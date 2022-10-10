Read full article on original website
Related
corralescomment.com
Council Accepts Grants, Will Buy Gonzales Property
The Village Council is ready to move ahead with the purchase of the Gonzales property, but the title company requires one more signature by a relative; the title company is working to resolve the matter. The Village granted authority for the Village Administrator to sign on behalf of the Village so they can move forward with completing the purchase, all under Resolution 22-52.
ksfr.org
Santa Fe Governing Body Donates City-Owned Property To Habitat For Humanity
The Santa Fe Governing Body has voted to donate a parcel of land on Alto Street to Habitat for Humanity in hopes of spurring more in-fill affordable housing in the city. The parcel will be used for the construction of five affordable homes for income-qualified home buyers. Habitat uses volunteers...
Rio Grande Sun
City Councilors Push Off Voting On Panhandling Ordinance
Española City Council pushed off voting on approval of Panhandling Ordinance 2022-04 at the Tuesday meeting, this time due to revisions on the ordinance. A speaker who commented during the public comments portion of the meeting threatened a lawsuit if the city continued to pursue this resolution because he said it went against the first amendment.
Santa Fe residents express concerns over Christus St. Vincent expansion
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After more than an hour of debate of residents expressing concerns over a new cancer center expansion at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center city councilors voted 8-1, passing the amended expansion. Officials with the medical center say the 80,880-square-foot expansion of the hospital’s south-central corridor is a necessity amid growing […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A new low-income housing development is coming to Santa Fe next spring
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new low-income housing development is coming to Santa Fe next spring. This comes after the city council approved the donation of a city-owned lot, during Wednesday’s meeting. Right now, it is just weeds in the empty lot but in a couple of months, five families will get to call this […]
bernco.gov
BernCo Hires New MDC Chief
Bernalillo County Manager Julie Morgas Baca is announcing the hiring of Jason E. Jones as the new chief of the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC). “The county will continue to support and provide a safe and secure facility for our staff and inmates with Chief Jones at the helm,” says Bernalillo County Manager Julie Morgas Baca. “He brings a strong work ethic, a wealth of experience and the determination and drive to ensure that MDC and its great staff succeed and flourish.”
rrobserver.com
2022 Sandoval County Candidates: Jesse Casuas
As the election grows near, voters want to know about the candidates. Over the next months the Observer will be posting Q and As as responses come in. These are the candidates in Sandoval County. Jesse Casaus (D), candidate for Sandoval County Sheriff. Observer: What is your background in politics,...
ladailypost.com
On The Job In Los Alamos: Dr. Seth Felic And Staff
On the job in Los Alamos Thursday at Foot & Ankle Specialists is Dr. Seth Felic with his staff, front row from left, Front Office Co-coordinators Paula Jaramillo and Alexis Duarte and Medical Assistant Lucretia Lucero and back row from left, Medical Assistant Antoinette Lucero, Dr. Felic and Office Manager Lara Black. ‘I’ve worked for other medical practices and in working for Dr. Felic I’ve gained more hands-on experience and now realize how important foot health is … I admire how Dr. Felic is really great in the way he treats his patients,’ Black said. Dr. Felic explained that he chose to specialize in the field of feet and ankle medicine because, ‘For a lot of patients it’s almost instant impact for pain relief or improvement in their walking functions.’ Foot & Ankle Specialists treat everything from high school sports injuries and diabetic foot conditions to reconstructive surgical procedures and everything in between. Some of the common conditions treated include bunions, athlete’s foot, heel pain and warts. Foot & Ankle Specialists is in Ste. 156 at Los Alamos Medical Center, 3917 West Road. For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit www.newmexicofootspecialists.com or call 505.365.1503. Photo by Carol A. Clark.ladailypost.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Feds issue new indictment, tougher charges in Renezmae Calzada murder case
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing a 5-year old Española girl is facing new, tougher charges just weeks after rejecting a plea deal. Federal prosecutors have also outlined a new timeline of events in the 2019 murder of Renezmae Calzada. Malcolm Torres, 29, is now facing charges including first-degree murder, second-degree murder of […]
Family of Taos shooting victims speak out, ask for justice
TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) — The family of the victims of a shooting in Taos last week that left a woman dead and her 19-year-old son in critical condition have angry words for the boys who police say are behind the attack. They're also left with a lot of unanswered questions.
Rio Grande Sun
Dale Alan Abrams
It is with great sadness that Dale Alan Abrams lost his final battle with Alzheimer’s, Lewy body dementia, and Parkinson’s on July 14, 2022 after a stroke. He was 76 years old. Dale was born on July 31, 1945 in Floral Park, New York to Joseph Abrams and...
Nonprofit buys old Las Vegas synagogue
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico nonprofit is now the owner of a building in Las Vegas that was originally a synagogue in the 1800s. The Las Vegas Jewish Community Inc. nonprofit bought the building for $352,000 from the Archdiocese of Santa Fe. Lewis Terr, a legal advisor for the organization, says they raised that […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ladailypost.com
Hungry Bear Rips Portion Of Lid Off Cart Near Urban Park
This bear-proof roll cart spotted this morning in front of a residence on 41st Street near Urban Park in Los Alamos managed to hold together despite the determined efforts of a hungry bear. Photo by Minette McWilliams.
losalamosreporter.com
Wedding Announcement: Branden Trujillo And Allayna Lance
Branden Trujillo and Allayna Lance were married September 24, 2022 at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Jemez Springs. The bride is the daughter of Patrick and Camilla Lance and the groom is the son of Ona Maestas Trujillo. Allayna is a Dental Assistant with High Mesa Dental Arts in White Rock and Branden works for Los Alamos National Laboratory. Courtesy photo.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Santa Fe 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Santa Fe 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Santa Fe, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Santa Fe as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
Rio Grande Sun
Lorraine Jane Baca Gallegos
Lorraine Baca Gallegos, age 94, passed peacefully in her sleep on September 29th, 2022. She was born on October 19th, 1927 in Anton Chico, NM and raised in Las Vegas, NM. She graduated from Las Vegas High, attended Highlands University, and began her career at Los Alamos National Laboratory with the Atomic Energy Commission. She also worked for the Espanola Public Schools as a Nursing Assistant, culminating in a long career with New Mexico State Police District 7 in Espanola as a dispatcher/supervisor, then transferred to District 5 in Albuquerque until her retirement.
Mountain lion seen outside Chama hotel
CHAMA, N.M. (KRQE) – A mountain lion was recently spotted outside a hotel in Chama. Tirzio Lopez, a state game commissioner from Santa Fe, sent KRQE a photo showing the large cat behind the Cumbres Suites. It found a shady spot underneath a tree. KRQE reached out to the Game and Fish Department to see if […]
losalamosreporter.com
Bob’s Bodacious BBQ To Hold Second And Last Freezer Sale Of Bagged Meat And Sauces Wednesday
Bob’s Bodacious BBQ will be having our last freezer sale on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 5-7 p.m. or until we sell out. We will have pulled pork, brisket, smoked sausage, and baby back ribs. Items will be sold per pound at menu price. We will also have our BBQ sauces available, selling those in 16oz containers for $5 each (original spicy, sweet, vinegar). We are freezing in smaller weight bags (2-3 pounds on most) and suggest you bring a sturdy bag as the paper and plastic may not hold up too well!
rrobserver.com
Del Taco coming to Bernalillo; Starbucks is already open
A Del Taco restaurant is coming soon to Bernalillo on US 550. The location is set to open on November 2 and is located near Starbucks and Twisters. The building used to house a Pizza 9, but it closed down. The store still needs a full staff, according to its...
The Legend of the Loretto Staircase: Who Was its Mysterious Builder?
The Loretto Staircase --Photo by K. Mitch Hodge on Unsplash. The Loretto Staircase remains a mysterious tourist attraction to the present day. According to Wikipedia.com, the Loretto Staircase was constructed sometime between 1877 and 1881, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, its builder may forever remain shrouded in mystery. According to the legend, the sisters of the Loretto Chapel initially commissioned the staircase for their girls’ academy in 1873.
Comments / 1