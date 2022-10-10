Read full article on original website
A former Saints’ star is recruiting a former All-Pro player to New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints may be in the market for another wide receiver this season at some point. Unfortunately, a reunion with former Saints’ star wideout Lance Moore sounds unlikely. On the bright side, it sounds like Moore has joined the recruiting of Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham Jr. probably...
New Orleans Saints injury report has Taysom Hill, Marshon Lattimore, Olave, Michael Thomas
The New Orleans Saints have some key personnel - including leading rusher Taysom Hill and leading receiver Chris Olave - on their injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in addition to starting quarterback Jameis Winston. Receivers Deonte Harty (foot), Jarvis Landry (ankle) and Michael Thomas (foot), cornerback Marshon Lattimore...
How would Sean Payton tell Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara to hold the rock?
Former New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton may no longer be coaching an NFL team, but that does not mean he stopped coaching players. "You have me throwing pillows at the screen," Payton said as he picked up the chair cushion on the Up and Adams Show. Can't see...
Lions hoping healthy running game can help salvage season
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions are 1-4 with one of the worst defenses in the league and Jared Goff is too mistake-prone to save them. If coach Dan Campbell’s team — which has a bye this week — is going to salvage anything out of yet another poor start, it's going to be the running game that makes it happen.
Microscope Should Be on Saints' Dennis Allen and Coaches Heading into a Critical Stretch
New Orleans coach Dennis Allen and his staff have had an up-and-down start to 2022. Here's how they've fared so far and why we should be encouraged as the Saints enter a pivotal stretch of the season.
