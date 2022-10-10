ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylva, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
my40.tv

Asheville Pizza and Brewing puts a new spin on pumpkin spice season

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Just when you thought you’d heard of everything pumpkin spiced, in comes Asheville Pizza and Brewing Co. with its newest seasonal staple. The pumpkin spice pizza hit the menu this week. It’s made with pumpkin puree, pumpkin seeds and pumpkin spice, along with other ingredients.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

6 of state's 20 top wildlife crossing hotspots are in WNC, report shows

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Living in the mountains means sharing the land, but that can also lead to run-ins when animals dart into the road. A study from the Wildlands Network identified North Carolina’s top 20 priority sites for wildlife road crossings, and six of them are in the area.
CANTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sylva, NC
Entertainment
State
Nevada State
City
Sylva, NC
City
Comfort, NC
iheart.com

Two Bodies Found in Macon, AVL Passes Bag Ban, Arden Pawn Shop Raided

(Macon County, NC) -- The SBI is joining in on an investigation of two deaths in Macon County. Two people were found dead during a welfare check at a Mack Branch Road home on Monday. There's no word on a suspected cause for the deaths. The sheriff says they're in the preliminary stages of the investigation.
MACON COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Smoky Mountain News

Ready for Apple Harvest Fest?

The 35th annual Haywood County Apple Harvest Festival will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in downtown Waynesville. Hailed as one of the “10 Best Fall Harvest Festivals in the Nation,” the annual festival is a celebration of the autumn harvest and Haywood County’s agricultural heritage. The event features over 140 handmade arts and crafts vendors, locally grown apples and apple products for sale.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
bostonnews.net

Stay at America's First Mirror Hotel in Asheville, North Carolina

Be amongst the first to experience a stay in one of these incredible "invisible cabins!" Nestled in the striking Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, the flagship location of 'Mirror Hotel" is opening just outside of Asheville. Mirror Hotel features 18 custom "invisible cabins" covered in architectural mirror siding. Collaboratively designed by Joanna Cahill and Yurko Walter Architecture and Design, the stand-alone suites are designed to quite literally blend into their environment!
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Macon County deputies are investigating after two bodies were found in a home by deputies responding to a welfare check. Authorities were dispatched to the home on Mack Branch Road on Monday night after a request by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators have not released any other details about the cause of death or the identities of the individuals.
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Rescue Adoption#Big Cat#Art Glass#Pet Lover#Purr Pods#The American Museum#The House Cat
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Highway 9: The battle for saving rural life

Somewhere in the throes of trying to stop the state from turning their pastoral section of N.C. Highway 9 into a transportation giant, a few Polk County citizens embraced the David vs. Goliath metaphor. Although most people focus on the underdog angle of that tale, the biblical story also signified...
POLK COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Calling All Artists: Help Buncombe County come to life with new mural project

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Are you a creative looking to inspire others in Buncombe County? A new opportunity might be the one just for you!. The county's Creative Equity Mural Project is seeking out artists with a vision to revitalize three specific areas of downtown Asheville and possibly some other areas as well. County Register of Deeds Drew Reisinger first inquired about utilizing a wall of the Register of Deeds building for a potential mural space, and the idea grew from there.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
thelaurelofasheville.com

Spotlight On: Lake Lure’s Flowering Bridge

Any visitor to Lake Lure has probably noticed the bright, overflowing blooms of the Lake Lure Flowering Bridge. This historic, three-arch bridge was once a major thoroughfare, built in 1925 to carry traffic between Lake Lure and Chimney Rock. When the bridge was decommissioned and replaced in 2011 after 85 years, Lake Lure resident Bill Miller had a vision for preserving the old bridge as a garden. “He went to the Town Council with the idea and the Lake Lure Flowering Bridge was born,” says Bridge volunteer Debbie Clark. “The State of North Carolina deeded the bridge to the town to be developed as a pedestrian walkway garden.”
LAKE LURE, NC
my40.tv

Drivers offer mixed opinions as Merrimon Avenue Conversion continues

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Following the city of Asheville approving a project to convert Merrimon Avenue into a three-lane configuration, the work officially began Monday night. Drivers began to feel the effect Monday, as there was a lot more traffic than usual. While none of the drivers were fond...
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy