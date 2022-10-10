Read full article on original website
This North Carolina Mountain Coaster is an Epic Fall DestinationTravel MavenScaly Mountain, NC
4 Amazing Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
The abandoned Ghost Town in the Sky - then and now.Rooted ExpeditionsMaggie Valley, NC
This Entire Amuseument Park in North Carolina is Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenMaggie Valley, NC
my40.tv
Haywood County Animal Services now giving free rides home to lost, wandering pets
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Pets that are lost in Haywood County can now receive a free ride home. Haywood County Animal Services is offering those rides to pets found wandering the county. Workers will take the found pets back, as long as there is proper identification on the...
my40.tv
Asheville Pizza and Brewing puts a new spin on pumpkin spice season
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Just when you thought you’d heard of everything pumpkin spiced, in comes Asheville Pizza and Brewing Co. with its newest seasonal staple. The pumpkin spice pizza hit the menu this week. It’s made with pumpkin puree, pumpkin seeds and pumpkin spice, along with other ingredients.
my40.tv
6 of state's 20 top wildlife crossing hotspots are in WNC, report shows
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Living in the mountains means sharing the land, but that can also lead to run-ins when animals dart into the road. A study from the Wildlands Network identified North Carolina’s top 20 priority sites for wildlife road crossings, and six of them are in the area.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Cider, Pumpkin Patches, Scarecrows, and Views Are All on These 5 Upstate, SC Fall Driving Routes!
If you’re overwhelmed by all the awesome things to do during fall in the Upstate, SC we’ve narrowed down five routes that include short hikes with amazing views, spots to get coffee and lunch, pumpkin patches, and corn mazes. Fall is an insanely busy time of year for...
my40.tv
Construction of 120 town homes approved in south Buncombe County
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Construction of new town homes has been approved for the Avery's Creek area of South Buncombe County. The Board of Adjustment approved the 120-unit project at a meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The homes will be located on property along Glenn Bridge Road.
iheart.com
Two Bodies Found in Macon, AVL Passes Bag Ban, Arden Pawn Shop Raided
(Macon County, NC) -- The SBI is joining in on an investigation of two deaths in Macon County. Two people were found dead during a welfare check at a Mack Branch Road home on Monday. There's no word on a suspected cause for the deaths. The sheriff says they're in the preliminary stages of the investigation.
my40.tv
Nearby residents say history being torn down as demolition on Charlotte St. continues
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The demolition of several homes along Charlotte Street in Asheville has raised the concern of local residents. The homes, located in the 100 block, were all built in the early 20th century and represented the architecture of the period. In recent years, the homes had...
hendersonville.com
Bearfootin’ Bear Auction Countdown Concludes on Saturday, October 15th
After a successful pivot from a traditional live auction to a virtual auction which raised more than $84,000 in 2020 and $100,000 in 2021, the Friends of Downtown Hendersonville continued the virtual bidding format in 2022, with 7 bears already purchased and the total raised over $96,000 with a week remaining.
Smoky Mountain News
Ready for Apple Harvest Fest?
The 35th annual Haywood County Apple Harvest Festival will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in downtown Waynesville. Hailed as one of the “10 Best Fall Harvest Festivals in the Nation,” the annual festival is a celebration of the autumn harvest and Haywood County’s agricultural heritage. The event features over 140 handmade arts and crafts vendors, locally grown apples and apple products for sale.
bostonnews.net
Stay at America's First Mirror Hotel in Asheville, North Carolina
Be amongst the first to experience a stay in one of these incredible "invisible cabins!" Nestled in the striking Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, the flagship location of 'Mirror Hotel" is opening just outside of Asheville. Mirror Hotel features 18 custom "invisible cabins" covered in architectural mirror siding. Collaboratively designed by Joanna Cahill and Yurko Walter Architecture and Design, the stand-alone suites are designed to quite literally blend into their environment!
my40.tv
Estate Wine Co., Village Hotel should not be included in tree lawsuit, Biltmore Co. says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Biltmore Co. said the Estate Wine Co. and Village Hotel should be removed from a lawsuit over the death of a visitor last summer. In June, Casey Skudin was driving near the entrance of Biltmore Estate, with his wife and two children, when a tree fell and hit the New York firefighter's vehicle.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Macon County deputies are investigating after two bodies were found in a home by deputies responding to a welfare check. Authorities were dispatched to the home on Mack Branch Road on Monday night after a request by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators have not released any other details about the cause of death or the identities of the individuals.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Highway 9: The battle for saving rural life
Somewhere in the throes of trying to stop the state from turning their pastoral section of N.C. Highway 9 into a transportation giant, a few Polk County citizens embraced the David vs. Goliath metaphor. Although most people focus on the underdog angle of that tale, the biblical story also signified...
my40.tv
Blue Ridge Public Radio changing frequencies to bring more news to more people
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Blue Ridge Public Radio is set to make the big switch later this month. The station is preparing to swap frequencies on its two channels; BPR News and BPR Classic will make the switch overnight on Halloween. For those who listen to the radio, the...
my40.tv
Flying out of AVL? Better include time to find a parking spot in your plans
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — People looking to park their cars when they fly out of Asheville Regional Airport are struggling to find spaces and sometimes even missing flights because of how long the search took. “Oh, it’s very frustrating,” said Jim Allday, a flight nurse paramedic. “I try to...
my40.tv
Calling All Artists: Help Buncombe County come to life with new mural project
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Are you a creative looking to inspire others in Buncombe County? A new opportunity might be the one just for you!. The county's Creative Equity Mural Project is seeking out artists with a vision to revitalize three specific areas of downtown Asheville and possibly some other areas as well. County Register of Deeds Drew Reisinger first inquired about utilizing a wall of the Register of Deeds building for a potential mural space, and the idea grew from there.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Spotlight On: Lake Lure’s Flowering Bridge
Any visitor to Lake Lure has probably noticed the bright, overflowing blooms of the Lake Lure Flowering Bridge. This historic, three-arch bridge was once a major thoroughfare, built in 1925 to carry traffic between Lake Lure and Chimney Rock. When the bridge was decommissioned and replaced in 2011 after 85 years, Lake Lure resident Bill Miller had a vision for preserving the old bridge as a garden. “He went to the Town Council with the idea and the Lake Lure Flowering Bridge was born,” says Bridge volunteer Debbie Clark. “The State of North Carolina deeded the bridge to the town to be developed as a pedestrian walkway garden.”
This Is The Best Pizza Place In North Carolina
Mashed searched the country for the best pizza place in each state, including this spot in North Carolina.
my40.tv
Drivers offer mixed opinions as Merrimon Avenue Conversion continues
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Following the city of Asheville approving a project to convert Merrimon Avenue into a three-lane configuration, the work officially began Monday night. Drivers began to feel the effect Monday, as there was a lot more traffic than usual. While none of the drivers were fond...
Locals share spooky story of rain-soaked hitchhiker in Walhalla, SC
WALHALLA, S.C. — If you drive through a specific area along Highway 107 in South Carolina, you may end up seeing a ghost looking for a ride. Locals in Oconee County say it only happens at night and in the rain on a country road that winds through Walhalla.
