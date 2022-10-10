Read full article on original website
YSU names interim president
Dr. Helen Lafferty will take office at Youngstown State University while a national search ensues for a permanent replacement.
WFMJ.com
Entrepreneur, John Hope Bryant makes stop at YSU for lecture
Some call him the "Conscience of Capitalism." Entrepreneur and founder of "Operation Hope," John Hope Bryant made a stop at Youngstown State University Thursday evening as part of the university's Thomas Colloquium on Free Enterprise lecture series. Bryant spoke to students about his business experience, as well as Operation Hope,...
WFMJ.com
Canfield community attends 'Good Evening, Canfield'
Dozens of Canfield residents celebrated their cardinal pride Thursday at the annual 'Good Evening, Canfield' event. City, township and school representatives provided progress updates on current projects and what's to come for the area. "This is kind of showing the public and letting the public know that we do communicate,...
weirstudentmedia.com
The Loss of a Band Director
The Weir High Band has endured a lot this year. After recovering from another COVID-19 year, the former band director, Joshua Garrett, left to be closer to his family, due to his father just overcoming cancer. Garrett informed the band of his departure in August during the Weir High Band’s camp. He stayed until the band camp was.
Valley nurses recognized for National Nurses Week
WKBN spoke with a nurse at Trumbull Regional Medical Center who has been a nurse for nearly 30 years.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | October 11th
Vindicator file photo / October 12, 1994 | Warren G. Harding High School juniors Yulonda Grayer, left, and Tawanna Young wait outside the school after a fire caused the students to be evacuated for about a half hour 28 years ago. October 11. 1997: Youngstown State University reports a 3.7...
Warren prosecutor announces run for judge
Longtime Warren City Prosecutor Traci Timko has announced she'll be running for Municipal Court judge in 2023.
WFMJ.com
Morning Rundown
Man charged after police say five dogs attack Youngstown man. According to Youngstown Police, a man is in critical condition after being mauled by at least 5 dogs on the North Side of Youngstown. YSU unanimously votes to name Dr. Helen Lafferty new Interim President. Youngstown State University voted unanimously...
O’Brien, Malloy vie for Trumbull County Commissioners seat
Democrat Mike O'Brien and Republican Denny Malloy are both hoping to be the next Trumbull County Commissioner.
27 Investigates: 4 years of medical marijuana in Ohio
Ohio's medical marijuana program is four years old, and a recent survey along with interviews with people in the industry show there are still problems to overcome.
New blood and seasoned veteran in commissioner battle
Having worked in Mahoning County since graduating high school, incumbent commissioner Carol Righetti says she's earned another term in office -- her fourth.
Pa. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman wins Republican support in new ad campaign
In a high-stakes cycle, Republicans also have crossed over to support Democratic governor hopeful Josh Shapiro. The post Pa. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman wins Republican support in new ad campaign appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Has former Salem quarterback Mitch Davidson won the starting job at YSU?
The Penguins will host Indiana State this Saturday at 2 p.m.
WFMJ.com
Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley looking for grant recipients
The Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley is offering grants to support children and adults with an Autism Spectrum Disorder and their families. The 9th Annual Mike Hull Memorial Family Mini-Grant is offering up to $500 in grants through October 26. The focus of this project is to reach out...
WYTV.com
Southington Elementary School – Mrs. Brown and Mrs. Mitchell – 2nd Grade
Watch local students and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV Daybreak between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with Len Rome and Jim Loboy. Thank you to Mrs. Brown and Mrs. Mitchell, 2nd grade teachers at Southington Elementary School, for having their class recite the Pledge of Allegiance!
Former YSU & Girard QB shining in new college home
Former YSU and Girard standout, and current Bentley University graduate quarterback Mark Waid has picked up a pair of honors for his play last week.
Work underway on next phase of event center at Canfield Fairgrounds
Work is underway on the next phase of expansion at the 4-H Event Center at the Canfield Fairgrounds.
Girard residents may experience loss of water Wednesday
According to Jerry Lambert, director of public service, the area affected will be the Parkwood Area in Girard.
WFMJ.com
SOBE Energy Solutions CEO answers to resident's safety concerns
SOBE Energy Solutions plans to set up shop in Youngstown and Lowellville to convert waste, plastics and tires into gas and electricity for parts of the city. As the education process about the project continues,the public still asking questions about their safety concerns. As SOBE energy solutions awaits EPA approval for their waste-to-energy plant, dozens of passionate residents gathered for a town hall on the north side to learn more about the safety of the process.
Former local attorney sentenced for insurance fraud
A charge of telecommunications was dropped as part of a guilty plea agreement.
