wrestlinginc.com
A Major Injury Forced Becky Lynch Out Of Wrestling For Seven Years
Becky Lynch has been on an entirely different level since WWE SummerSlam in 2019. The era of "The Man" began with an attack on Charlotte Flair following a pinfall loss in a match between her, Flair, and Carmella for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Shortly thereafter, fans began to rally around Lynch more and more, ultimately leading to an incredible two-plus year stretch.
PWMania
Liv Morgan Reunites With Former WWE Star at Movie Premiere (Video)
Liv Morgan reunited with CJ Perry (a.k.a. Lana) at the recent screening of “Halloween Kills,” which hits theatres and Peacock on Friday. Morgan had photos shot by herself and with Perry, who has shared red-carpet videos on social media. Perry posted on Twitter:. “@YaOnlyLivvOnce is the prettiest human...
wrestlinginc.com
Brock Lesnar Returns To Raw And Attacks Top WWE Star
Brock Lesnar returned to WWE programming on the October 10 season premiere episode of "Raw." Lesnar made a surprise entrance before Seth Rollins could make his way to the ring for his scheduled title match against United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Lesnar confronted Lashley in the ring and attacked him after a few words, possibly setting up a match between the two for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in November.
PWMania
Another Former WWE Star Possibly Returning Soon
Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Braun Strowman, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and Johnny Gargano have all returned to WWE after Triple H succeeded as the company’s head of creative. As previously reported, WWE has considered bringing back other names, including Jonah, formerly known in WWE as...
PWMania
Jim Ross Asked if He Would Return to WWE if Given the Chance
WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Jim Ross answered fan questions on a “Q & A” edition of Grilling Jr on AdFreeShows.com. Ross was asked for his thoughts on Triple H’s performance in WWE:. “I think that he’s doing fine. There’s a reset in the deck...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Creating New Tag Team With Unlikely Partners
WWE has a lot of people on their roster that they could put in a team. Now, we have one more partnership forming. R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin are veterans of the WWE locker room. The two stars have crossed paths in the ring on numerous occasions. Now, they have formed an alliance.
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Opens Up About His Relationship With Roman Reigns and His Main Roster Debut
Bloodline member Solo Sikoa recently spoke with The Ringer Wrestling Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Sikoa commented on whether he ever imagined his debut would be in such a big spot with his cousins:. “No, it was out of the blue. It...
PWMania
Jake Roberts to Bret Hart: “You Got What You Deserved in Montreal”
On the latest episode of his podcast, “DDP Snake Pit,” Jake Roberts discussed the Montreal Screwjob. During the Montreal Screwjob that took place at the Survivor Series pay-per-view event in 1997, Vince McMahon struck the bell while Shawn Michaels held Bret Hart in the Sharpshooter hold. It was planned in advance for Michaels to win the WWE Title while Hart was preparing to leave for WCW.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Raw Star Says “I’m Done”
One star of the Raw brand has stated simply “I’m done” as they release a video where they air their frustrations and vow that they won’t be kept down. Mustafa Ali has had something of a stop-start career in WWE to date. A standout of the company’s cruiserweight division at the time, Ali was moved to SmackDown in 2018 where he instantly made a splash sharing the ring with some of the brand’s biggest names such as AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan.
411mania.com
WWE News: Candice LeRae Beats Bayley on Raw, Johnny Gargano Defeats Austin Theory
– Candice LeRae picked up a huge win on WWE Raw, defeating Bayley on the season premiere. LeRae faced the Damage CTRL leader on tonight’s show and countered a Rose Plant into an inside cradle for the win. Damage CTRL attacked LeRae after and then assaulted Bianca Belair when she came out for the save.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Champion Says He Can’t Even Talk To The New WWE Regime
It’s been years since fans have seen Alberto Del Rio make an appearance on WWE programming as he last parted ways with the company in 2016. Since then the former WWE Champion has openly stated that he would like to return, but it doesn’t seem that a return for Alberto is in the plans at the moment.
PWMania
Dakota Kai Reveals Who She Would Like to See Added to Damage CTRL
WWE star Dakota Kai recently spoke on Out Of Character With Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Kai was asked who else would she like to see in Damage CTRL:. “Alba Fyre. I think she would be such a good addition....
411mania.com
Nate Diaz Posts Photo With WWE’s Triple H & Stephanie McMahon
– In a post on his Instagram account, UFC fighter Nate Diaz shared a photo of him together with WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon and her husband, WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H. In the caption, he wrote, “We’ll see what’s bout to happen next,” possibly teasing some future involvement with WWE. You can see his Instagram post below.
UFC・
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey on How WWE Is Booking Her as a Heel
– During a recent gameplay livestream on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey critiqued the segment on WWE SmackDown on Sept. 30 where Liv Morgan attacked her from behind after her match. Rousey stated on the segment (via WrestlingInc.com), “I feel like that’s a double standard that everybody else gets to...
wrestlinginc.com
Former ROH Titleholders Reportedly Backstage At WWE Raw
Earlier this year at Ring of Honor's Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, The Righteous (Vincent, Bateman, and Dutch) dropped their ROH Six Man Tag Team Championship to Dalton Castle and The Boys. Since then, each Righteous member has gone on do to their own thing. Vincent has been seen in Impact Wrestling recently as a part of the Honor No More faction. Bateman has wrestled across the indies. Meanwhile, Dutch has not wrestled a match in over two months. With the news breaking that Vincent, along with fellow Honor No More members Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis-Bennett, coming to the end of their Impact run, a new interesting story has come to light.
411mania.com
IRS Reacts To The Return of Bray Wyatt
In a post on Twitter, IRS (Mike Rotunda) reacted to the recent WWE return of Bray Wyatt at the Extreme Rules PPV. He wrote: “Great to see my son back in WWE, but nobody is safe come April,” Rotunda wrote. “Better have those taxes in order Bray! #PayUp.”
stillrealtous.com
WWE Wrestler Accused Of Stealing Move From AEW Star
This week’s episode of NXT featured The Dyad vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen in a triple threat match to determine the number one contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championship. At one point during the match Josh Briggs was on outside of the ring with Malik Blade and he pushed Blade into the ring ropes then hit him with a lariat as he bounced off. Booker T noted that he hasn’t seen anything like that in his 32 years in the business and apparently the move didn’t go over too well with AEW star JD Drake.
wrestlinginc.com
Finn Bálor Makes Bold Claim About Dominik Mysterio's Future
Since joining The Judgment Day, Finn Bálor's presentation to the WWE Universe has been noticeably different. Those changes have come with additional responsibility, as well, with Bálor tasked with helping the recently-turned Dominik Mysterio adjust to life as a heel. While turning on his father, wrestling legend Rey Mysterio, has resulted in many fans turning on Dom, Bálor believes he knows the real reason behind the fans' betrayal.
wrestlinginc.com
Sonya Deville Shocks WWE NXT With Surprise Attack
"WWE SmackDown" star Sonya Deville shocked fans when she attacked Alba Fyre during Tuesday night's episode of "NXT." After Fyre won her match against Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne, she was attacked by Deville, who was hiding in the crowd. It didn't take long for Jayne and her tag team partner Gigi Dolin to join in the attack. The segment ended with the trio smashing the former "NXT UK" Women's Champion through the announcer's table with a triple powerbomb.
411mania.com
Nyla Rose Continues To Taunt Jade Cargill Over Stolen TBS Title
In a post on Twitter, Nyla Rose taunted the AEW TBS champion Jade Cargill after stealing her belt on last week’s Rampage. Rose has been claiming she is now the champion. @ShopAEW @aew now run me that shirt!!! @VickieGuerrero @MarinaShafir #viciousvixens #VV”
