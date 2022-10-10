Read full article on original website
Williamstown ties Vineland - Boys soccer recap
Williamstown and Vineland played to a 1-1 draw in Vineland. John Young scored a game-tying goal for Williamstown (3-7-1) in the second half. Lawrence Hill scored for Vineland (3-6-4) in the opening half, off an assist by Elijah Sarnoff.
Kingsway defeats Gloucester Tech - Girls soccer recap
Meghan Shannon, Maddie Hicks, and Olivia Crisfulla scored for Kingsway in its 3-0 win against Gloucester Tech in Woolwich Township. Kingsway (7-6) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half before adding another goal in the second. Ashley Brown made two saves for the shutout.
Highland over Deptford - Boys soccer recap
Matthew Schilling paced Deptford with two goals in its 3-0 win over Highland in Gloucester. Tommy Newman added one goal in the victory.
Glassboro over Schalick - Boys soccer recap
Gavin Dillard paced Glassboro with two goals in its 2-1 win over Schalick in Glassboro. Marcus Brown recorded five saves in the victory. Glassboro is 8-1-2 on the season.
No. 20 Shawnee defeats Winslow - Girls soccer recap
Courtney Ayres’s hat trick helped propel Shawnee, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Winslow 7-0 in Atco. Shawnee (11-3) took control early as it jumped out to a 4-0 lead at halftime before adding three more goals in the second half. Morgan Kalinowski also had three assists while Maddie Dubler made six saves for the shutout.
Doane Academy over Pennsauken Tech - Girls soccer recap
Ava Szalabofka starred for Doane Academy with five goals in its 9-3 win over Pennsauken Tech in Burlington. Samara Johnson added two goals in the victory and Laura Medvedovic and Jade Glass both netted goals. Grace Simons, Loreny Medina and Emily Zamorano scored for Pennsauken Tech.
Doane Academy defeats Maple Shade - Boys soccer recap
Michael Evans earned a 12-save shutout as Doane Academy defeated Maple Shade 1-0 in Burlington. Fawaz Somoye got Doane Academy (9-2-1) on the board in the first half from Khalil Camara's assist. Maple Shade fell to 4-8.
Moorestown Friends defeats Northern Burlington - Girls soccer recap
Foluke Balogun led Moorestown Friends past Northern Burlington as she scored four goals and tallied one assist in its 4-3 victory in Columbus. Moorestown Friends (7-3-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before each side traded two goals in the second half. Chelsea Mohammed also made 18 saves on 21 shots.
Woodbridge over Plainfield - Boys soccer recap
David Baez and Sam Tuju each scored to lead Woodbridge in a 2-0 win over Plainfield, in Woodbridge. Mike Kowalski and Brody Kist combined to earn the shutout for the Barons (8-5-2), as Kowalski recorded three saves while Kist made five saves. Manuel Che made nine saves for Plainfield (3-9).
West Windsor-Plainsboro South defeats Hamilton West - Girls soccer recap
Keziah Thankachan had two goals and an assist as West Windsor-Plainsboro South defeated Hamilton West 4-2 in Hamilton. West Windsor-Plainsboro South (3-10) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the second half. Ishita Balpande also made eight saves while Alexis Contes tallied a goal and an assist.
Cherry Hill East defeats Seneca - Boys soccer recap
Adam Blumenthal and Jack Luehrs scored first-half goals to lift Cherry Hill East past Seneca 2-0 in Cherry Hill. Trey Shaw and Ethan Goldberg recorded an assist for Cherry Hill East (9-2-2) while Tom Piotrowski made five saves for the shutout. Christian Mazza recorded eight saves for Seneca (6-5-2).
No. 18 Delran over Cinnaminson - Boys soccer recap
Drew Roskos scored twice, lifting Delran - No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20 - to a 4-0 victory over Cinnaminson in Delran. Willyam Viega and Nikolas Grello also scored for the Bears, who are now 6-3-5 on the season. Gabriel Moura added two assists for the winners.
Atlantic Tech over Bridgeton - Boys soccer recap
Benny Sanchez struck first while Trudale Scott added two more as Atlantic Tech won on the road, 3-0, over Bridgeton. Jevon Ryther dished two assists while Sanchez added one for Atlantic Tech (3-7-1), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Stamatis Kartofilis saved three shots to receive the shutout.
Delran over Montgomery - Girls soccer recap
Mya Jackson scored the only goal of the game in the second half off an assist from Loghan Myers for Delran in its 1-0 win over Montgomery in Skillman. Alyssa Marraffino made nine saves in the victory.
Cumberland over Triton - Boys soccer recap
Jason Angel and Kevin Baran each scored twice, part of a seven-goal explosion in the first half that sent Cumberland to a 7-0 victory over Triton in Upper Deerfield Township. Blake Modri, Asher Kennedy, and Justen Pace all added goals for the Colts, who improved to 3-9-1 with the victory.
No. 12 Eastern shuts down Lenape - Girls soccer recap
Eva Sprewell, Kylie Yap and Tiernan Harris provided the goals as Eastern, No. 12 in NJ.com's Top 20, won at home, 3-0, over Lenape. Lily Burt and Jolie Brancaccio each added an assist for Eastern (13-1-2), which led 1-0 at halftime. Ava Clark made two saves to record the shutout.
No. 2 Pingry tops Hopewell Valley - Boys soccer recap
Thomas Yanez had a goal to go along with two assists as Pingry, No. 2 in NJ.com's Top 20, defeated Hopewell Valley 7-0 in Pennington. Pingry (8-1-3) held a 2-0 lead over Hopewell Valley (12-4) at the half, scoring five goals in the second half. Nikolaos Deliargyris and Anthony
Mainland over Pleasantville - Boys soccer recap
Roody Ducasse and Ethan Roovins scored one goal each for Mainland in its 2-1 overtime win over Pleasantville in Linwood. Jeff Thomas made eight saves in the win. Mainland led 1-0 at halftime.
St. Augustine over Millville - Boys soccer recap
Salvatore Coppola's first half goal proved to be the difference, as St. Augustine edged Millville 1-0 in Richland. Justin Ceccanecchio assisted the winning goal for the Hermits, who are 9-4-2 on the season. Millville fell to 6-5-1 on the season with the defeat.
Delsea over Timber Creek - Girls soccer recap
Jenna Master, Brihanna Rodriguez and Ava Reardon each knocked in a goal as Delsea won at home, 3-0, over Timber Creek. Master, Jocelyn Rodriguez and Emily Ambrose added an assist apiece for Delsea (11-2), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Arianna Myers saved four shots to earn the shutout.
