champion. @ShopAEW @aew now run me that shirt!!! @VickieGuerrero @MarinaShafir #viciousvixens #VV”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
411mania.com
Finn Balor on Learning About His Judgment Day Angle, Dominik Mysterio Exceeding Expectations
– During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for CBS Sports, WWE Superstar Finn Balor discussed learning about his angle with The Judgment Day a day before it happened, his thoughts on Dominik Mysterio as part of the group, and a lot more. Below are some highlights:. Balor on how...
411mania.com
IRS Reacts To The Return of Bray Wyatt
In a post on Twitter, IRS (Mike Rotunda) reacted to the recent WWE return of Bray Wyatt at the Extreme Rules PPV. He wrote: “Great to see my son back in WWE, but nobody is safe come April,” Rotunda wrote. “Better have those taxes in order Bray! #PayUp.”
411mania.com
WWE Made Offer To Saraya For Return Before She Signed With AEW
Saraya is in AEW now, but before she signed with the company she did receive an offer to return to WWE. Fightful Select has a report with new details on her contract expiring and the offer that she received to return before she eventually joined AEW. According to the report,...
411mania.com
Josh Alexander To Kick Off This Week’s Impact Wrestling
Josh Alexander will appear in the opening segment of this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact announced on Tuesday that the Impact World Champion will kick off this week’s show, as you can see below. Also announced was a match between Matt Cardona and Bhupinder Gujjar. Impact airs...
RELATED PEOPLE
411mania.com
The Rock Comments On WWE Backstage Changes, Roman Reigns & Usos
In an interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, The Rock briefly discussed all the changes that have taken place within WWE recently, and noted that Roman Reigns has been doing a “pretty good job.” Below are some highlights. The Rock on changes within WWE recently: “What an...
411mania.com
Ozark Mountain Wrestling THUNDER In The OZARKS Results 10.8.22: Rodney Mack In Action, More
Ozark Mountain Wrestling held its latest show THUNDER In The OZARKS over the weekend, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:. * The Rowdy Ruff Boys def. Greysin Family. * MJ Santana def. Mystii Marks. * Colt Killbane def. Zane...
411mania.com
Pantoja’s AEW Dark Review 10.11.22
October 11th, 2022 | Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. I felt like doing (and had time for) a review today and since 411mania already has two NXT reviews, I figured I’d give Dark a try. I do still watch this show for the most part on a weekly basis. Plus, this is not at the All Elite Zone, so there’s a bigger crowd and some notable names booked.
411mania.com
WWE News: Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts Return This Week, Dakota Kai on Out of Character, Kofi Kingston and Matt Riddle Play Street Fighter 6
– WWE Superstar Sheamus is finally reviving his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel with new episodes starting Friday, October 14. This week’s episode will feature Bobby Lashley:. – WWE Superstar Dakota Kai joined Ryan Satin on Out of Character this week:. – Matt Riddle and Kofi Kingston played the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
Cary Silkin Reflects on ROH Losing Millions, Why He Kept It Going
– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, former ROH owner Cary Silkin discussed his time as owner of the company. According to Silkin, he confirmed the company lost millions of dollars during his time as owner. He also discussed the company’s time being broadcast on HDNet (now AXS TV). Below are some highlights.
411mania.com
MLW Announces Pro Wrestling TV as New Streaming Partner
– Speaking to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, MLW CEO Court Bauer announced that Major League Wrestling has signed a streaming television deal with Pro Wrestling TV. Pro Wrestling TV will begin its streaming partnership with MLW starting on November 3. Speaking on the news, Bauer stated, “Pro Wrestling TV...
411mania.com
Betting Odds For WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
The betting odds are online for this month’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc. BetOnline has released the following odds for the PPV, which takes place on October 22nd:. Bron Breakker: -400 (1/4) Ilja Dragunov: +275 (11/4) JD McDonagh: +700 (7/1) NXT North American Championship Ladder Match. Wes Lee: +125 (5/4)
411mania.com
Frankie Kazarian Cashes In X-Division Title On Impact Wrestling For World Title Shot
The X-Division Championship is vacant after Frankie Kazarian cashed it in on Impact Wrestling for a World Title shot. On tonight’s show, Kazarian announced that he was going with Option C to vacate the championship so he could take on Josh Alexander. The match is set to take place...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
Matt Riddle Trains With NJPW’s Minoru Suzuki (Photo)
– WWE Superstar Matt Riddle shared an Instagram post today, showing him during a training session with NJPW star Minoru Suzuki. You can check out the photo he shared below. Riddle wrote in the caption:. “Stallions train with Stallions!!! Nothing happens overnight anything worthwhile takes time and hard work and...
411mania.com
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark
AEW taped matches before tonight’s Rampage taping for next week’s episode of AEW Dark, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below for the taping, per PWInsider:. * Zack Clayton def. Shane Saber. * Hikaru Shida def. Vanessa Kraven. * Dark Order (Evil...
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Wanted To Use Thumbtacks In WWE Extreme Rules Finish
Ronda Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to capture the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules, but she wanted the match to end with thumbtacks. Rousey defeated Morgan at the PPV by making her pass out to the bicep crusher, but on her latest stream she noted that she pitched for it to include tacks.
411mania.com
Arianna Grace Announces That She’s Injured, Undergoing Surgery Next Week
Arianna Grace will be out of action for a while due to injury, as she announced on social media today. The NXT star posted to Twitter to note that she has been injured and will undergo surgery next week, as you can see below:. “Hey you guys!!!! Sadly, I’m injured...
Comments / 0