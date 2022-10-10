ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

2news.com

Outdoor Recreation partners launch Nevada Trail Finder

Nevada outdoor recreation partners are excited to announce the launch of Nevada Trail Finder, a free, web-based mapping resource designed to help Nevadans and visitors discover thousands of miles of trails across Nevada’s abundant public lands and waterways. This user-friendly, digital mapping platform provides detailed trail description pages allowing...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Students Invited to 5th Annual Northern Nevada Construction Career Day

(October 11, 2022) This Friday, Oct. 14, a coalition of northern Nevada construction industry associations, trades and contracting companies will come together to host nearly 2,000 high school students from the Washoe County School District, home schoolers and charter schools for Construction Career Day. It's happening from 10 a.m. to...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Rex Block to Blame for Warm Weather

Don’t put away your warm weather clothes just yet, temperatures will stay about five to ten degrees above average for at least the next several days. It will be a warm weekend with temperatures in the lower 80’s and plenty of sunshine. Cooler air moves in on Wednesday, with temperatures near 78 degrees. What is causing all of this warm, dry weather? It’s called a Rex Block and is common along the west coast, especially in the spring.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Marlette Lake Fall Colors

Here's a beautiful hike you can do from Spooner Lake to Marlette Lake. It's about 10 miles roundtrip, but you will see beautiful fall colors just a mile or two into the trail. Popular with mountain bikers and horse back riders the trail connects to the Flume Trail the goes down to Incline Village with amazing views of Lake Tahoe. Adventures with Jeff!
TRAVEL

