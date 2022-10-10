ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple vehicles burglarized, firearms stolen in Salina

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
 3 days ago

SALINA ( KSNT ) – The Salina Police Department is warning locals to keep their vehicle doors and windows locked after a string of burglaries involving the theft of firearms.

According to the SPD, five vehicles were burglarized from Oct. 5-7. Most, if not all, of the vehicles involved in the thefts were unlocked. An undisclosed number of firearms were stolen during these incidents. Salina police say those guns on the street could potentially make the local community “less safe.”

Girl Scouts mourn loss of three killed in Kansas car crash

The SPD is asking for the public’s help in securing their belongings by making sure vehicles are locked when unattended. Some steps the SPD is encouraging people to follow to prevent future thefts include:

  • Removing your keys from the ignition and don’t store them in your car
  • Locking all doors
  • Closing all windows
  • Parking in a well-lit area
  • Removing all valuables including weapons, or lock valuables in the trunk of the car
KSNT News

KSNT News

