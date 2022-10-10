ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Football
Sports
Cleveland.com

Browns new LB Deion Jones designated for return from injured reserve

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns should have some help at linebacker on Sunday when Bill Belichick tries to exploit the holes in their running game. New linebacker Deion Jones, acquired in a trade Monday with the Falcons, was designated for return from injured reserve Wednesday (shoulder injury), and will be on the practice field Wednesday with his new team. If all goes as planned, he’ll be on the field Sunday to help the Browns stop running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who rushed for 161 yards in a 29-0 shutout of the Lions on Sunday.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Patriots' Kevin Harris: Gets call-up from practice squad

The Patriots signed Harris off their practice squad Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The sixth-round rookie out of South Carolina was unable to secure a spot on the Patriots' Week 1 roster, but New England thought enough of the 5-foot-10, 225-pound back to include him on its practice squad once he cleared waivers. With Ty Montgomery (knee) having since been moved to injured reserve and with Damien Harris (hamstring) looking unlikely to suit up Sunday in Cleveland, Kevin Harris looks like he could get the chance to make his NFL debut Week 6. Though Rhamondre Stevenson is capable of playing on both early downs and passing downs and is projected to take on a heavier role than usual this weekend, Harris could make for an ideal power-running complement when Stevenson needs a breather.
NFL
Tanner Gentry
NBC Sports

Patriots waive WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

Lil'Jordan Humphrey is the odd man out on the New England Patriots' wide receiver depth chart. The Patriots announced on Tuesday they have released Humphrey from the 53-man roster. The move comes two days after rookie WR Tyquan Thornton made his NFL debut. Humphrey began the 2022 season on the...
NFL
#Bills#Practice Squad#American Football
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Misses practice Wednesday

Mostert didn't practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Mostert was missing from practice after logging 46 of a possible 67 snaps on offense in this past Sunday's 40-17 loss to the Jets while carrying 18 times for 113 yards and a touchdown and catching one of his three targets for nine yards. What the running back is able to do at Thursday's practice should add a degree of clarity with regard to his chances of playing this weekend against the Vikings. If Mostert is limited at all or not available Week 6, Myles Gaskin and Chase Edmonds would be in line for added snaps and touches.
NFL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Regresses in practice Thursday

Luvu (shoulder) was a limited participant during the Panthers' practice Thursday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports. Luvu has been dealing with a lingering shoulder injury since mid-September and was ruled out for the first time this season in Week 5. The 26-year-old linebacker returned to practice in full Wednesday, though it appears this injury has flared back up given his limited participation Wednesday. Luvu recorded 32 tackles, two passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble over Carolina's first four games, and he'll have one more practice to improve his injury status before Sunday's game against the Rams.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

The Arizona Cardinals Signed K Matt Ammendola & S Chris Banjo to the Active Roster

The Arizona Cardinals announced a handful of roster changes on Wednesday morning. K Matt Ammendola and S Chris Banjo have been signed to the active roster. Additionally, RB Jonathan Ward was placed on the injury reserve list. Arizona has three running backs who are currently not healthy. The injuries in this position resulted in Arizona signing Corey Clement to the practice squad on Tuesday.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bears' Matt Adams: Goes on injured reserve

Adams (calf) was placed on IR on Tuesday. Adams left Sunday's loss the Vikings early with the injury, then was a DNP on the team's estimated practice report Monday. The fifth-year linebacker has struggled to stay healthy this season, already missing Weeks 3 and 4 due to a hamstring injury. He'll now be forced to miss at least the next four weeks, with a return of Nov. 13 against the Lions being his earliest eligibility.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Now dealing with hip issue

Godwin (hip/knee) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. Previously, Godwin tended to hamstring and knee injuries this season, so the addition of a hip issue is a new reality for the sixth-year pro. The Buccaneers' receiving corps remains banged up, as Julio Jones (knee), Russell Gage (ankle) and Jaelon Darden (tooth) all didn't practice Wednesday. Godwin has gutted through his health concerns the last two games en route to 14 touches for 122 yards from scrimmage, and he'll look to do the same Sunday at Pittsburgh, assuming he gains clearance to play.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

NFL hot seat rankings: Commanders' Ron Rivera headlines 11 coaches under fire entering Week 6

One game doesn't define a season, but a couple of them might, and five weeks into the 2022 NFL campaign, a few head coaches are struggling to elevate their respective teams. Much like quarterbacks, coaches often get too much credit when they win and too much criticism when they don't. At the end of the day, however, a staff is built -- or torn down -- based on results.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Bothered by groin injury

Parsons is expected to be limited practice participant Wednesday due to a groin injury, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports. Parsons suffered the injury in question during his two-sack performance in the Cowboys' Week 5 win over the Rams, but the groin issue isn't expected to threaten his availability for Sunday's game against the Eagles. Even so, those planning on deploying the star edge rusher in IDP leagues will still want to track his practice activity over the next few days.
DALLAS, TX

