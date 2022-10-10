Read full article on original website
Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For HelpAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Local Sponsors Help NJ Charity Event Make Chemo-Related Hair Loss Treatment Accessable To More Cancer PatientsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Red Gables: Elevating the Standard for Food FestivalsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
NJs $26M Launch of First Phase of Universal Preschool Strategic Plan Announced at West Long Branch Elementary SchoolMorristown MinuteWest Long Branch, NJ
This New Jersey Restaurant is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenCranbury Township, NJ
South River over Old Bridge - Girls soccer recap
Natalia Vera Cruz netted two goals for South River in its 4-0 win over Old Bridge in South River. Marilyn Orellana and Sara Costa added one goal each in the victory.
Woodbridge over Plainfield - Boys soccer recap
David Baez and Sam Tuju each scored to lead Woodbridge in a 2-0 win over Plainfield, in Woodbridge. Mike Kowalski and Brody Kist combined to earn the shutout for the Barons (8-5-2), as Kowalski recorded three saves while Kist made five saves. Manuel Che made nine saves for Plainfield (3-9).
Williamstown ties Vineland - Boys soccer recap
Williamstown and Vineland played to a 1-1 draw in Vineland. John Young scored a game-tying goal for Williamstown (3-7-1) in the second half. Lawrence Hill scored for Vineland (3-6-4) in the opening half, off an assist by Elijah Sarnoff.
Hightstown defeats Nottingham - Boys soccer recap
Allen Jarrin had a goal and an assist to lead Hightstown past Nottingham 3-2 in Hightstown. Scoreless at halftime, Hightstown (5-8) outscored Nottingham 3-2 in the second half to earn the win. Erik Carchipulla and Esteban Caicedo also netted one. Robert Addo scored both goals for Nottingham (0-13) while Jack...
St. Augustine over Millville - Boys soccer recap
Salvatore Coppola's first half goal proved to be the difference, as St. Augustine edged Millville 1-0 in Richland. Justin Ceccanecchio assisted the winning goal for the Hermits, who are 9-4-2 on the season. Millville fell to 6-5-1 on the season with the defeat.
Highland over Deptford - Boys soccer recap
Matthew Schilling paced Deptford with two goals in its 3-0 win over Highland in Gloucester. Tommy Newman added one goal in the victory.
Doane Academy defeats Maple Shade - Boys soccer recap
Michael Evans earned a 12-save shutout as Doane Academy defeated Maple Shade 1-0 in Burlington. Fawaz Somoye got Doane Academy (9-2-1) on the board in the first half from Khalil Camara's assist. Maple Shade fell to 4-8.
Delsea over Timber Creek - Boys soccer recap
Konor Reilly and Gavin Reissek scored twice, helping lift Delsea to a 2-0 road victory over Timber Creek in Gloucester Township. In recording the shutout, the Crusaders now sport a 7-5-1 record on the season. Maximus Van Auken made seven saves for Delsea. Anthony Porcelli turned away five shots for...
Cedar Creek overcomes Azille hat trick, defeats Lower Cape May - Boys soccer recap
Despite a hat-trick from Lower Cape May's Devon Azille, balanced scoring allowed Cedar Creek to notch a 4-3 victory over Lower in Lower Township. Josh DiFilippo, Jarion Gomez, Conner Fetzer, and Elias Morale all scored for the Pirates, who are now 4-7-3. Despite the brilliance of Azille, Lower Cape...
Clearview edges Washington Township - Girls soccer recap
Emily Coyle and Annabella Ramirez scored after the break as Clearview won at home, 2-1, over Washington Township. Madison Wessel stopped 10 shots to preserve the win for Clearview (5-6-2), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Dylan Giloley knocked in a goal for Washington Township (6-6-1) while Lindsay...
Glassboro over Schalick - Boys soccer recap
Gavin Dillard paced Glassboro with two goals in its 2-1 win over Schalick in Glassboro. Marcus Brown recorded five saves in the victory. Glassboro is 8-1-2 on the season.
Doane Academy over Pennsauken Tech - Girls soccer recap
Ava Szalabofka starred for Doane Academy with five goals in its 9-3 win over Pennsauken Tech in Burlington. Samara Johnson added two goals in the victory and Laura Medvedovic and Jade Glass both netted goals. Grace Simons, Loreny Medina and Emily Zamorano scored for Pennsauken Tech.
Field hockey: No. 9 Hillsborough blanks Hunterdon Central
Kaitlyn Williams recorded a goal and two assists to lead Hillsborough, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 4-0 win over Hunterdon Central in Hillsborough. The Raiders (12-1-2) led 2-0 at halftime. Lauren Flynn added on a goal and an assist while Rebecca Gear and Hailey Vogt each...
Behrens directs Schalick girls cross-country to Salem County title (PHOTOS)
The glory was all there for Taylor Behrens’ taking. As the top returning runner and the only athlete in the county to finish 5,000 meters in under 21 minutes, the sophomore on the Schalick High girls’ cross-country team was the obvious favorite, heading into the Salem County Championships Thursday in Pittsgrove Township.
Schalick boys cross-country’s Thompson takes home Salem County title on 1st shot
The question begged to be asked. How does someone, who has never participated in the sport, walk in and, in his first and only season as a varsity athlete, become the best in the county?. “That’s a tough question,” Gavin Thompson of the Schalick High boys’ cross-country team said. “I...
Delran over Montgomery - Girls soccer recap
Mya Jackson scored the only goal of the game in the second half off an assist from Loghan Myers for Delran in its 1-0 win over Montgomery in Skillman. Alyssa Marraffino made nine saves in the victory.
HS football: Who’s lighting it up? Season stat leaders in the Big Central through Week 6
Entering action last weekend, Brady Cavallaro of Old Bridge and Jayden Young of St. Thomas Aquinas were the only two quarterbacks in the Big Central Conference who'd surpassed 1,000 passing yards this season. They have since welcomed some company. Three others reached that milestone in Week 6, and two...
Loved ones ‘shocked’ after high school, college track star killed in N.J. shooting
Ewing police officers on a traffic stop near Trenton Monday night heard the sound of gunfire and moments later found a man shot dead behind the wheel of a car, authorities said Monday. The victim, Daveigh Brooks, 25, had been shot multiple times at about 9:25 p.m., the Mercer County...
Rutgers is grappling with an NIL problem that has no easy answers | Politi
What can Rutgers do to keep other programs from poaching its best athletes with big-dollar name, image and likeness deals? It is the central question for the athletic department and its biggest boosters in the early days of a wild-west era in college sports. The answer, at its core, is...
N.J. residents charged after drunken disturbance disrupts Kevin Hart show, police say
Two New Jersey residents and a Pennsylvania woman were arrested Sunday night after a drunken disturbance at a Kevin Hart standup show at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, authorities said. Police were called to the Casey Plaza venue after Hart's staff members reported three people were disrupting the show,...
