Initially when thinking through this article, I planned on going through batter-by-batter on Luis Severino’s approach to the Guardians lineup, similar to how I did yesterday with Nestor Cortes. However, after watching Gerrit Cole churn through that starting nine, I thought it would be smart to use that insight and knowledge as a peak into what Severino might do against a most likely similar lineup. Cole was, in my eyes, quite dominant against the Guardians lineup and while Sevy isn’t an identical pitcher to the Yankees ace, they do use their fastball and slider in similar ways.

MLB ・ 8 HOURS AGO