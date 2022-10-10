Read full article on original website
Related
Who are the white cloaked figures in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?
There may be a dark history behind the enigmatic new characters
‘The Rings of Power’ Prediction: Isildur Will Be Saved in a Way That Parallels Aragorn’s Story
‘The Rings of Power is pretending Isildur is dead, but he’ll probably be saved in the same way as Aragorn in ‘The Two Towers.’
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power: all Sauron’s magic rings explained
What are the Rings of Power? In the Lord of the Rings movies, we hear about the Rings of Power, but other than the One Ring, we learn very little about Sauron’s magic rings. Thankfully Amazon’s fantasy series, also called the Rings of Power, is shedding some light on these powerful artefacts.
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power: Balrogs explained
What are the Balrogs? On more than one occasion, the new Middle-earth fantasy series Rings of Power has shown a Balrog. These are some of the most iconic, terrifying, and outright powerful beings in Middle-earth. In the latest episode of the TV series, we saw that after arguing with Prince...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘The Lord of the Rings’ Episode 7 Ending Explained: Mordor, The Balrog, Celeborn And Where The Stranger Is Headed Next
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 7 “The Eye” finally confirms what Episode 6 “Udûn” teased: the Southlands are now Mordor. Sauron’s plan to give his orcs a homeland has been brought to fruition by Adar (Joseph Mawle), who is now Lord of Mordor. Elsewhere, Durin III (Peter Mullan) has disowned son Durin IV (Owain Arthur) for attempting to mine mithril and gift it to the elves. But is it possible that Durin III is in the right? It certainly did seem that the younger Durin’s efforts may have awoken a Balrog! Worse, it seems that...
digitalspy.com
The Targaryen family tree explained from House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones
So many Targaryens, so little time. Whether you're a fan of House of the Dragon trying to keep up with the dynastic developments, a Game of Thrones fan wondering where it all began, or a member of the Targaryen family looking for singles in your area, this is the article for you.
Polygon
House of the Dragon’s hilarious decapitation punctuated one of the show’s most intense scenes
Sunday’s House of the Dragon was a standout episode for HBO’s new Thrones show, turning the dial of court intrigue all the way to 11. There was the usual succession drama, old rivals facing off for the first time in years, and an unexpectedly funny decapitation. You know,...
House of the Dragon’s one true villain has been hiding in plain sight
Joffrey. Cersei. Ramsay Bolton. In Game of Thrones, the villains were obviously and deliciously detestable. The audience knew who to root for – Jon Snow, Daenerys – because of their morality in a crowd of reprobates. In House of the Dragon, the villainy question is a little more complicated. Everyone is so evil, in fact, that it’s hard to care about the fight for the Iron Throne - a view expressed by my colleague Amanda Whiting last week. That was until the most recent two episodes when the show’s true villain emerged from the shadows.At first, it looked like Matt...
IN THIS ARTICLE
murphysmultiverse.com
Paddy Considine Reveals What Killed King Viserys
With the conclusion of the eighth episode of House of the Dragon came the conclusion of a season-long journey toward death for one of the series’ main characters. After a long and gradual decline in health over the first season, King Viserys I Targaryen died in his sleep in the final moments of Sunday’s latest episode. In an interview, actor Paddy Considine gave some insight into the cause of the suffering and death for the now-deceased King of Westeros.
Polygon
Everyone on The Rings of Power is pissed off and conflicted, thank god
A big draw of the fantasy genre is the way it so often presents the world in binary terms: There are good guys, there are bad guys, and not much else in between. Yet it’s this in-between area that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 5, “Partings,” largely concerns itself with, picking up where episode 4 left off, with our heroes continuing to serve as their own worst enemies. “Partings” takes this theme a step further, with several characters now forced to agonize over make-or-break choices not easily labeled “good” or “bad.” The upshot of this is an extra layer of moral ambiguity to proceedings that comes as a welcome addition — not just to The Rings of Power episode 5, but to the show’s wider vision of Middle-earth itself, too.
epicstream.com
LOTR: Rings of Power Writers Shut Down Sexist Comments on Elven Warrior Galadriel Being 'Too Masculine'
Adapting big novel franchises into films and series is no laughing matter. It takes in-depth review and research of the original source material to delve in and understand the language its fans have grown to love and understand. However, in Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, fans have shared their thoughts and criticisms on Elven Warrior Galadriel being ‘too masculine.’
Rings of Power Recap: Adar Establishes [Spoiler] — Plus, Who Died in the Penultimate Episode?
The Southlanders and Númenóreans had no time to celebrate their perceived victory over Adar’s forces. This week’s The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power found the humans immediately ravaged by ash and smoke and fire after that catastrophic volcano eruption from what we assume is Mount Doom. (Mount Doom is where Frodo destroys the One Ring thousands of years later.) CHAOS IN THE SOUTHLANDS | Galadriel found Theo, who was ready charge at the first orc in sight for destroying his homeland. But they were outnumbered, and fighting for the now barren Southlands was a lost cause. When it came...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
'House of the Dragon': Mysaria's Mysterious Episode 8 Return Explained
Episode 8 of House of the Dragon provided a mix of gruesome and touching moments, from an unexpected death to a moving appeal from King Viserys to his wife and firstborn daughter to cut the drama. With all of the politics, murder and family bonding, you may have missed the 30 seconds or so Mysaria returned to the screen.
House of the Dragon episode 9 trailer teases treason and trickery
The kingdom is in turmoil in the new trailer for House of the Dragon episode 9
House of the Dragon: Aegon Targaryen’s misunderstood ‘Song of Ice and Fire’ dream, explained
Game of Thrones fans are learning a lot more about the Targaryens thanks to House of the Dragon.HBO’s new spin-off series continued on Sunday (9 October), transporting viewers back to the world of Westeros – albeit one set more than 150 years before the events of Game of Thrones.The series isn’t just aimed at viewers of the original series, though. There have already been several moments where it became clear the prequel will reward readers of George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood, as well as his A Song of Ice and Fire book series.In the latest instalment, the series...
epicstream.com
The Rings of Power: Where Is Celeborn?
The Rings of Power tv series has been quite controversial amongst the fandom partly due to a number of lore and plot changes. For instance, some viewers are confused about the fate of Celeborn, Galadriel's husband, especially since she mentions him in Episode 7. So, where is Celeborn in The Rings of Power?
Collider
‘The Rings of Power’: Owain Arthur and Sophia Nomvete on the Culture and Artistry of the Dwarves
Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has brought us all back to the fabled and splendid-looking world of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth. It is a continent populated with diverse living species and breathtaking locations. One of its most secretive yet fiercely loyal creatures are the dwarves and one of its most breathtaking locations is the subterranean kingdom of Khazad-dûm – home to Durin’s Folk. The big-budget Prime Video series offers us a look at Khazad-dûm as we had never seen before. In Peter Jackson’s trilogy, the great dwarven city had fallen to ruin and had been renamed Moria, however, in the Rings of Power, Khazad-dûm is still at the height of its splendor and Owain Arthur and Sophia Nomvete offer us an insight into their dwarven way of life.
The Three Witches in 'Rings of Power' Are Quite Suspicious — Are They Linked to Sauron?
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episodes 5-7 on Prime Video. A sudden appearance of three witches in a story can symbolize the presence of powerful, magical allies for the story's heroes — or hearken the onset of a new layer of conflict. Based on the actions of the three witches that were introduced in The Rings of Power Episode 5, we're going with the latter for these mysterious mages.
wegotthiscovered.com
The vertical Mouth of Sauron is spawning nightmares among ‘Lord of the Rings’ fans
Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings is a world filled with numerous vile creatures, from the orcs and goblins to the cave trolls and wargs, there are plenty of beings who can terrify the pants off of you. But having found some test footage for one particular character from Return of the King, fans believe that this might be a step too far.
‘I Love You, You Hate Me’ Review: Darkness Behind Barney the Dinosaur
In an era of true crime documentaries and a society obsessed with dark secrets, it’s only fitting for a documentary to finally come out about one of the most beloved children’s television series of all time: Barney & Friends. Barney the purple dinosaur took families hostage with its messages of unconditional love, support, and friendship… or at least that’s what the documentary I Love You, You Hate Me wants us to believe.
FanSided
290K+
Followers
550K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0