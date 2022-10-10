ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans Saints injury report has Taysom Hill, Marshon Lattimore, Olave, Michael Thomas

The New Orleans Saints have some key personnel - including leading rusher Taysom Hill and leading receiver Chris Olave - on their injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in addition to starting quarterback Jameis Winston. Receivers Deonte Harty (foot), Jarvis Landry (ankle) and Michael Thomas (foot), cornerback Marshon Lattimore...
Lions hoping healthy running game can help salvage season

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions are 1-4 with one of the worst defenses in the league and Jared Goff is too mistake-prone to save them. If coach Dan Campbell’s team — which has a bye this week — is going to salvage anything out of yet another poor start, it's going to be the running game that makes it happen.
