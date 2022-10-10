Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Fun Hip Breakfast spot with awesome prices and delicious food in South BarringtonChicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef SandwichChicago Food KingChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Owners of Plainfield's 'Stranger Things' house vow to remain open amid neighbor conflictJennifer GeerPlainfield, IL
Related
Chicago Neighborhood Ranked Among 'Coolest In The World'
Timeout put together a list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world.
Chicago couples say South Loop wedding venues closed with little warning, no refunds given
Chicago brides and grooms say they're out thousands of dollars after their South Loop wedding venue closed with little warning.
fox32chicago.com
New Chicago facility will tell story of public housing in United States
CHICAGO - A new museum in Chicago will be the first to tell the story of public housing. The museum has been in the planning and development stages for 15 years, and organizers finally broke ground on Tuesday. The museum will open on the site of the former CHA Jane...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago Suburb, Midwest Cities Listed Among Safest in the Country in New Ranking
A Chicago suburb was ranked among the safest cities in the country in a new ranking - and several Midwestern cities also made the cut. Finance website Wallethub, released its list of safest cities in the U.S. Monday, and Aurora, Illinois, made the top 40. The west Chicago suburb ranked...
Chicago sees increase in ‘check washing’ scams
David Maimon, associate professor of criminal justice and criminology at Georgia State University, joins Lisa Dent to explain what check washing scams are and what you can do to protect yourself from becoming a victim of fraud. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
Can you guess which Halloween candy Chicagoans hate?
Chicago says no to candy corn but yes to Tootsie Rolls. A recent survey revealed which Halloween candies America craves the most and which are the least loved. (CHICAGO) If you guessed candy corn was unloved in Chicago, you would be right. According to a recent survey by byte.com, candy corn is the most controversial candy out there. It's beloved by some and hated by others.
WGNtv.com
Where did Chicago’s nickname, “The Windy City,” come from?
Where did Chicago’s nickname, “The Windy City,” come from? I have always wondered about that. Indeed, Chicago is a rather windy city, but it certainly isn’t the windiest. With an average wind speed of about 10.3 mph, Chicago ranks 12th windiest among the nation’s major cities. Boston, with an average wind speed of 12.4 mph, is the windiest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgnradio.com
Check washing in Chicago mailboxes
Steve Bernas, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, joins Bob Sirott to discuss check washing. Thieves are stealing checks sent in the mail and washing them to rewrite them with any amount they wish. Send your scams, and spams our way… 312-981-7200 & BobShow@WGNradio.com.
Family-Owned Rock & Roll Deli in Illinois is Must Visit
Not only does the entrance to this family-owned deli differ from others, but once you are inside it's like you are taken back to a different time in pop culture. Welcome to Augustino's a family-owned Rock & Roll Deli since 1978. The business first started as an Italian Grocery store until the father and son duo bought a piece of property which then transitioned from a grocery store to a deli.
5 people from Chicago area among 8 arrested in multistate retail theft ring
Law enforcement used the incident to remind consumers to be vigilant when purchasing products.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Two major Chicago grocery chains could be merging
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Two of the major grocery store chains serving Chicago could be merging. Bloomberg reports Kroger is in talks about a merger with Albertsons and an agreement could be reached as soon as this week. Locally, that would mean Jewel and Mariano’s would be co-owned. There are no details available about the possible deal and any merger would face antitrust scrutiny. Kroger and Albertsons directly compete in much of the country.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Another Loss for Illinois as a Major Company will Move 500 jobs
Caterpillar, Boeing, Citadel, and more have all left Illinois since the start of 2022, and now another major American brand is moving 500 jobs out of the Land of Lincoln to their headquarters a couple of states south. Tyson Foods will be moving 500 corporate jobs out of the state...
This is Chicago's ‘Most Hated' Halloween Candy, New Survey Says
Halloween is right around the corner, bringing with it lots and lots of candy -- apparently, some more popular than others. And according to a new survey, unless you want to be stuck with dozens of leftovers, you may want to stay away from buying and handing out a certain kind of Halloween candy in Chicago.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Thanksgiving Parade making a comeback this year
CHICAGO - Chicago's Thanksgiving Parade is making a comeback. The 88th edition of the parade will march off at 8 a.m. on Nov. 24. The parade was created in 1934 to uplift residents enduring the Great Depression.
BBC
Reparations: The US town paying its black residents
Evanston, Illinois, is a quiet place in the middle of an unusual experiment. In this university town just north of Chicago, a sheen of affluence glints through the windows of solid brick buildings downtown, while rainbow flags and "Black Lives Matter" placards dot what seems like every other suburban lawn.
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Chicago: Pequod's Pizza
I did an IG poll asking followers for their recommendations on where to go for Chicago-style Deep Dish Pizza. My foodie pal, Yuko, mentioned Pequod's, so we went to check it out!. There are two locations - one in Chicago, and the other in Morton Grove. Silly us went to...
Walter E. Smithe Jr., Founder of Popular Chicago-Area Furniture Company, Dies at 86
The founder of well-known Chicago-area furniture company Walter E. Smithe has died, his family announced Wednesday. The 86-year-old patriarch of the Smithe family, Walter Edward Smithe Jr., "died peacefully with his beloved wife of 64 years, Florence Flynn Smithe, by his side," his family wrote in an obituary. "Walt is...
Where to find the most delicious Mexican food in Chicago
food on platesPhoto by Jarrito's Mexican Soda (Creative Commons) While Chicago is often known for its amazing pizza and hot dogs, the Windy City also has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many fantastic establishments to choose from it can be overwhelming. So here are a few of the very best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in Chicago.
fox32chicago.com
Wheaton man grows largest pumpkin in Illinois
WHEATON, Ill. - Go big or "gourd" home. One Wheaton man has successfully grown the largest pumpkin in the state. Weighing in at 1,760 pounds, the giant pumpkin stands at over 5-feet tall. "This is the pride of the display right here," said its grower, Joe Adkins. Adkins planted it...
Comments / 2