Hanover County, VA

NBC12

NBC12, Salvation Army team up for 2022 Angel Tree

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 and Salvation Army are teaming up once again this holiday season to help spread Christmas cheer to children across the Richmond area. The Angel Tree is a holiday tradition thousands of central Virginians participate in every year. For many families, adopting an Angel is a...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Salvation Army looking for Angel Tree volunteers in Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 and the Salvation Army are teaming up once again this holiday season for the Angel Tree. Helping at the Christmas Center to process and sort gifts. Click/tap here for more information and to get started as a volunteer this year. “One of the amazing things...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Here’s your pumpkin patch planning guide for Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With Halloween quickly approaching, it’s time to pick pumpkins. Megan Ariail, the West End Mom, helps guide us through the pumpkin patch experience in Central Virginia. Gallmeyer Farms in Richmond, a 100-year-old gem is open seven days a week with free parking and free admission.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

City of Richmond giving away free trees Oct. 15-23

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Reforest Richmond’s weeklong celebration of the city’s urban forest returns starting this weekend. The organization’s third annual ArborDayRVA allows the community to learn about the benefit of trees through volunteer plantings, workshops, and webinars. Residents can also receive a free tree through a series of giveaways.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

54-year-old Richmond man dies in I-95 crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man died early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on northbound I-95 near Woods Edge Road in Chesterfield. State police say Antoine R. Page, 54, ran off the side of the road in his 2007 Chevrolet Impala, struck a guardrail, crossed back into the roadway and across all four lanes of the interstate. The vehicle ran off the left side of the road and struck a jersey wall.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Man critically hurt in Manchester shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man is in the hospital after he was shot in the Manchester area of Richmond Wednesday night. At around 10:15, police responded to the 1700 block of Dinwiddie Avenue, and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Petersburg Public Schools receive $35K donation

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - What was supposed to be an ordinary principal workshop turned into quite a surprise for Petersburg Public School leaders. Medicaid Healthcare Plan Provider Anthem HealthKeepers Plus surprised school leaders with a $35,000 check on Tuesday. “At first, we had no idea what was going on,” Cool...
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

DMV offering US Navy plate for veterans and active members in honor of 247th birthday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The DMV is offering new U.S. Navy license plates in honor of the branch’s 247th birthday. The license plate is available to those actively serving in the Navy, those who have been honorably discharged after at least six months of active duty, or those who have retired from the U.S. Navy. Unmarried surviving spouses of those eligible may also be issued the plate.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

OOPS! stickers reminding residents what can and cannot be recycled

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In Church Hill, Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (CVWMA) crews make their way to the alley, picking up large green bins with blue tops and ensuring what’s in those bins is acceptable. “Recycling is not trash. Some people use those terms interchangeably, but for us,...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival returns Oct. 15

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The ninth annual pumpkin festival in Scott’s Addition is returning this Saturday. The free festival will take place on Arthur Ashe Boulevard from noon to 6 p.m. It will feature live music, delicious fall treats, local craft beer, and costume contests for adults, kids, and pets.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Ashland police looking for two men suspected of stealing from store

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Ashland Police Department is looking for two men suspected of stealing merchandise from a Verizon store. On Monday, Oct. 10, at approximately 1:30 a.m., police say two men entered the Verizon store in the 200 block of North Washington Highway. The two broke an exterior window and entered the store and the storage room. They then left the store with an unknown amount of cell phones.
ASHLAND, VA
NBC12

Catalytic converter theft victim shot during robbery in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man was shot in Henrico after he found someone attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his car early Tuesday morning. Around 2:52 a.m. on Oct 11, police responded to the 9400 block of Windy Cove Court on reports of a shooting. Once on scene, they found a man who had been shot. Police and EMS rendered aid and took him to the hospital, where police say he is in critical condition.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

