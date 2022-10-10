Read full article on original website
Muffed punt, Robinson TD lift Commanders over Bears 12-7
CHICAGO (AP) — Brian Robinson scored plenty of touchdowns during his stellar career at Alabama. The rookie's first as a pro came at a big moment. Christian Holmes recovered a muffed punt by Velus Jones deep in Chicago territory to set up a 1-yard touchdown by Robinson midway through the fourth quarter, and the Washington Commanders stopped a four-game losing streak, hanging on to beat the Bears 12-7 on Thursday night.
Herbert, Wilson take center stage when Chargers host Broncos
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Herbert has shown he has been able to bounce back from a serious injury. Whether Russell Wilson can do the same has turned into the leading storyline for Monday night's game.
