Hudson, FL

Florida man stabbed to death during an argument allegedly with a machete

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
HUDSON, Fla. — A Florida man was allegedly stabbed to death during an argument with a machete.

According to a statement from the Pasco Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, on Saturday just after 8 p.m., deputies received a call from someone asking for a welfare check on a person who lives in a wooded area in Hudson, Florida. Deputies found nothing on Saturday but went back out on Sunday.

On Sunday, deputies found the body of an adult man in the woods, according to PSO.

PSO said that the suspect has been arrested. It appeared to them that the victim and the suspect knew each other. According to PSO, early information shows that there may have been an argument that escalated.

According to an arrest document obtained by WFLA, the suspect was identified as Tyreik Rooks, 45. The victim, Rooks and a witness were at a homeless camp that was behind the Best of Philly on U.S. Route 19.

Rooks and the witness allegedly gave the victim about $19 to purchase drugs, but he had come back hours later with nothing, according to the arrest document obtained by WFLA. That was when Rooks got upset and started to hit the victim with a machete. Both Rooks and the witness allegedly stepped away but returned to find the victim still alive.

This is when Rooks allegedly took a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times, according to the arrest document obtained by WFLA. When deputies spoke with Rooks originally, he allegedly told them he had not seen the victim since October 2.

Later on during the interview, according to the arrest document obtained by WFLA, Rooks allegedly ended up to admitting to killing the victim and then burying his body.

Rooks has been charged with first-degree murder, according to WFLA.

No further information has been released.

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

