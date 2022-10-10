Read full article on original website
Yankees Suffer Big Injury Loss Before Division Series
This morning, the New York Yankees released their roster for the American League Division Series, and reliever Scott Effross was not on it. Effross, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, has an elbow injury and will need Tommy John surgery, according to YES Network's Jack Curry.
Aaron Judge’s father has funny question for the slugger
Aaron Judge just became the first person in over two decades to hit more than 60 home runs in a single season, but the New York Yankees star’s father was not all that impressed with the feat. Judge said earlier this week that his father, Wayne, has been been...
Dodgers leave big name off NLDS roster
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a rather bold decision as they set their roster for the National League Division Series. The Dodgers released their full 26-man roster for their series against the San Diego Padres. One notable name was missing in the form of Craig Kimbrel, who had been the team’s closer as recently as three weeks ago.
More details emerge on Aroldis Chapman’s issue with Yankees
Aroldis Chapman was left off the New York Yankees’ ALDS roster, and now we have some more information about the matter. On Sunday, we learned that the Yankees had left Chapman off their roster because he missed a mandatory team workout. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale says Chapman wouldn’t bother going to the mandatory workout unless he were guaranteed he would be on the postseason roster. Since the Yankees could not give Chapman that guarantee, the reliever decided to stay home.
Mariners manager burned by controversial move in 9th inning
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais got burned by a controversial move he made in the 9th inning on Tuesday. Servais’ Mariners blew a 7-3 lead in Game 1 of their ALDS with the Houston Astros. Andres Muñoz allowed a 2-run home run to Alex Bregman in the 8th inning to make it 7-5.
What’s next for Mets legend Keith Hernandez, whose SNY contract has expired? Perhaps a move to the Bronx
The New York Mets season has come to an end. And with that, some of those who work in and around the Mets find themselves with decisions to make about the future. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. That includes Keith Hernandez, whose SNY contract expired at the...
Yankees announcer John Sterling goes viral for Harrison Bader home run call in ALDS Game 1
John Sterling did it again. The voice of New York Yankees baseball on WFAN dropped another signature home run call, with this one coming Tuesday in Game 1 of the American League Division Series vs. the Cleveland Guardians. Outfielder Harrison Bader hit a solo home run to left field in...
Ex-Yankees, Mets, Rutgers star Todd Frazier names the team to beat in the MLB playoffs
The NLDS and the ALDS are underway, and people are making their World Series picks. Former MLB star Todd Frazier is the latest to signal out a team to beat in the playoffs. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s what the N.J. native said on ESPN’s “Get...
Former Mets prospect to interview for Marlins manager position
There’s a new job opening down in Miami. On Sept. 25, Don Mattingly announced that he and the Marlins mutually agreed that he would not manage the team in 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So the Marlins are on the hunt for a new manager....
Yankees’ Division Series Roster Has Three Notable Absences
Game 1 against the Guardians is slated for 7:37 p.m. on Tuesday.
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/11/22
FanGraphs | Jay Jaffe: After a wild weekend of postseason baseball, the ALDS kicks off tonight with the Yankees hosting the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians. It’s been a tale of two seasons for the Yankees, but they closed the year on a good run and should be the favorites against the Guardians in the ALDS. Perhaps the biggest factor in this series is the play of each club’s bullpen — they were incredibly similar in performance, but Cleveland finds itself in the postseason with their relief corps in much less disarray than the Yankees do.
Phillies minor league pitcher dead at 20 after battle with cancer
The Philadelphia Phillies will be playing Game 3 of the NLDS with heavy hearts after Phillies minor league pitcher Corey Phelan died of cancer at the age of 20.
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/13/22
After an annoyingly scheduled offday yesterday with perfect weather, rain might threaten the Yankees/Guardians ALDS Game 2 matchup tonight. If it does get banged, we could get as many as four games in four days depending on how long this series goes. Wonderful! Way to go, MLB. Today on the...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 4, Guardians 1: Cole wins Game 1 gem behind Bader, Rizzo’s power
Behind an ace performance from Gerrit Cole and home runs from Harrison Bader and Anthony Rizzo, the Yankees took Game 1 of the ALDS, 4-1. There were nervous moments in the third, but Cole made the necessary mid-frame adjustment to ward off the big inning. And while the offense maybe wasn’t firing on all cylinders, they rode the long ball to victory on an exciting Tuesday night in the Bronx.
Pinstripe Alley
What can Luis Severino learn from Gerrit Cole’s outing against Cleveland?
Initially when thinking through this article, I planned on going through batter-by-batter on Luis Severino’s approach to the Guardians lineup, similar to how I did yesterday with Nestor Cortes. However, after watching Gerrit Cole churn through that starting nine, I thought it would be smart to use that insight and knowledge as a peak into what Severino might do against a most likely similar lineup. Cole was, in my eyes, quite dominant against the Guardians lineup and while Sevy isn’t an identical pitcher to the Yankees ace, they do use their fastball and slider in similar ways.
Pinstripe Alley
Sporcle quiz: Name the entire 2022 New York Yankees roster
Now that I’ve hit “publish” on Pinstripe Alley’s 2022 Yankees Sporcle quiz, it marks the 10th year in a row that I’ve gone ahead with this silly exercise. That’s not even counting the ones that I created on a lark for years past, like 1996 and 2006. (Why yes, I was bored a lot in 2016; why do you ask?)
Pinstripe Alley
ALDS Game 1 Reactions: Rizzo bomb and sturdy ‘pen provides smooth game
On one of the best days of the baseball calendar, the first day of the divisional round, the Yankees did exactly what they’re supposed to do against the Guardians. The lineup hit a few big homers, and played (mostly) solid defense. Meanwhile their ace contributed a solid start, and the bullpen finished the job behind him in reassuring fashion. It was a fairly run-of-the-mill game, and I think that’s a good thing tonight, and looking forward as well.
New York Post
Meet the beautiful WAGs of the Yankees ahead of the ALDS 2022 series vs. Guardians
The Yankees will surely have a solid cheering section throughout their MLB playoff run this year. The wives and girlfriends of Yankees players are gearing up for Tuesday night, when New York will take on the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the American League Division Series. Without further ado,...
