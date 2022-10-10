Indigenous Coloradans observe Indigenous People's Day 00:32

Monday is Indigenous People's Day -- a day set aside for the people and tribes who lived here before European colonization.

This day is recognized in many states, including Colorado.

It falls on the same day as Columbus Day , as a way to honor people already living in the Americas when Christopher Columbus landed in 1492.

The American Indian Academy of Denver is observing the holiday Monday.

The school addresses the needs of American Indian and Latino students in the Denver metro area.

Colorado officially observes Mother Cabrini Day, which recognizes the Italian missionary Saint Frances Xavier Cabrini . She founded numerous orphanages and schools around the world before coming to Colorado and then ministered to less fortunate Italian immigrants in Denver. She established a school, convent and orphanage, as well as a summer camp for orphaned girls in Golden.

The cities of Denver and Boulder began observing Indigenous People's Day in 2016 , and Aspen did the same the following year .

Also, ancestors of both the perpetrators and victims of the Sand Creek Massacre are hoping to have the name of Mount Evans changed , in a years-long, ongoing effort. Activists and organizers want to change the name to Mount Blue Sky, among other options.

The change is not expected to be decided on until next year.