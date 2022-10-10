Read full article on original website
Sony and Honda Plan to Start U.S. Deliveries of Their Electric Vehicle in 2026
Sony Honda Mobility aims to start taking pre-orders for its vehicle in the first half of 2025. SHM says it will look to explore "new entertainment possibilities through digital innovations such as the metaverse." According to the International Energy Agency, electric vehicle sales are on course to hit an all-time...
A Shift in Global Energy Demand Could Be Coming This Winter
Following a summer of cooling prices, oil is back in focus as an inflation issue. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reached $92 a barrel on Sunday, up from $77 just two weeks prior. In the exchange-traded fund space, the VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) has risen 36% this year. The fund...
How Palantir's Tech-Based Patriotism and Politics Grew Into a Multi-Billion Dollar Company
Palantir, more than any other tech startup of the last few decades, has been closely tied to government work, often secretive in nature. Its CEO Alex Karp, who founded the company with Peter Thiel, is an outspoken patriot and advocate for the use of technology in national defense. The CIA...
Tether, World's Biggest Stablecoin, Cuts Its Commercial Paper Holdings to Zero
Tether, the world's largest stablecoin, has slashed back its commercial paper holdings to zero, replacing them with U.S. Treasury bills instead, according to a blog post. The popular U.S.-dollar pegged cryptocurrency said the move is part of tether's "ongoing efforts to increase transparency" and back its tokens with "the most secure reserves in the market."
Amazon Executives Overseeing Alexa, Hardware Group Depart the Company
Amazon has lost two high-profile executives, Tom Taylor and Gregg Zehr, the company confirmed. Both executives spent well over a decade at Amazon. Their departures add to a recent exodus of top talent at the company. Amazon has lost two high-profile executives who helped oversee the company's hardware efforts. Gregg...
British Pound Jumps on Reports UK Government May Reverse Parts of Its Tax-Cutting Proposals
LONDON — Sterling jumped against the U.S. dollar on Thursday following multiple reports that the British government is in talks to scrap parts of its unfunded package of tax cuts. The British pound traded 2% higher at $1.1319 during late afternoon deals in London, after briefly paring gains on...
Xi Wanted China to Be at the Tech Frontier. 5 Years on, Tensions With the U.S. Have Dented That Goal
Xi Jinping once declared China should "prioritize innovation" in "cutting-edge frontier technologies, modern engineering technologies, and disruptive technologies." Five years on, at the Communist Party of China's 20th National Congress, Xi will take stock of China's achievements in science and technology, which have yielded mixed results. The global reality for...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Delta, Walgreens, Applied Materials and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Delta Air Lines (DAL) – The airline's stock rose 3.9% in the premarket on the strength of an upbeat current-quarter forecast as travel demand continues to rebound. For its most recent quarter, Delta earned an adjusted $1.51 per share, a number that was 2 cents below consensus but included a 3-cent impact from the effects of Hurricane Ian.
Biden Administration Asked Saudi Arabia to Postpone OPEC Decision by a Month, Saudis Say
The Biden administration asked Saudi Arabia, the de-facto leader of oil producer group OPEC, to delay its decision on oil output by a month, the kingdom said in a statement. Notably, Biden's request would have delayed the decision until after the U.S. midterm elections. In a statement, the Saudi government...
Bitcoin Recovers Above $19,000 After Finding a New Low for the Month
Cryptocurrency prices rebounded Thursday after sliding to new October lows following the release of a key U.S. inflation reading that came in hotter than expected. The price of bitcoin was last higher by 1.3% at $19,388.89 and ether lost 0.7% to trade at $1,289.20, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier in the day they fell as low as $18,201.00 and $1,192.80, respectively.
White House Is Pushing Ahead Research to Cool Earth by Reflecting Back Sunlight
The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy is coordinating a five-year research plan to study ways of modifying the amount of sunlight that reaches the Earth in order to temporarily temper the effects of global warming. There are several kinds of sunlight-reflection technology being considered, including stratospheric aerosol...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Investors have a lot of numbers to chew on this morning. The consumer price index, a measure of inflation, came in hotter than expected. That report followed Wednesday's producer price index, which also came in higher than projected. Earnings are picking up, too. Delta Airlines reported Thursday morning, as did Walgreens and Domino's. (See more on Delta below.) Markets are coming off a subdued day for trading, as all three major U.S. indices fell slightly Wednesday. Futures fell sharply Thursday morning after the inflation report. Read live market updates here.
New Zealand Plans to Tax Emissions From Livestock Burps and Dung
New Zealand's government says revenue from the levy would be "recycled back into [the] agriculture sector through new technology, research and incentive payments to farmers." Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says plans are "an important step forward in New Zealand's transition to a low emissions future." Agriculture plays a major role...
Elon Musk is under federal investigations, Twitter says in court filing
WILMINGTON, Del., Oct 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk is being investigated by federal authorities over his conduct in his $44 billion takeover deal for Twitter Inc (TWTR.N), the social media company said in a court filing released on Thursday.
