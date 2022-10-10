RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The DMV is offering new U.S. Navy license plates in honor of the branch’s 247th birthday. The license plate is available to those actively serving in the Navy, those who have been honorably discharged after at least six months of active duty, or those who have retired from the U.S. Navy. Unmarried surviving spouses of those eligible may also be issued the plate.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO