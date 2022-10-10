ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several upgrades coming to Beaufort County parks

By Kyra Jones
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Residents across Beaufort County will see new improvements to some popular public parks.

Money from the sale of two properties as well as funds from the parks and recreation capital improvement will be distributed across five different parks. Of those parks, Southside park is one with major upgrades comings.

Residents can expect to see the installation of two new additional pickleball courts, improvements to public bathrooms, and a full-length basketball court.

Beaufort County spokesperson, Elizabeth Wood says the new additions will give the public more spaces to enjoy.

“So, these improvements by the county are designed to give residents a new and improved space to gather, play and provide them a space to enjoy the outdoors,” Wood said.

She also said it was time for these upgrades to be done.

“It’s been a while since the county has updated and renovated some of these restrooms buildings so, they thought that now is the perfect time,” Wood said.

Wood said with the addition of two new pickleball courts, she hopes people will get and enjoy the outdoors a little more often.

“The county realized after adding two pickle ball courts previously, that response was great and people love pickleball and they want to be able to enjoy the sport,” Wood said. “So, these two new additional pickleball courts that they are adding will hopefully fulfill that request of some of the residents as well as the full-length basketball court.”

Other improvements residents can expect are lighting repairs at the Scott Center and building repairs at the Booker T. Washington Center.

Wood said these minor changes will hopefully give residents a sense of security.

“I think it’s important to get lighting fixtures and building fixtures done because residents want to have a space that they can enjoy safely and if the lighting isn’t improved or buildings aren’t safe then residents can’t enjoy where they’re at, so I think it’s very important to have safe space for residents can enjoy all throughout the county,” Wood said.

There is no word yet on when these projects will begin.

