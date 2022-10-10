Read full article on original website
Only On 8: Family of man killed in suspected DUI crash calls for stricter laws in Nevada
The family of a man killed in a suspected DUI crash last month spoke exclusively with 8 News Now, pushing for more to be done to prevent similar situations. "He loved everybody," Felicity Carter said of her late uncle, Lenny Carella. "He loved life." Carter, remembering what she loved about Carella, spoke to 8 News Now about who he was as a person. "Those memories, we are so grateful that we have," she recalled. "Those last happy moments." The 71-year-old man suddenly lost his life on September 17, when police said he was hit by an impaired driver down the street from his home near Decatur Boulevard and Gowan Road. "This didn't just impact one person," Carter said of the crash. "This impacted several lives."
Las Vegas valley 'water cops' crackdown on water waste violators
During a time when our water levels are so low the Las Vegas Valley Water District's top priority is to help us conserve water and crack down on violators.
Elko Daily Free Press
Marijuana crop worth $7.8 million confiscated in rural Nevada
CARSON CITY – Thousands of pounds of marijuana being grown at a remote rural Nevada site have been confiscated, and authorities say the crop was worth more than $7.8 million. The operation in September “resulted in the eradication of approximately 8,784 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $7,808,000,” reported...
2news.com
Nye County Responds to ACLU Lawsuit Over Hand-Counting Ballot Plan
The ACLU’s Nevada chapter filed a lawsuit Tuesday against a rural Nevada county and its interim clerk to stop the implementation of the county’s new hand-counting process, which was spurred by false claims of election fraud. The process entails hand-counting all paper ballots alongside a machine tabulator. The...
2news.com
Food Bank of Northern Nevada Announces New Produce on Wheels Locations
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is bringing their Produce On Wheels program to two new sites beginning in October of 2022. Produce On Wheels is a senior program focusing on providing access to healthy, nutritious foods that can often be out of reach for those on a fixed income.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada announces new home care funding; minimum wage increase for field
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced an increase in home care funding, as well as a $15 minimum wage for caregivers as part of his budget. Under the new budget, the Medicaid reimbursement would change from $17.56 an hour to $25 an hour. Currently, the median wage for Nevada’s 13,000 home care workers is $11 an hour, decreasing over the last decade when adjusted for inflation.
2news.com
NDOT to Launch New 511 Nevada Travel Info System
On Wednesday, the Nevada Department of Transportation will launch an updated 511 travel information system for highways. The service will still allow people to call 511 toll-free or go online to nvroads.com for road conditions, traffic cameras, weather updates, road closures and construction information. Some new updates will include:. *...
A ‘little’ relief for Las Vegas valley renters: Monthly average price down, vacancies up
Rental prices are down and vacancy rates are up -- both slightly --according to a report released by the Nevada State Apartment Association.
2news.com
BLM and Northern Nevada Correctional Center saddle-started wild horse adoption a success
The Bureau of Land Management and the Nevada Department of Corrections – Silver State Industries conducted a saddle-started wild horse adoption event at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center on October 8, 2022. All available horses were successfully adopted at the event. Fifteen saddle-started wild horses from herd management areas...
aspenpublicradio.org
A West-wide electricity market would be a boon for Nevada, study finds
Many other parts of the country have shared electric grids known as a regional transmission organization, or RTO. They allow electric utilities across multiple states to share energy resources. A report published in July showed that creating an RTO that includes all 11 Western states would bring a huge number of jobs while lowering energy costs.
Gun safety organization launches $3.6 million ad campaign targeting Lombardo
The country’s largest gun safety advocacy organization is jumping into Nevada’s 2022 gubernatorial election with a $3.6 million media campaign attacking Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. The post Gun safety organization launches $3.6 million ad campaign targeting Lombardo appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
sparkstrib.com
Nevada cannabis industry sees $965 million in annual sales, transmits $147 million to education
Despite a slight year-to-year dip, Nevada’s legal cannabis industry still reported nearly $1 billion in taxable sales over the last fiscal year, with a sizable chunk transferred to the state’s education budget. This fiscal year’s $965 million in taxable funds is about a 4 percent decrease from the...
2news.com
Outdoor Recreation partners launch Nevada Trail Finder
Nevada outdoor recreation partners are excited to announce the launch of Nevada Trail Finder, a free, web-based mapping resource designed to help Nevadans and visitors discover thousands of miles of trails across Nevada’s abundant public lands and waterways. This user-friendly, digital mapping platform provides detailed trail description pages allowing...
vegas24seven.com
Getaway with a StaCation at Station Casinos
Have a Nevada ID to your name? Locals receive our best available rates and waived resort fees by clicking here. Ends: 12/29/22 9:59 PM (Pacific Time Zone). Stay now through December 29, 2022 (Blackout dates apply) *Nevada ID required. ** See terms and conditions for details. California Residents Getaway at...
2news.com
DMV Offering Walk-in Voter Registration for New Nevada Residents
New Nevada residents can now transfer their out-of-state driver license or ID and apply for voter registration without an appointment at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles. DMV’s metro offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas and Reno will serve new residents as walk-in customers from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30...
2news.com
Four Attorneys and Two Judges Apply to Fill Empty Nevada Supreme Court Seat
Chief Justice Ron Parraguirre announced Monday afternoon the Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection has received six applications from individuals who wish to fill the judicial opening in Seat F of the Nevada Supreme Court. This judicial selection will fill the seat made available by the retirement of the Honorable Abbi...
Fight breaks out between 20 inmates at Nevada prison, NDOC says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fight broke out between about 20 inmates at High Desert State Prison on Sunday night, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections. The fight broke out around 6:13 p.m. and was contained two minutes later, according to NDOC. Offenders were evaluated, treated, and placed back in their cells by 7:30 […]
nevadacurrent.com
Nevada second in September foreclosure filings
Nevada is second only to Illinois in the number of mortgage defaults filed last month. In Illinois, one of every 1,959 housing units is in a stage of the foreclosure process, and in Nevada one in every 2,473 units in default, according to ATTOM, a real estate data and marketing research firm.
KOLO TV Reno
More than $100 million approved for Nevada small businesses
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Treasury has approved $112.9 million for Nevada’s State Small Business Credit Initiative. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, which President Biden signed into law in March of 2021. Nevada will receive an initial tranche of $35 million. “This level of...
Elko Daily Free Press
Jim Hartman: Nevada’s Question No. 3 — A reluctant ‘No’
Question 3 on the Nevada general election ballot in is an initiative that, if enacted, would eliminate partisan primaries and establish an open primary election and a top-five “ranked-choice” voting general election. All candidates for U.S. Congressional, Nevada state constitutional offices and State Legislator elections and all voters...
