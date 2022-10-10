ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Township, NJ

NJ.com

South River over Old Bridge - Girls soccer recap

Natalia Vera Cruz netted two goals for South River in its 4-0 win over Old Bridge in South River. Marilyn Orellana and Sara Costa added one goal each in the victory.
SOUTH RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Woodbridge over Plainfield - Boys soccer recap

David Baez and Sam Tuju each scored to lead Woodbridge in a 2-0 win over Plainfield, in Woodbridge. Mike Kowalski and Brody Kist combined to earn the shutout for the Barons (8-5-2), as Kowalski recorded three saves while Kist made five saves. Manuel Che made nine saves for Plainfield (3-9).
PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Williamstown ties Vineland - Boys soccer recap

Williamstown and Vineland played to a 1-1 draw in Vineland. John Young scored a game-tying goal for Williamstown (3-7-1) in the second half. Lawrence Hill scored for Vineland (3-6-4) in the opening half, off an assist by Elijah Sarnoff.
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

Hightstown defeats Nottingham - Boys soccer recap

Allen Jarrin had a goal and an assist to lead Hightstown past Nottingham 3-2 in Hightstown. Scoreless at halftime, Hightstown (5-8) outscored Nottingham 3-2 in the second half to earn the win. Erik Carchipulla and Esteban Caicedo also netted one. Robert Addo scored both goals for Nottingham (0-13) while Jack...
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

St. Augustine over Millville - Boys soccer recap

Salvatore Coppola's first half goal proved to be the difference, as St. Augustine edged Millville 1-0 in Richland. Justin Ceccanecchio assisted the winning goal for the Hermits, who are 9-4-2 on the season. Millville fell to 6-5-1 on the season with the defeat.
MILLVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Highland over Deptford - Boys soccer recap

Matthew Schilling paced Deptford with two goals in its 3-0 win over Highland in Gloucester. Tommy Newman added one goal in the victory.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Doane Academy defeats Maple Shade - Boys soccer recap

Michael Evans earned a 12-save shutout as Doane Academy defeated Maple Shade 1-0 in Burlington. Fawaz Somoye got Doane Academy (9-2-1) on the board in the first half from Khalil Camara's assist. Maple Shade fell to 4-8.
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Delsea over Timber Creek - Boys soccer recap

Konor Reilly and Gavin Reissek scored twice, helping lift Delsea to a 2-0 road victory over Timber Creek in Gloucester Township. In recording the shutout, the Crusaders now sport a 7-5-1 record on the season. Maximus Van Auken made seven saves for Delsea. Anthony Porcelli turned away five shots for...
FRANKLINVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Clearview edges Washington Township - Girls soccer recap

Emily Coyle and Annabella Ramirez scored after the break as Clearview won at home, 2-1, over Washington Township. Madison Wessel stopped 10 shots to preserve the win for Clearview (5-6-2), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Dylan Giloley knocked in a goal for Washington Township (6-6-1) while Lindsay...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Glassboro over Schalick - Boys soccer recap

Gavin Dillard paced Glassboro with two goals in its 2-1 win over Schalick in Glassboro. Marcus Brown recorded five saves in the victory. Glassboro is 8-1-2 on the season.
GLASSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Doane Academy over Pennsauken Tech - Girls soccer recap

Ava Szalabofka starred for Doane Academy with five goals in its 9-3 win over Pennsauken Tech in Burlington. Samara Johnson added two goals in the victory and Laura Medvedovic and Jade Glass both netted goals. Grace Simons, Loreny Medina and Emily Zamorano scored for Pennsauken Tech.
BURLINGTON, NJ
