Haddonfield, NJ

NJ.com

Cherry Hill West over Moorestown - Boys soccer recap

Peter Graffeo, Drew Pullano and Joseph Conte provided the goals as Cherry Hill West won at home, 3-0, over Moorestown. Graffeo, Gael Morales and Gavin Murray each dished an assist for Cherry Hill West (8-2-2), which led 2-0 at halftime. Leo Orefice earned the shutout with four saves. Moorestown is...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Egg Harbor defeats Hammonton - Girls soccer recap

Abigail Lyon had a 10-save shutout to lead Egg Harbor past Hammonton 2-0 in Egg Harbor Township. Scoreless at halftime, Egg Harbor (6-8) scored both of its goals in the second half with Maddie Eye tallying a goal and an assist. Hammonton dropped to 3-10-1.
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Williamstown ties Vineland - Boys soccer recap

Williamstown and Vineland played to a 1-1 draw in Vineland. John Young scored a game-tying goal for Williamstown (3-7-1) in the second half. Lawrence Hill scored for Vineland (3-6-4) in the opening half, off an assist by Elijah Sarnoff.
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

Seneca over Cherry Hill East - Girls soccer recap

Gabby Miller led with two goals and two assists as Seneca won at home, 4-2, over Cherry Hill East. Maddy Schwartz and Ava Palladino added a goal apiece for Seneca (9-5), which played to a 2-2 tie at halftime. Cherry Hill East is now 6-8.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Bordentown tops Palmyra - Boys soccer recap

Patrick Redwood scored two goals and had an assist as Bordentown defeated Palmyra 3-0 in Bordentown. The win gives Bordentown five straight shutouts and six straight wins. Julien DeLorenzo added a goal and an assist with Aidan Wall tallying an assist. Ethan Beauchemin had six saves in goal with Fionn Berton having one.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Wildwood shuts down Salem - Boys soccer recap

Salem is now 1-10.
SALEM, NJ
NJ.com

Collingswood over Haddonfield - Field hockey recap

Mia McConnell struck first while Peyton Ryan added insurance as Collingswood won at home, 2-0, over Haddonfield. Ryan and Marly Musciano each dished an assist for Collingswood (10-3), which led 2-0 at the game's midpoint. Chloe Wright stopped seven shots to receive the shutout. Haddonfield is now 8-6.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Clearview edges Washington Township - Girls soccer recap

Emily Coyle and Annabella Ramirez scored after the break as Clearview won at home, 2-1, over Washington Township. Madison Wessel stopped 10 shots to preserve the win for Clearview (5-6-2), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Dylan Giloley knocked in a goal for Washington Township (6-6-1) while Lindsay...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Doane Academy defeats Maple Shade - Boys soccer recap

Michael Evans earned a 12-save shutout as Doane Academy defeated Maple Shade 1-0 in Burlington. Fawaz Somoye got Doane Academy (9-2-1) on the board in the first half from Khalil Camara's assist. Maple Shade fell to 4-8.
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Hightstown defeats Nottingham - Boys soccer recap

Allen Jarrin had a goal and an assist to lead Hightstown past Nottingham 3-2 in Hightstown. Scoreless at halftime, Hightstown (5-8) outscored Nottingham 3-2 in the second half to earn the win. Erik Carchipulla and Esteban Caicedo also netted one. Robert Addo scored both goals for Nottingham (0-13) while Jack...
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Cherokee defeats Paul VI - Girls soccer recap

Isabella Moore and Abbie Zubrzycki scored for Cherokee in its 2-0 win against Paul VI in Haddonfield. Cherokee (11-2) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before adding another goal in the second half. Jada Branford and Kailyn Roselli combined to make nine saves for the shutout. Emily Monforto recorded nine...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Atlantic Tech over Bridgeton - Boys soccer recap

Benny Sanchez struck first while Trudale Scott added two more as Atlantic Tech won on the road, 3-0, over Bridgeton. Jevon Ryther dished two assists while Sanchez added one for Atlantic Tech (3-7-1), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Stamatis Kartofilis saved three shots to receive the shutout.
BRIDGETON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 18 Ocean City over Vineland - Girls soccer recap

Naomi Nnewihe had a goal and an assist to lead the way for Ocean City, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 victory over Vineland in Ocean City. Ashley Rhodes and Gabby Cupit scored a goal apiece for Ocean City (9-0-1). Emily Benson added two assists and Tori Vliet made five saves for the shutout.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

