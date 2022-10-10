ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Aurora, IL
WGN Radio

Chicago sees increase in ‘check washing’ scams

David Maimon, associate professor of criminal justice and criminology at Georgia State University, joins Lisa Dent to explain what check washing scams are and what you can do to protect yourself from becoming a victim of fraud. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
Jennifer Geer

Can you guess which Halloween candy Chicagoans hate?

Chicago says no to candy corn but yes to Tootsie Rolls. A recent survey revealed which Halloween candies America craves the most and which are the least loved. (CHICAGO) If you guessed candy corn was unloved in Chicago, you would be right. According to a recent survey by byte.com, candy corn is the most controversial candy out there. It's beloved by some and hated by others.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Where did Chicago’s nickname, “The Windy City,” come from?

Where did Chicago’s nickname, “The Windy City,” come from? I have always wondered about that. Indeed, Chicago is a rather windy city, but it certainly isn’t the windiest. With an average wind speed of about 10.3 mph, Chicago ranks 12th windiest among the nation’s major cities. Boston, with an average wind speed of 12.4 mph, is the windiest.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Check washing in Chicago mailboxes

Steve Bernas, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, joins Bob Sirott to discuss check washing. Thieves are stealing checks sent in the mail and washing them to rewrite them with any amount they wish. Send your scams, and spams our way… 312-981-7200 & BobShow@WGNradio.com.
CHICAGO, IL
100.9 The Eagle

Family-Owned Rock & Roll Deli in Illinois is Must Visit

Not only does the entrance to this family-owned deli differ from others, but once you are inside it's like you are taken back to a different time in pop culture. Welcome to Augustino's a family-owned Rock & Roll Deli since 1978. The business first started as an Italian Grocery store until the father and son duo bought a piece of property which then transitioned from a grocery store to a deli.
CAROL STREAM, IL
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: Two major Chicago grocery chains could be merging

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Two of the major grocery store chains serving Chicago could be merging. Bloomberg reports Kroger is in talks about a merger with Albertsons and an agreement could be reached as soon as this week. Locally, that would mean Jewel and Mariano’s would be co-owned. There are no details available about the possible deal and any merger would face antitrust scrutiny. Kroger and Albertsons directly compete in much of the country.
CHICAGO, IL
News Break
Politics
BBC

Reparations: The US town paying its black residents

Evanston, Illinois, is a quiet place in the middle of an unusual experiment. In this university town just north of Chicago, a sheen of affluence glints through the windows of solid brick buildings downtown, while rainbow flags and "Black Lives Matter" placards dot what seems like every other suburban lawn.
EVANSTON, IL
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Chicago: Pequod's Pizza

I did an IG poll asking followers for their recommendations on where to go for Chicago-style Deep Dish Pizza. My foodie pal, Yuko, mentioned Pequod's, so we went to check it out!. There are two locations - one in Chicago, and the other in Morton Grove. Silly us went to...
CHICAGO, IL
Jake Wells

Where to find the most delicious Mexican food in Chicago

food on platesPhoto by Jarrito's Mexican Soda (Creative Commons) While Chicago is often known for its amazing pizza and hot dogs, the Windy City also has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many fantastic establishments to choose from it can be overwhelming. So here are a few of the very best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Wheaton man grows largest pumpkin in Illinois

WHEATON, Ill. - Go big or "gourd" home. One Wheaton man has successfully grown the largest pumpkin in the state. Weighing in at 1,760 pounds, the giant pumpkin stands at over 5-feet tall. "This is the pride of the display right here," said its grower, Joe Adkins. Adkins planted it...
WHEATON, IL

