Saint Joseph County, IN

The Associated Press

Michigan governor hopefuls clash over abortion rights

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The candidates for governor of Michigan criticized each other’s positions on abortion Thursday, with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer saying women’s “fundamental rights” are at risk and GOP challenger Tudor Dixon calling the Democrat’s support for abortion rights “extremely radical.”
WNDU

Whitmer, Dixon participate in debate ahead of November midterms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan gubernatorial candidates Tudor Dixon and Governor Gretchen Whitmer squared off in a debate hosted by our sister station WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids. The Democrat incumbent and her Republican challenger took every chance to sling mud at the other, while also attempting to show voters...
Saint Joseph County, IN
Saint Joseph County, IN
Indiana State
WLNS

POLL: “Yes” votes dominating Michigan ballot initiatives

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – All three proposals on the Michigan midterm ballots are seeing strong support, according to an EPIC MRA poll. Prop 1 aims to replace the current system for state representatives and senators with a 12-year combined total limit. The current term limits are six years for House members and eight years for […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

Judge rejects St. Joseph County GOP injunction request

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A judge in Marshall County is refusing to issue a temporary restraining order requested by Republicans in St. Joseph County. In court documents filed earlier this week, the St. Joseph County GOP alleges such an injunction was needed to make sure absentee ballots cast in St. Joseph County were processed in a bipartisan fashion.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WLNS

GOP calls for investigation into 2016 deal made by Gilchrist

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Republican ticket aiming for the governor’s office is calling for a special investigation of the current Lieutenant governor Garlin Gilchrist. Their claim stems from a land deal that Gilchrist made back in 2016 when he worked for the city of Detroit. His opponent in the midterm election, Shane Hernandez claims […]
DETROIT, MI
cbs4indy.com

Republican candidate Diego Morales doesn’t show up to Indiana Secretary of State debate

INDIANAPOLIS — Republican candidate Diego Morales was absent Monday night at the Indiana Secretary of State Debate. Coordinated in part by the The League of Women Voters of Indiana, the debate took place at 7 p.m. Monday and was streamed online. Both Democratic candidate Destiny Scott Wells and Libertarian candidate Jeff Maurer participated in the debate, but Morales did not.
INDIANA STATE
WWMTCw

Prop 2: What Michigan's proposed voting amendment would change about elections

LANSING, Mich. — We're breaking down some of the biggest choices Michigan voters will make on their Nov. 8 midterm ballots. This year, Michigan voters will be able to weigh in directly on how they think elections should be run, courtesy of Proposal 2, the wide-reaching plan that would change many of the procedures around Michigan's elections.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Wisconsin gov won't back abortion exceptions if ban remains

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday that he wouldn’t sign a bill creating exceptions for rape and incest if it would keep in place the state’s 1849 abortion ban. Evers faces Republican Tim Michels, who supported the 1849 ban before changing positions after he won the Republican primary and now says he would sign a bill granting exceptions. “I wouldn’t sign it because that leaves the underlying law in place which is a ban on abortion,” Evers said in response to a question at a Rotary Club of Milwaukee event co-sponsored by the Milwaukee Press Club and Wispolitics.com. The Wisconsin Legislature is controlled by Republicans, some of whom have voiced support for granting rape and incest exceptions to the state law that came into play after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. That ruling left it up to states to determine whether abortion should be legal.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer-Dixon pivot as election nears

Good morning. Today is Sunday. The pivot from the August primary election to the November general election is something you want to keep your eye on. Our politics team has an update on the different tactics Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon are taking a month out from the election.
MICHIGAN STATE
POLITICO

Arizona's Dem governor candidate steadfast against debate

Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee in Arizona’s tight race for governor, maintained Sunday that she won’t debate her Trump-backed Republican opponent. “I have no desire of the spectacle that she’s looking to create,” Hobbs said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” of her opponent, Republican nominee Kari Lake. She described her campaign schedule as “pretty much set,” adding that she’s “happy with where we are.”
ARIZONA STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan Gov. Whitmer signs bipartisan bill giving thousands to incoming college students

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bipartisan bill into law that will make college more affordable for students by providing thousands of dollars. Whitmer signed the MI New Economy bill that will make thousands of dollars available to Michigan high school graduates planning...

