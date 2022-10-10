Read full article on original website
Michigan governor hopefuls clash over abortion rights
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The candidates for governor of Michigan criticized each other’s positions on abortion Thursday, with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer saying women’s “fundamental rights” are at risk and GOP challenger Tudor Dixon calling the Democrat’s support for abortion rights “extremely radical.”
WNDU
Whitmer, Dixon participate in debate ahead of November midterms
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan gubernatorial candidates Tudor Dixon and Governor Gretchen Whitmer squared off in a debate hosted by our sister station WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids. The Democrat incumbent and her Republican challenger took every chance to sling mud at the other, while also attempting to show voters...
Michigan county hires ‘Stop the Steal’ ringleader to recruit poll workers
Macomb County election clerk says Genevieve Peters, who urged protesters ‘forward’ on Jan. 6, is now engaged in ‘training and teaching.’
Juror Accused Of Flirting With Defendant In Gov. Whitmer Kidnap Trial
'It's enough that it's drawing my attention.'
As early voting opens in Indiana, will abortion drive more women to polls?
Many predict women and issues affecting them will make a difference in the election this year.
POLL: “Yes” votes dominating Michigan ballot initiatives
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – All three proposals on the Michigan midterm ballots are seeing strong support, according to an EPIC MRA poll. Prop 1 aims to replace the current system for state representatives and senators with a 12-year combined total limit. The current term limits are six years for House members and eight years for […]
With early voting underway in Indiana, experts weigh in on barriers voters face
Experts say Indiana's low voter turnout could be due to barriers voters face that doesn't exist in other states
WNDU
Judge rejects St. Joseph County GOP injunction request
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A judge in Marshall County is refusing to issue a temporary restraining order requested by Republicans in St. Joseph County. In court documents filed earlier this week, the St. Joseph County GOP alleges such an injunction was needed to make sure absentee ballots cast in St. Joseph County were processed in a bipartisan fashion.
Despite Biden's calls for simple marijuana pardons, Indiana governor says he's sticking to state law
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — President Biden's call for state governors to pardon simple marijuana convictions is something that Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb believes should be addressed by how the state laws were written. Biden's pardon of marijuana convictions is to help reduce barriers for those who have been caught...
WNDU
Indiana Republican Party files lawsuit against members of SJC Election Board
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, the Indiana Republican Party, St. Joseph County Republican Party, and Thomas Dixon, in his capacity as the Republican member of the St. Joseph County Election Board, filed a lawsuit against members of the St. Joe Election Board. The Republicans filed the lawsuit against Board...
fox2detroit.com
Prop 2 draws support, ire from Michigan voters
Michigan voters will decide on a new set of amendments that would impact elections. Some voters support these rules, while others say they aren't the way to ensure secure elections.
GOP calls for investigation into 2016 deal made by Gilchrist
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Republican ticket aiming for the governor’s office is calling for a special investigation of the current Lieutenant governor Garlin Gilchrist. Their claim stems from a land deal that Gilchrist made back in 2016 when he worked for the city of Detroit. His opponent in the midterm election, Shane Hernandez claims […]
cbs4indy.com
Republican candidate Diego Morales doesn’t show up to Indiana Secretary of State debate
INDIANAPOLIS — Republican candidate Diego Morales was absent Monday night at the Indiana Secretary of State Debate. Coordinated in part by the The League of Women Voters of Indiana, the debate took place at 7 p.m. Monday and was streamed online. Both Democratic candidate Destiny Scott Wells and Libertarian candidate Jeff Maurer participated in the debate, but Morales did not.
Michigan Proposal 1: What a 'yes' or 'no' vote means for you
Proposal 1 focuses on term limits that could amend the Michigan State Constitution and require financial disclosures of top elected officials.
WWMTCw
Prop 2: What Michigan's proposed voting amendment would change about elections
LANSING, Mich. — We're breaking down some of the biggest choices Michigan voters will make on their Nov. 8 midterm ballots. This year, Michigan voters will be able to weigh in directly on how they think elections should be run, courtesy of Proposal 2, the wide-reaching plan that would change many of the procedures around Michigan's elections.
Wisconsin gov won't back abortion exceptions if ban remains
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday that he wouldn’t sign a bill creating exceptions for rape and incest if it would keep in place the state’s 1849 abortion ban. Evers faces Republican Tim Michels, who supported the 1849 ban before changing positions after he won the Republican primary and now says he would sign a bill granting exceptions. “I wouldn’t sign it because that leaves the underlying law in place which is a ban on abortion,” Evers said in response to a question at a Rotary Club of Milwaukee event co-sponsored by the Milwaukee Press Club and Wispolitics.com. The Wisconsin Legislature is controlled by Republicans, some of whom have voiced support for granting rape and incest exceptions to the state law that came into play after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. That ruling left it up to states to determine whether abortion should be legal.
Whitmer-Dixon pivot as election nears
Good morning. Today is Sunday. The pivot from the August primary election to the November general election is something you want to keep your eye on. Our politics team has an update on the different tactics Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon are taking a month out from the election.
newsfromthestates.com
Hillsdale GOP video tells Whitmer, Nessel and Benson that ‘God’s Gonna Cut You Down’
Hillsdale County GOP video posted by Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock, Oct. 6, 2022 | Facebook screenshot. A video being amplified by Michigan Republican Party Co-chair Meshawn Maddock is drawing notice for its threatening language. The 90-second video, posted last week on the Facebook page for the Hillsdale County Republican...
Arizona's Dem governor candidate steadfast against debate
Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee in Arizona’s tight race for governor, maintained Sunday that she won’t debate her Trump-backed Republican opponent. “I have no desire of the spectacle that she’s looking to create,” Hobbs said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” of her opponent, Republican nominee Kari Lake. She described her campaign schedule as “pretty much set,” adding that she’s “happy with where we are.”
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Gov. Whitmer signs bipartisan bill giving thousands to incoming college students
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bipartisan bill into law that will make college more affordable for students by providing thousands of dollars. Whitmer signed the MI New Economy bill that will make thousands of dollars available to Michigan high school graduates planning...
