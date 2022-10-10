ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Beshear: Death toll from eastern Kentucky flooding now 43

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says the death toll from historic flooding that swamped portions of eastern Kentucky this summer has risen to 43. The governor on Thursday announced two additional fatalities. He says the latest two deaths were caused by health conditions arising directly from the...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky fall fire season and local burn bans

Fall Wildfire season is beginning in Kentucky, bringing restrictions about when and where you can have fires. From Oct. 1 through Dec. 15, residents cannot burn between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if they are within 150 ft. of any woodlands, brush, dry grass, or other flammable materials.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Amber Alert canceled after troopers find Kentucky teen

ELISABETHTOWN, KY — An Amber Alert has been issued for a Kentucky teen who was last seen getting into a car in Elizabethtown. The alert says 16-year-old Julissa Lovick was last seen at 11 a.m. Tuesday, getting into a blue Lexus ES350 at the College View campus in Elizabethtown.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bardstown, KY
City
Williamsburg, KY
Local
Kentucky Education
City
Greenwood, KY
City
Maysville, KY
City
Paintsville, KY
City
Pikeville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Louisville, KY
City
Prestonsburg, KY
City
Bowling Green, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Pineville, KY
City
Mayfield, KY
Local
Kentucky Football
wpsdlocal6.com

Beshear seeks details on marijuana possession convictions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says he’s asking for a review of how many Kentuckians have marijuana possession convictions. The request comes as the Democratic governor considers President Joe Biden’s request that governors issue pardons for people convicted of state marijuana offenses. Beshear says he’s...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy