ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Entrepreneur, John Hope Bryant makes stop at YSU for lecture

Some call him the "Conscience of Capitalism." Entrepreneur and founder of "Operation Hope," John Hope Bryant made a stop at Youngstown State University Thursday evening as part of the university's Thomas Colloquium on Free Enterprise lecture series. Bryant spoke to students about his business experience, as well as Operation Hope,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Canfield community attends 'Good Evening, Canfield'

Dozens of Canfield residents celebrated their cardinal pride Thursday at the annual 'Good Evening, Canfield' event. City, township and school representatives provided progress updates on current projects and what's to come for the area. "This is kind of showing the public and letting the public know that we do communicate,...
CANFIELD, OH
weirstudentmedia.com

The Loss of a Band Director

The Weir High Band has endured a lot this year. After recovering from another COVID-19 year, the former band director, Joshua Garrett, left to be closer to his family, due to his father just overcoming cancer. Garrett informed the band of his departure in August during the Weir High Band’s camp. He stayed until the band camp was.
WEIRTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Ohio Government
Youngstown, OH
Elections
Local
Ohio Elections
Youngstown, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Education
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Government
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | October 11th

Vindicator file photo / October 12, 1994 | Warren G. Harding High School juniors Yulonda Grayer, left, and Tawanna Young wait outside the school after a fire caused the students to be evacuated for about a half hour 28 years ago. October 11. 1997: Youngstown State University reports a 3.7...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Morning Rundown

Man charged after police say five dogs attack Youngstown man. According to Youngstown Police, a man is in critical condition after being mauled by at least 5 dogs on the North Side of Youngstown. YSU unanimously votes to name Dr. Helen Lafferty new Interim President. Youngstown State University voted unanimously...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Tressel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Villanova University#University Council#Election Local#Linus College#The Ysu Board Of Trustees#Ysu Trustee#Philadelphia Pa#Academic Counselor#Academic Affairs#The First University#The Phi Kapp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WFMJ.com

SOBE Energy Solutions CEO answers to resident's safety concerns

SOBE Energy Solutions plans to set up shop in Youngstown and Lowellville to convert waste, plastics and tires into gas and electricity for parts of the city. As the education process about the project continues,the public still asking questions about their safety concerns. As SOBE energy solutions awaits EPA approval for their waste-to-energy plant, dozens of passionate residents gathered for a town hall on the north side to learn more about the safety of the process.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy