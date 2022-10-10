Read full article on original website
Austin home prices dropping more than any U.S. cityKalen HouckAustin, TX
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
Where do Texas Longhorns Fans Rank Among the Best at Tailgating?
As much as I love football, tailgating is just about as much fun as watching the game itself. And when it comes to tailgating, everyone has their own traditions. For some people, it’s all about simply kicking back and having a few beers before the game. Others go all-out and set up a tent and a smoker and/or grill and do it up big time.
fox7austin.com
FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week: Regents vs Hyde Park
AUSTIN, Texas - One of the biggest match-ups in the Austin area this week is in the private school ranks, as Regents hosts Hyde Park in a district battle of unbeatens. Both teams come into this match-up with identical 6-0 records. Hyde Park comes in on the heels of a...
Longhorns' Spot in Big 12 Preseason Poll Revealed
The Texas Longhorns are seen as one of the top teams in the Big 12 ahead of the 2022-23 season.
247Sports
Steve Sarkisian weary of Iowa State, pleased with Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers' progress
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is pleased with his team's poise and consistency is of utmost important heading into Saturday's game against Iowa State. The Longhorns have not beaten the Cyclones at home since 2018 and a win keeps Texas near the top of the league standings as the stretch run begins over the second half of the campaign.
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football scores: Week 8
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football season is in full swing in the Austin area!. Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores from Week 8 of the 2022-23 season. Thursday, Oct. 13:. Killeen Chaparral 0. Rouse 30. Akins 7. Austin High 35. Johnson...
Burnt Orange Nation
Reacts Survey: Best Texas win over Oklahoma...ever?!
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Has it gotten old yet? No? Good. The Longhorns are coming off their largest win...
kut.org
What is the third most spoken language in Austin?
After English, the second most widely spoken language in Austin is, unsurprisingly, Spanish. The third most spoken language is a bit more difficult to determine. The City of Austin says “other Indo-European languages” are the next most common. But KUT listener Mary Milan wanted to know: What really...
4 Texas restaurants ranked in top 25 best in America in 2022: report
When it comes to eating lunch or any meal for that matter, you could make a sandwich at home, or heat up a frozen section meal, but there's nothing quite like heading out to eat some top-notch restaurant-quality food.
fox7austin.com
Austin Veteran Arts Festival 2022 begins in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Avafest 2022 has officially begun in Central Texas. Avafest is a series of events for and by veterans, and the purpose is to help each other through artistic expression and to get more veterans involved. FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren spoke with Glenn Towery, the founder of...
6 Texas universities ranked among best national universities in the country: report
When it comes to colleges in America there are a few that no one is arguing about being the best, Princeton, MIT, and Harvard among others; but what are the best universities outside of those at the tip-top?
fox7austin.com
Fall glamping ideas from Austin Travels
With triple digit temperatures behind us, a camping getaway may sound even more appealing. Kristen Finan has some ideas.
15-foot homecoming mum: Round Rock floral design students unveil giant creation
They say "everything is bigger in Texas" — that's including a homecoming mum that students at a Round Rock high school put together.
RIP weird: ‘Cemetery of Old Austin’ goes up in central Austin yard
The "Cemetery of Old Austin" popped up at a house near St. Johns Avenue and Arroyo Seco. It has tombstones featuring old landmarks, like Katz's Deli and Flipnotics Coffee, and names lost to history books and nostalgic social media threads.
fox7austin.com
Dry streak continues but 2 fronts will be bring changes
AUSTIN, Texas - The warm and dry Fall continues to dominate the weather headlines. We haven't had rain in the last 33 days and the dry streak will roll on today. The rain in West Texas will bypass us to the north. There will be more of a Gulf breeze...
fox7austin.com
Texas serial wallet thief faces new charges out of Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A serial wallet thief from Texas is back in jail for violating her parole. This time, she’s facing new charges out of Oklahoma City and Austin. Royce Session’s criminal history started at a young age. According to a report from 2012 in the Victoria Advocate, Session, then 17 years old, arrived at the Victoria Regional Juvenile Justice Facility after spending three months in the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center for debit and credit card abuse.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Texas
Mashed compiled a list of each state's best pizza place.
Several Texas Breweries Recognized Among The Best In America
Several Texas breweries won medals at the Great American Beer Festival.
It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon
It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
Marble Falls farm features 4-acre maze in the shape of Texas
Everything really is bigger in Texas.
Travis County pivoting after losing a central polling location on UT’s campus
Voters won't be able to cast their ballot at the Perry-Castañeda Library (PCL) this year.
