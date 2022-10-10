ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Connecticut

Sony and Honda Plan to Start U.S. Deliveries of Their Electric Vehicle in 2026

Sony Honda Mobility aims to start taking pre-orders for its vehicle in the first half of 2025. SHM says it will look to explore "new entertainment possibilities through digital innovations such as the metaverse." According to the International Energy Agency, electric vehicle sales are on course to hit an all-time...
BUSINESS
NBC Connecticut

A Shift in Global Energy Demand Could Be Coming This Winter

Following a summer of cooling prices, oil is back in focus as an inflation issue. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reached $92 a barrel on Sunday, up from $77 just two weeks prior. In the exchange-traded fund space, the VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) has risen 36% this year. The fund...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC Connecticut

Tether, World's Biggest Stablecoin, Cuts Its Commercial Paper Holdings to Zero

Tether, the world's largest stablecoin, has slashed back its commercial paper holdings to zero, replacing them with U.S. Treasury bills instead, according to a blog post. The popular U.S.-dollar pegged cryptocurrency said the move is part of tether's "ongoing efforts to increase transparency" and back its tokens with "the most secure reserves in the market."
MARKETS
NBC Connecticut

Amazon Executives Overseeing Alexa, Hardware Group Depart the Company

Amazon has lost two high-profile executives, Tom Taylor and Gregg Zehr, the company confirmed. Both executives spent well over a decade at Amazon. Their departures add to a recent exodus of top talent at the company. Amazon has lost two high-profile executives who helped oversee the company's hardware efforts. Gregg...
BUSINESS
NBC Connecticut

Xi Wanted China to Be at the Tech Frontier. 5 Years on, Tensions With the U.S. Have Dented That Goal

Xi Jinping once declared China should "prioritize innovation" in "cutting-edge frontier technologies, modern engineering technologies, and disruptive technologies." Five years on, at the Communist Party of China's 20th National Congress, Xi will take stock of China's achievements in science and technology, which have yielded mixed results. The global reality for...
POLITICS
NBC Connecticut

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Delta, Walgreens, Applied Materials and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Delta Air Lines (DAL) – The airline's stock rose 3.9% in the premarket on the strength of an upbeat current-quarter forecast as travel demand continues to rebound. For its most recent quarter, Delta earned an adjusted $1.51 per share, a number that was 2 cents below consensus but included a 3-cent impact from the effects of Hurricane Ian.
STOCKS
NBC Connecticut

Bitcoin Recovers Above $19,000 After Finding a New Low for the Month

Cryptocurrency prices rebounded Thursday after sliding to new October lows following the release of a key U.S. inflation reading that came in hotter than expected. The price of bitcoin was last higher by 1.3% at $19,388.89 and ether lost 0.7% to trade at $1,289.20, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier in the day they fell as low as $18,201.00 and $1,192.80, respectively.
STOCKS
NBC Connecticut

White House Is Pushing Ahead Research to Cool Earth by Reflecting Back Sunlight

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy is coordinating a five-year research plan to study ways of modifying the amount of sunlight that reaches the Earth in order to temporarily temper the effects of global warming. There are several kinds of sunlight-reflection technology being considered, including stratospheric aerosol...
POTUS
NBC Connecticut

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Investors have a lot of numbers to chew on this morning. The consumer price index, a measure of inflation, came in hotter than expected. That report followed Wednesday's producer price index, which also came in higher than projected. Earnings are picking up, too. Delta Airlines reported Thursday morning, as did Walgreens and Domino's. (See more on Delta below.) Markets are coming off a subdued day for trading, as all three major U.S. indices fell slightly Wednesday. Futures fell sharply Thursday morning after the inflation report. Read live market updates here.
STOCKS
NBC Connecticut

New Zealand Plans to Tax Emissions From Livestock Burps and Dung

New Zealand's government says revenue from the levy would be "recycled back into [the] agriculture sector through new technology, research and incentive payments to farmers." Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says plans are "an important step forward in New Zealand's transition to a low emissions future." Agriculture plays a major role...
AGRICULTURE

