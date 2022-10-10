Any visitor to Lake Lure has probably noticed the bright, overflowing blooms of the Lake Lure Flowering Bridge. This historic, three-arch bridge was once a major thoroughfare, built in 1925 to carry traffic between Lake Lure and Chimney Rock. When the bridge was decommissioned and replaced in 2011 after 85 years, Lake Lure resident Bill Miller had a vision for preserving the old bridge as a garden. “He went to the Town Council with the idea and the Lake Lure Flowering Bridge was born,” says Bridge volunteer Debbie Clark. “The State of North Carolina deeded the bridge to the town to be developed as a pedestrian walkway garden.”

