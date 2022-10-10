ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

8 News Now

Only On 8: Family of man killed in suspected DUI crash calls for stricter laws in Nevada

The family of a man killed in a suspected DUI crash last month spoke exclusively with 8 News Now, pushing for more to be done to prevent similar situations. "He loved everybody," Felicity Carter said of her late uncle, Lenny Carella. "He loved life." Carter, remembering what she loved about Carella, spoke to 8 News Now about who he was as a person. "Those memories, we are so grateful that we have," she recalled. "Those last happy moments." The 71-year-old man suddenly lost his life on September 17, when police said he was hit by an impaired driver down the street from his home near Decatur Boulevard and Gowan Road. "This didn't just impact one person," Carter said of the crash. "This impacted several lives."
LAS VEGAS, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Marijuana crop worth $7.8 million confiscated in rural Nevada

CARSON CITY – Thousands of pounds of marijuana being grown at a remote rural Nevada site have been confiscated, and authorities say the crop was worth more than $7.8 million. The operation in September “resulted in the eradication of approximately 8,784 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $7,808,000,” reported...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Nye County Responds to ACLU Lawsuit Over Hand-Counting Ballot Plan

The ACLU’s Nevada chapter filed a lawsuit Tuesday against a rural Nevada county and its interim clerk to stop the implementation of the county’s new hand-counting process, which was spurred by false claims of election fraud. The process entails hand-counting all paper ballots alongside a machine tabulator. The...
NYE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada announces new home care funding; minimum wage increase for field

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced an increase in home care funding, as well as a $15 minimum wage for caregivers as part of his budget. Under the new budget, the Medicaid reimbursement would change from $17.56 an hour to $25 an hour. Currently, the median wage for Nevada’s 13,000 home care workers is $11 an hour, decreasing over the last decade when adjusted for inflation.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

NDOT to Launch New 511 Nevada Travel Info System

On Wednesday, the Nevada Department of Transportation will launch an updated 511 travel information system for highways. The service will still allow people to call 511 toll-free or go online to nvroads.com for road conditions, traffic cameras, weather updates, road closures and construction information. Some new updates will include:. *...
NEVADA STATE
aspenpublicradio.org

A West-wide electricity market would be a boon for Nevada, study finds

Many other parts of the country have shared electric grids known as a regional transmission organization, or RTO. They allow electric utilities across multiple states to share energy resources. A report published in July showed that creating an RTO that includes all 11 Western states would bring a huge number of jobs while lowering energy costs.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Outdoor Recreation partners launch Nevada Trail Finder

Nevada outdoor recreation partners are excited to announce the launch of Nevada Trail Finder, a free, web-based mapping resource designed to help Nevadans and visitors discover thousands of miles of trails across Nevada’s abundant public lands and waterways. This user-friendly, digital mapping platform provides detailed trail description pages allowing...
NEVADA STATE
vegas24seven.com

Getaway with a StaCation at Station Casinos

Have a Nevada ID to your name? Locals receive our best available rates and waived resort fees by clicking here. Ends: 12/29/22 9:59 PM (Pacific Time Zone). Stay now through December 29, 2022 (Blackout dates apply) *Nevada ID required. ** See terms and conditions for details. California Residents Getaway at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

DMV Offering Walk-in Voter Registration for New Nevada Residents

New Nevada residents can now transfer their out-of-state driver license or ID and apply for voter registration without an appointment at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles. DMV’s metro offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas and Reno will serve new residents as walk-in customers from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Four Attorneys and Two Judges Apply to Fill Empty Nevada Supreme Court Seat

Chief Justice Ron Parraguirre announced Monday afternoon the Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection has received six applications from individuals who wish to fill the judicial opening in Seat F of the Nevada Supreme Court. This judicial selection will fill the seat made available by the retirement of the Honorable Abbi...
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

Fight breaks out between 20 inmates at Nevada prison, NDOC says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fight broke out between about 20 inmates at High Desert State Prison on Sunday night, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections. The fight broke out around 6:13 p.m. and was contained two minutes later, according to NDOC. Offenders were evaluated, treated, and placed back in their cells by 7:30 […]
NEVADA STATE
nevadacurrent.com

Nevada second in September foreclosure filings

Nevada is second only to Illinois in the number of mortgage defaults filed last month. In Illinois, one of every 1,959 housing units is in a stage of the foreclosure process, and in Nevada one in every 2,473 units in default, according to ATTOM, a real estate data and marketing research firm.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

More than $100 million approved for Nevada small businesses

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Treasury has approved $112.9 million for Nevada’s State Small Business Credit Initiative. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, which President Biden signed into law in March of 2021. Nevada will receive an initial tranche of $35 million. “This level of...
NEVADA STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Jim Hartman: Nevada’s Question No. 3 — A reluctant ‘No’

Question 3 on the Nevada general election ballot in is an initiative that, if enacted, would eliminate partisan primaries and establish an open primary election and a top-five “ranked-choice” voting general election. All candidates for U.S. Congressional, Nevada state constitutional offices and State Legislator elections and all voters...
NEVADA STATE

