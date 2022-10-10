ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Police still searching for suspect after four shot over the weekend

By Riley Funk News-Press NOW
 3 days ago
Four people were hospitalized after being shot on Saturday in St. Joseph, and the suspect is still at large.

The St. Joseph Police Department said the incident occurred at around 11:40 p.m. Saturday.

St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph police identify victims in late Saturday night shooting

Three Kansas City area young men were wounded in a south St. Joseph shooting this past weekend. The St. Joseph Police Department identifies the victims as 18-year-old Donte Summers of Kansas City, Missouri; 19-year-old Jaylen Pouncil of Liberty; and Jakoby Thomas of Grandview – age unknown. Police say the three suffered wounds from a drive-by shooting shortly before midnight Saturday outside Mollus Hall, located at 300 Illinois Avenue.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph police respond to two shootings

St. Joseph police responded to two separate shooting calls Tuesday night. Police say they have little to go on in the first shooting, which took place around 9:30 last night in the 800 block of North 24th Street. No one is cooperating. Police report they have had phone contact with the likely target of the shooting and have a suspect in mind, but though there were several calls about the shooting, few people are talking.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
City
Saint Joseph, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Saint Joseph, MO
Crime & Safety
Bring Me The News

Man fatally shot in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood

A man died at a hospital after being shot in the Frogtown neighborhood of St. Paul Tuesday evening. Saint Paul police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Grotto St. N and Thomas Ave. W around 6:35 p.m., with officers arriving at the scene to find the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Isanti Co. sheriff: Alcohol and weather may have been factors in crash that killed 21-year-old driver

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 21-year-old driver is dead following a crash in Isanti County Tuesday evening.According to the Isanti County Sheriff's Office, the single-vehicle rollover crash was reported around 10:40 p.m. in the area of 249th Avenue and Verdin Street in Athens Township. Deputies arrived and found a single occupant, a 21-year-old man, trapped inside the crashed vehicle. Despite life-saving efforts from emergency responders, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say the motorist was traveling eastbound on 249th Avenue when it left the roadway. Both alcohol and weather may have been contributing factors, officials said. The crash is under investigation. 
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul police investigating homicide in Payne-Phalen neighborhood

ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police are investigating the city's 28th homicide of 2022.A body was discovered at about 12:30 p.m. Monday in the alley of the 1000 block of York Avenue East, in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.On Tuesday afternoon, police said the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 16-year-old Antwan C. Watson.They've taken a 16-year-old boy from St. Paul into custody; he was apprehended at about 10:20 a.m. near 5th and Minnesota Streets."This is a tragic, horrible incident. This neighborhood does not deserve this," Sgt. David  McCabe said. "I shudder to think that children coming home from school in the afternoon will stumble upon this crime scene."
SAINT PAUL, MN
kchi.com

St. Joseph Man Injured In Linn Co. Truck Crash

A truck crash in Linn County left a St. Joseph man with minor injuries Tuesday morning. State Troopers report the crash occurred at about 5:25 am on US 36, near the Marceline junction. According to the report, 37-year-old Getachew M Asefa was eastbound when he lost control in a curve on wet pavement and ran off the left side of the road, struck a guardrail, and his semi overturned. He was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield for treatment of minor injuries. He was wearing a safety belt.
LINN COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Two Teens Ejected in Rollover Crash Tuesday in Buchanan County

ST. JOSEPH, MO – Two teenagers were injured in an accident Tuesday morning in Buchanan County. Officers investigating the crash say the 15-year old driver from St. Joseph was fixing her hair and allowing her 15-year old passenger to control the vehicle from the passenger side. The passenger lost control of the vehicle and the driver overcorrected as she tried to regain control of the vehicle. The vehicle crossed the centerline and travelled off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned multiple times before coming to rest.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

St. Joseph woman charged with fraud in federal case

A St. Joseph woman was charged with four counts of fraud Wednesday in federal court. Brooke Stewart, 38, was charged with theft of government funds after filing false claims for unemployment benefits, using the names and personal information of incarcerated individuals in Missouri and elsewhere, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kinyradio.com

Anchor Point man with warrant out of Missouri arrested

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A man with an arrest warrant out of Missouri was arrested in Alaska Monday in Anchor Point. Monday at 10:50 in the morning, Alaska State Troopers in Anchor Point conducted a traffic stop near Mile 151 Sterling Highway for a moving violation. An investigation determined the...
ANCHOR POINT, AK
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joe truck Driver Hurt in Accident Near Marceline

A St. Joseph truck driver was left with minor injuries Tuesday morning when his semi ran off the road and overturned. Troop B of the Highway Patrol says 37-year-old St. Joseph resident Getachew M. Asefa was driving a 2016 Freightliner eastbound on U.S. Highway 36 a quarter-mile east of the Marceline junction when he lost control of the truck in a curve on the wet roadway.
MARCELINE, MO
Jersey Shore Online

Woman Dies In Fatal Route 9 Crash

LACEY – An 80-year-old woman died from injuries as a result of a car crash that occurred on Route 9 yesterday morning, police said. The crash took place around 10:55 a.m. in the area of Beach Boulevard in Forked River. According to police, the 80-year-old woman from Barnegat was driving a 2006 Hyundai Sonata north on Route 9 when her car crossed over the center line and into the southbound lane. She then collided head on with a 2016 Hino Model 268 truck, driven by 20-year-old Colin Jamison of Upper Freehold.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Bring Me The News

Driver killed in St. Paul crash Friday evening

Stock image. Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr (photo cropped) A driver was killed in a crash in St. Paul’s east side Friday evening. According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Ames Avenue and White Bear Avenue at around 7:10 p.m.
SAINT PAUL, MN
bulletin-news.com

Man charged with stealing cartload of goods from St. Paul Target

Prosecutors claim that a 29-year-old man bit a police officer multiple times before being apprehended after stealing a cartload of merchandise from a Target in St. Paul. In connection with the incident that occurred on Tuesday at Target, 2080 Ford Parkway, Damarcus Allen Rhen was charged on Thursday in Ramsey County District Court with felony fourth-degree assault of a peace officer.
SAINT PAUL, MN
