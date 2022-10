Johnson played 15 snaps on special teams in the Browns' 30-28 loss to the Chargers in Week 5. The Browns have kept Johnson under wraps the first five games of the season, making him inactive the first three weeks and limiting him mostly to special-teams work in Weeks 4 and 5. He hasn't been deployed as a return man on special teams either, despite Jerome Ford (ankle) being added to injured reserve. Cleveland's backfield duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have been dominant through five games, so Johnson has no clear path to playing on offense at this time.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO