‘She became my private duty nurse’: Petersburg woman thanks best friend for help
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -In her time of need, a Petersburg woman turned to her best friend for help. Now, she’s returning the favor and saying thank you in this week’s Acts of Kindness. Back in August, Janice Gant had a total knee replacement surgery and discovered she needed...
NBC12, Salvation Army team up for 2022 Angel Tree
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 and Salvation Army are teaming up once again this holiday season to help spread Christmas cheer to children across the Richmond area. The Angel Tree is a holiday tradition thousands of central Virginians participate in every year. For many families, adopting an Angel is a...
Salvation Army looking for Angel Tree volunteers in Richmond area
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 and the Salvation Army are teaming up once again this holiday season for the Angel Tree. Helping at the Christmas Center to process and sort gifts. Click/tap here for more information and to get started as a volunteer this year. “One of the amazing things...
Here’s your pumpkin patch planning guide for Central Va.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With Halloween quickly approaching, it’s time to pick pumpkins. Megan Ariail, the West End Mom, helps guide us through the pumpkin patch experience in Central Virginia. Gallmeyer Farms in Richmond, a 100-year-old gem is open seven days a week with free parking and free admission.
City of Richmond giving away free trees Oct. 15-23
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Reforest Richmond’s weeklong celebration of the city’s urban forest returns starting this weekend. The organization’s third annual ArborDayRVA allows the community to learn about the benefit of trees through volunteer plantings, workshops, and webinars. Residents can also receive a free tree through a series of giveaways.
54-year-old Richmond man dies in I-95 crash
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man died early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on northbound I-95 near Woods Edge Road in Chesterfield. State police say Antoine R. Page, 54, ran off the side of the road in his 2007 Chevrolet Impala, struck a guardrail, crossed back into the roadway and across all four lanes of the interstate. The vehicle ran off the left side of the road and struck a jersey wall.
3 students, 1 teacher sent to hospital after ‘incident’ in chemistry class
DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Three students and a teacher were transported to VCU Medical Center on Wednesday morning after an “incident” inside a chemistry classroom on the second floor at Dinwiddie High School that led to a fire. According to county officials, the Dinwiddie County Emergency Communications Center...
Man critically hurt in Manchester shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man is in the hospital after he was shot in the Manchester area of Richmond Wednesday night. At around 10:15, police responded to the 1700 block of Dinwiddie Avenue, and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening...
Petersburg Public Schools receive $35K donation
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - What was supposed to be an ordinary principal workshop turned into quite a surprise for Petersburg Public School leaders. Medicaid Healthcare Plan Provider Anthem HealthKeepers Plus surprised school leaders with a $35,000 check on Tuesday. “At first, we had no idea what was going on,” Cool...
DMV offering US Navy plate for veterans and active members in honor of 247th birthday
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The DMV is offering new U.S. Navy license plates in honor of the branch’s 247th birthday. The license plate is available to those actively serving in the Navy, those who have been honorably discharged after at least six months of active duty, or those who have retired from the U.S. Navy. Unmarried surviving spouses of those eligible may also be issued the plate.
OOPS! stickers reminding residents what can and cannot be recycled
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In Church Hill, Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (CVWMA) crews make their way to the alley, picking up large green bins with blue tops and ensuring what’s in those bins is acceptable. “Recycling is not trash. Some people use those terms interchangeably, but for us,...
Man fighting for his life following shooting in Richmond’s southside
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a shooting on the city’s south side. Richmond Police responded to the 5300 block of Warwick Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, on reports of a shooting. When police arrived, the victim was not...
Chesterfield Police looking for man who allegedly stole from Lowes stores
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield are asking for the public’s help to help find a man who has stolen “big ticket” items from Lowes stores. According to Chesterfield Police, the man will enter Lowes stores, put expensive items in his cart and try to return them. If the return is denied, he walks out with the item.
UVA Doctor explains why RSV cases are rising earlier this fall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As winter draws closer, so too does RSV season. While doctors usually expect a rise in the fall and a peak in the winter, this year’s rise in cases is occurring at a faster rate and with higher severity. Doctor Debbie Ann Shirley is an...
Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival returns Oct. 15
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The ninth annual pumpkin festival in Scott’s Addition is returning this Saturday. The free festival will take place on Arthur Ashe Boulevard from noon to 6 p.m. It will feature live music, delicious fall treats, local craft beer, and costume contests for adults, kids, and pets.
Ashland police looking for two men suspected of stealing from store
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Ashland Police Department is looking for two men suspected of stealing merchandise from a Verizon store. On Monday, Oct. 10, at approximately 1:30 a.m., police say two men entered the Verizon store in the 200 block of North Washington Highway. The two broke an exterior window and entered the store and the storage room. They then left the store with an unknown amount of cell phones.
Woman dies in crash after colliding with tractor-trailer in Prince George
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -A Prince George woman has died after her car collided with a tractor-trailer at the intersection of West Quaker Road and Wells Station Road. On Oct. 13, around 10:41 a.m., a Toyota Camry was driving northbound on West Quaker Road when it collided with a tractor-trailer going eastbound on Wells Station Road.
New 911 questions from operators in Richmond won’t slow response time, officials say
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Inside Richmond’s Emergency Communication Center, dispatchers are now prompted to ask each caller a series of questions depending on the situation. “All right, when did this happen?” asked a dispatcher. The caller responded, “Oh, it just happened maybe five minutes ago.”. The new...
Catalytic converter theft victim shot during robbery in Henrico
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man was shot in Henrico after he found someone attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his car early Tuesday morning. Around 2:52 a.m. on Oct 11, police responded to the 9400 block of Windy Cove Court on reports of a shooting. Once on scene, they found a man who had been shot. Police and EMS rendered aid and took him to the hospital, where police say he is in critical condition.
Police looking for men suspected of stealing from woman’s car in Richmond’s southside
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two men accused of stealing from a car in Richmond’s southside. On Friday, Sept. 23, between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., in the 200 block of Riverside Drive, a woman returned to her vehicle to find several missing belongings.
