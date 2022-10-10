Read full article on original website
Related
Cherry Hill West over Moorestown - Boys soccer recap
Peter Graffeo, Drew Pullano and Joseph Conte provided the goals as Cherry Hill West won at home, 3-0, over Moorestown. Graffeo, Gael Morales and Gavin Murray each dished an assist for Cherry Hill West (8-2-2), which led 2-0 at halftime. Leo Orefice earned the shutout with four saves. Moorestown is...
Egg Harbor defeats Hammonton - Girls soccer recap
Abigail Lyon had a 10-save shutout to lead Egg Harbor past Hammonton 2-0 in Egg Harbor Township. Scoreless at halftime, Egg Harbor (6-8) scored both of its goals in the second half with Maddie Eye tallying a goal and an assist. Hammonton dropped to 3-10-1. The N.J. High School Sports...
Moorestown Friends defeats Northern Burlington - Girls soccer recap
Foluke Balogun led Moorestown Friends past Northern Burlington as she scored four goals and tallied one assist in its 4-3 victory in Columbus. Moorestown Friends (7-3-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before each side traded two goals in the second half. Chelsea Mohammed also made 18 saves on 21 shots.
Williamstown ties Vineland - Boys soccer recap
Williamstown and Vineland played to a 1-1 draw in Vineland. John Young scored a game-tying goal for Williamstown (3-7-1) in the second half. Lawrence Hill scored for Vineland (3-6-4) in the opening half, off an assist by Elijah Sarnoff. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seneca over Cherry Hill East - Girls soccer recap
Gabby Miller led with two goals and two assists as Seneca won at home, 4-2, over Cherry Hill East. Maddy Schwartz and Ava Palladino added a goal apiece for Seneca (9-5), which played to a 2-2 tie at halftime. Cherry Hill East is now 6-8. The N.J. High School Sports...
Bordentown tops Palmyra - Boys soccer recap
Patrick Redwood scored two goals and had an assist as Bordentown defeated Palmyra 3-0 in Bordentown. The win gives Bordentown five straight shutouts and six straight wins. Julien DeLorenzo added a goal and an assist with Aidan Wall tallying an assist. Ethan Beauchemin had six saves in goal with Fionn Berton having one.
Wildwood shuts down Salem - Boys soccer recap
Salem is now 1-10. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Pennsauken over Holy Cross Prep - Boys soccer recap
Nicholas Bonilla scored twice, helping lift Pennsauken to a 3-1 victory over Holy Cross Prep in Delran on Thursday afternoon. In winning their second game of the year, the Indians also received a goal from Brandon Dorado to help take a 3-0 lead at half. Holy Cross Prep fell to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collingswood over Haddonfield - Field hockey recap
Mia McConnell struck first while Peyton Ryan added insurance as Collingswood won at home, 2-0, over Haddonfield. Ryan and Marly Musciano each dished an assist for Collingswood (10-3), which led 2-0 at the game’s midpoint. Chloe Wright stopped seven shots to receive the shutout. Haddonfield is now 8-6. The...
Clearview edges Washington Township - Girls soccer recap
Emily Coyle and Annabella Ramirez scored after the break as Clearview won at home, 2-1, over Washington Township. Madison Wessel stopped 10 shots to preserve the win for Clearview (5-6-2), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Dylan Giloley knocked in a goal for Washington Township (6-6-1) while Lindsay...
Doane Academy defeats Maple Shade - Boys soccer recap
Michael Evans earned a 12-save shutout as Doane Academy defeated Maple Shade 1-0 in Burlington. Fawaz Somoye got Doane Academy (9-2-1) on the board in the first half from Khalil Camara’s assist. Maple Shade fell to 4-8. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Hightstown defeats Nottingham - Boys soccer recap
Allen Jarrin had a goal and an assist to lead Hightstown past Nottingham 3-2 in Hightstown. Scoreless at halftime, Hightstown (5-8) outscored Nottingham 3-2 in the second half to earn the win. Erik Carchipulla and Esteban Caicedo also netted one. Robert Addo scored both goals for Nottingham (0-13) while Jack...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cherokee defeats Paul VI - Girls soccer recap
Isabella Moore and Abbie Zubrzycki scored for Cherokee in its 2-0 win against Paul VI in Haddonfield. Cherokee (11-2) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before adding another goal in the second half. Jada Branford and Kailyn Roselli combined to make nine saves for the shutout. Emily Monforto recorded nine...
No. 14 Ocean City over Lower Cape May - Field hockey recap
Mia Pancoast scored twice, lifting Ocean City - No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20 - to a 3-0 victory over Lower Cape May in Ocean City. Julia Neff added a goal and Tricia Nicoletti chipped in with two assists for the Raiders, who are now 8-2-2 on the year.
Cedar Creek overcomes Azille hat trick, defeats Lower Cape May - Boys soccer recap
Despite a hat-trick from Lower Cape May’s Devon Azille, balanced scoring allowed Cedar Creek to notch a 4-3 victory over Lower in Lower Township. Josh DiFilippo, Jarion Gomez, Conner Fetzer, and Elias Morale all scored for the Pirates, who are now 4-7-3. Despite the brilliance of Azille, Lower Cape...
Atlantic Tech over Bridgeton - Boys soccer recap
Benny Sanchez struck first while Trudale Scott added two more as Atlantic Tech won on the road, 3-0, over Bridgeton. Jevon Ryther dished two assists while Sanchez added one for Atlantic Tech (3-7-1), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Stamatis Kartofilis saved three shots to receive the shutout.
Egg Harbor edges Hammonton in double overtime - Boys soccer recap
Nathan Biersbach knocked in his second goal of the day in double overtime as Egg Harbor won on the road, 2-1, over Hammonton. Biersbach staked Egg Harbor (12-3) to a 1-0 lead at halftime while Brett Barnes stopped 10 shots to preserve the win. Carter Bailey knotted the score at...
Burlington City over Northern Burlington - Boys soccer recap
Ian Brown scored the only goal of the game off an assist from Anthony Fitch in the second half for Burlington City in its 1-0 win over Northern Burlington in Burlington City. Jonathan Martin made eight saves in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in...
Grogan’s fourth quarter goal finishes West Deptford comeback - Field hockey recap
Gabrielle Grogan scored in the fourth quarter, helping finish off a comeback, 3-2 victory for West Deptford over Haddon Township in West Deptford. Natalie McGivern and Julia Stewart each scored in the second quarter to level things up for the Golden Eagles, who are now 10-2-1 on the year. Megan...
No. 18 Ocean City over Vineland - Girls soccer recap
Naomi Nnewihe had a goal and an assist to lead the way for Ocean City, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 victory over Vineland in Ocean City. Ashley Rhodes and Gabby Cupit scored a goal apiece for Ocean City (9-0-1). Emily Benson added two assists and Tori Vliet made five saves for the shutout.
NJ.com
NJ
224K+
Followers
127K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0