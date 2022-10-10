ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Yankees Suffer Big Injury Loss Before Division Series

This morning, the New York Yankees released their roster for the American League Division Series, and reliever Scott Effross was not on it. Effross, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, has an elbow injury and will need Tommy John surgery, according to YES Network's Jack Curry.
BRONX, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers leave big name off NLDS roster

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a rather bold decision as they set their roster for the National League Division Series. The Dodgers released their full 26-man roster for their series against the San Diego Padres. One notable name was missing in the form of Craig Kimbrel, who had been the team’s closer as recently as three weeks ago.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

More details emerge on Aroldis Chapman’s issue with Yankees

Aroldis Chapman was left off the New York Yankees’ ALDS roster, and now we have some more information about the matter. On Sunday, we learned that the Yankees had left Chapman off their roster because he missed a mandatory team workout. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale says Chapman wouldn’t bother going to the mandatory workout unless he were guaranteed he would be on the postseason roster. Since the Yankees could not give Chapman that guarantee, the reliever decided to stay home.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bronx, NY
State
Texas State
Bronx, NY
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Wandy Peralta
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Domingo Germán
Person
Clay Holmes
Person
Mike Mussina
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Clarke Schmidt
Person
Miguel Castro
NJ.com

Former Mets prospect to interview for Marlins manager position

There’s a new job opening down in Miami. On Sept. 25, Don Mattingly announced that he and the Marlins mutually agreed that he would not manage the team in 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So the Marlins are on the hunt for a new manager....
MIAMI, FL
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/11/22

FanGraphs | Jay Jaffe: After a wild weekend of postseason baseball, the ALDS kicks off tonight with the Yankees hosting the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians. It’s been a tale of two seasons for the Yankees, but they closed the year on a good run and should be the favorites against the Guardians in the ALDS. Perhaps the biggest factor in this series is the play of each club’s bullpen — they were incredibly similar in performance, but Cleveland finds itself in the postseason with their relief corps in much less disarray than the Yankees do.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Alds#Fip
Pinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/13/22

After an annoyingly scheduled offday yesterday with perfect weather, rain might threaten the Yankees/Guardians ALDS Game 2 matchup tonight. If it does get banged, we could get as many as four games in four days depending on how long this series goes. Wonderful! Way to go, MLB. Today on the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 4, Guardians 1: Cole wins Game 1 gem behind Bader, Rizzo’s power

Behind an ace performance from Gerrit Cole and home runs from Harrison Bader and Anthony Rizzo, the Yankees took Game 1 of the ALDS, 4-1. There were nervous moments in the third, but Cole made the necessary mid-frame adjustment to ward off the big inning. And while the offense maybe wasn’t firing on all cylinders, they rode the long ball to victory on an exciting Tuesday night in the Bronx.
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

What can Luis Severino learn from Gerrit Cole’s outing against Cleveland?

Initially when thinking through this article, I planned on going through batter-by-batter on Luis Severino’s approach to the Guardians lineup, similar to how I did yesterday with Nestor Cortes. However, after watching Gerrit Cole churn through that starting nine, I thought it would be smart to use that insight and knowledge as a peak into what Severino might do against a most likely similar lineup. Cole was, in my eyes, quite dominant against the Guardians lineup and while Sevy isn’t an identical pitcher to the Yankees ace, they do use their fastball and slider in similar ways.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Sporcle quiz: Name the entire 2022 New York Yankees roster

Now that I’ve hit “publish” on Pinstripe Alley’s 2022 Yankees Sporcle quiz, it marks the 10th year in a row that I’ve gone ahead with this silly exercise. That’s not even counting the ones that I created on a lark for years past, like 1996 and 2006. (Why yes, I was bored a lot in 2016; why do you ask?)
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

ALDS Game 1 Reactions: Rizzo bomb and sturdy ‘pen provides smooth game

On one of the best days of the baseball calendar, the first day of the divisional round, the Yankees did exactly what they’re supposed to do against the Guardians. The lineup hit a few big homers, and played (mostly) solid defense. Meanwhile their ace contributed a solid start, and the bullpen finished the job behind him in reassuring fashion. It was a fairly run-of-the-mill game, and I think that’s a good thing tonight, and looking forward as well.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Meet the beautiful WAGs of the Yankees ahead of the ALDS 2022 series vs. Guardians

The Yankees will surely have a solid cheering section throughout their MLB playoff run this year. The wives and girlfriends of Yankees players are gearing up for Tuesday night, when New York will take on the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the American League Division Series. Without further ado,...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy