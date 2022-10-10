Gavin Dillard paced Glassboro with two goals in its 2-1 win over Schalick in Glassboro. Marcus Brown recorded five saves in the victory. Glassboro is 8-1-2 on the season. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

GLASSBORO, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO