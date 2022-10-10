Read full article on original website
Walk-In Voter Registration For New Nevada Residents
The DMV is looking to make things easy for Nevada residents this election. No appointment is needed for those who are surrendering their out-of-state ID.
Outdoor Recreation partners launch Nevada Trail Finder
Nevada outdoor recreation partners are excited to announce the launch of Nevada Trail Finder, a free, web-based mapping resource designed to help Nevadans and visitors discover thousands of miles of trails across Nevada’s abundant public lands and waterways. This user-friendly, digital mapping platform provides detailed trail description pages allowing...
BLM and Northern Nevada Correctional Center saddle-started wild horse adoption a success
The Bureau of Land Management and the Nevada Department of Corrections – Silver State Industries conducted a saddle-started wild horse adoption event at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center on October 8, 2022. All available horses were successfully adopted at the event. Fifteen saddle-started wild horses from herd management areas...
Food Bank of Northern Nevada Announces New Produce on Wheels Locations
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is bringing their Produce On Wheels program to two new sites beginning in October of 2022. Produce On Wheels is a senior program focusing on providing access to healthy, nutritious foods that can often be out of reach for those on a fixed income.
Students Invited to 5th Annual Northern Nevada Construction Career Day
(October 11, 2022) This Friday, Oct. 14, a coalition of northern Nevada construction industry associations, trades and contracting companies will come together to host nearly 2,000 high school students from the Washoe County School District, home schoolers and charter schools for Construction Career Day. It's happening from 10 a.m. to...
Sparks Elementary School Teacher Awarded Nevada’s Teacher Of The Year
Connie Hall has been with the Washoe County School District for nearly 14 years. Hall will now represent Nevada at the National Teacher of the Year competition.
Rex Block to Blame for Warm Weather
Don’t put away your warm weather clothes just yet, temperatures will stay about five to ten degrees above average for at least the next several days. It will be a warm weekend with temperatures in the lower 80’s and plenty of sunshine. Cooler air moves in on Wednesday, with temperatures near 78 degrees. What is causing all of this warm, dry weather? It’s called a Rex Block and is common along the west coast, especially in the spring.
Marlette Lake Fall Colors
Here's a beautiful hike you can do from Spooner Lake to Marlette Lake. It's about 10 miles roundtrip, but you will see beautiful fall colors just a mile or two into the trail. Popular with mountain bikers and horse back riders the trail connects to the Flume Trail the goes down to Incline Village with amazing views of Lake Tahoe. Adventures with Jeff!
